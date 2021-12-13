OPEC+ Undershoots Oil Production Target Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.74 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.927 +0.002 +0.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.246 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.07 +0.73 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.84 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban 4 days 73.91 -1.87 -2.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 70.74 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 14 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 75.04 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.03 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.20 +0.85 +1.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 70.67 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.07 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.22 +0.73 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.37 +0.73 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.87 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.92 +0.73 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.34 -1.73 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.41 -0.69 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 18 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 22 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Delta variant in European Union

Breaking News:

EU Could Start Joint Gas Buying To Avoid Future Supply And Price Crises

America's 'Maximum Pressure' Policy On Venezuela Has Failed

America's 'Maximum Pressure' Policy On Venezuela Has Failed

Washington’s unwavering faith in strict…

House Democrats Reintroduce Bill To Ban Fracking, Oil Exports

House Democrats Reintroduce Bill To Ban Fracking, Oil Exports

Two House Democrats reintroduced this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Undershoots Oil Production Target Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 13, 2021, 8:30 AM CST

The OPEC+ group delivered the 400,000-bpd production increase in November, but it was still more than half a million barrels per day short of its overall oil production quota last month, the latest Argus survey showed on Friday.

Production at OPEC+ was still 580,000 bpd below the target for November, the survey found.  

OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Nigeria raised their production the most last month. The Saudis increased output by 110,000 bpd—as per the quota in the deal. Iraq also saw a large increase, by 90,000 bpd, exceeding its production ceiling, the Argus survey found.

Nigeria’s oil production rebounded in November, rising by 100,000 bpd to 1.49 million bpd, following disruptions in October. Still, Nigeria continued to pump below its quota, to the tune of 160,000 bpd, according to the Argus survey.

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC group within the OPEC+ alliance, raised its production by less than called for under the deal. Russian output is estimated to have risen in November by just 30,000 bpd, compared to average monthly increases of 100,000 bpd in the five previous months, Argus estimates showed.

Last week, the monthly Reuters survey found that OPEC alone continued to raise its oil production in November under the OPEC+ deal, but the cartel continued to pump less crude than its share of the monthly increase.

Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be raising their combined production by 254,000 bpd each month out of the total OPEC+ monthly supply addition of 400,000 bpd. Yet, in November, OPEC’s crude oil production increased by 220,000 bpd to 27.74 million bpd, according to the Reuters survey.

While OPEC+ says its production should rise by 400,000 bpd each month, the actual supply increase is smaller as some African OPEC members have been significantly underperforming because of a lack of spare capacity and investments. Between August and November, OPEC+ added 1.04 million bpd in total to its production, which was nearly 600,000 bpd below the target for the four months, according to Reuters surveys cited by columnist Clyde Russell.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK’s Cambo Oilfield Project Put On Hold After Shell’s Withdrawal

Next Post

UK Doubles Down On Wind And Solar With More Than $370 Million In Funding

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com