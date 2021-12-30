Will OPEC+ Be Able To Meet Production Quotas In 2022?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.52 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 79.32 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.592 -0.258 -6.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 57 mins 2.380 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.277 +0.005 +0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.71 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.277 +0.005 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.94 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.53 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.74 +2.34 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 31 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.57 +2.40 +3.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.90 +2.52 +3.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.79 +2.65 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.56 +0.58 +0.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.56 +0.58 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.96 +0.58 +0.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.96 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 66.31 +0.58 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 66.31 +0.58 +0.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 71.76 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.41 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 67.06 +0.58 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.13 +0.74 +0.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.75 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.27 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.51 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.46 +0.58 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.46 +0.58 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.75 +12.00 +18.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.97 +0.41 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 day Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 4 hours "The Fed’s Catch-22 Taper Is A Weapon, Not A Policy Error" by Brandon Smith
  • 2 hours Who is wrong IEA or EIA or both?
  • 2 days "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America

Breaking News:

China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

At the end of the…

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Coal production is on track…

Record-Breaking Gas Prices Prompt Iran To Boost Production

Record-Breaking Gas Prices Prompt Iran To Boost Production

Iran is set to ramp…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will OPEC+ Be Able To Meet Production Quotas In 2022?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 30, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • OPEC+ is planning to ramp up production in the coming months.
  • Analysts are estimating that this increase in output could help stabilize oil prices.
  • The alliance has consistently undershot its collective production targets, however, suggesting that assumptions of relief may be missing the mark.
Join Our Community

In recent weeks, oil market participants have focused on the potential impact of the Omicron variant on demand and the expected surplus in early 2022, apparently forgetting about one major bullish driver next year—the inability of the OPEC+ group to pump as much oil as its rising monthly targets call for. 

Estimates of a large oversupply in the first quarter of 2022 have mainly rested on the assumption that OPEC and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia would be able to deliver the planned 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in overall production each month. 

The OPEC+ group, however, has been undershooting its collective production targets for months and will likely continue to do so in the months ahead. African OPEC members lack the capacity and investments to boost production, Russia is estimated to pump and export lower volumes than its quota, and the biggest Arab Gulf producers have the means to raise output but at the expense of shrinking their spare production capacity, which accounts for the majority of the spare capacity globally.

The alliance’s inability to deliver on its production targets – with some estimates putting the overall output at around 650,000 bpd-730,000 bpd below the collective quota – is set to support oil prices next year, analysts say. This underproduction could even become a major upside for oil next year, especially if Omicron’s dent to global oil demand remains limited to jet fuel as the most recent estimates and analyses show at the end of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait have accounted for most of the export growth within the OPEC+ group in recent months, according to an analysis by energy research service HFI Research in Seeking Alpha.

OPEC and Russia have raised their combined crude oil exports by around 1.8 million bpd since June, HFI Research found, based on data from Kpler. Yet, all of that export growth and more – 2 million bpd – has come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.   

Per the data HFI Research has compiled from Kpler, two of the largest producers in the pact – OPEC’s No. 2 Iraq and the leader of the non-OPEC group, Russia – have seen their respective crude oil exports drop in the past month. 

Related: Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

These estimates suggest that the big GCC producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE are supporting the OPEC+ group’s export growth, in the meantime reducing their spare production capacity, setting the stage for higher oil prices and heightened volatility in case of sudden supply disruptions. 

If OPEC+ continues to unwind its cuts, the first quarter of 2022 will see a surplus of 1.7 million bpd, and the oversupply could grow to 2 million bpd in the second quarter of 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest Oil Market Report for December. 

“Much needed relief for tight markets is on the way, with world oil supply set to overtake demand starting this month,” the IEA noted.  

Yet, the assumptions of the agency, and of other forecasters and analysts, take into account the expectation that OPEC+ will deliver on its planned output increases each month. Which the group hasn’t been doing for months. 

Declining spare capacity in the Middle East and the continued underproduction from African OPEC producers are set to support oil prices next year, especially if Omicron turns out to be less destructive for demand as initially feared. Cancellation of flights has hit jet fuel demand once again, but overall, demand for other oil products globally seems to hold resilient despite record surges in COVID cases in many countries. 

In Asia, road traffic has been heavier in December than in November, data from Apple’s mobility statistics cited by Bloomberg showed

In the United States, “implied oil demand on a 4-week basis just hit an all-time high for this time of the year,” HFI Research noted on Wednesday after the EIA reported a draw of 3.6 million barrels for the week to December 24.

If global oil demand proves resilient through the Omicron wave and rises further as expected in 2022, OPEC+ struggling to pump to targets will support oil prices next year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Loaded With Gas And Ready To Deliver
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand
What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com