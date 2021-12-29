Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.49 +0.51 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 79.17 +0.23 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 3.994 -0.061 -1.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 2.379 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 37 mins 2.271 +0.024 +1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.13 +0.41 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 37 mins 2.271 +0.024 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.39 +2.17 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.28 +2.35 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 30 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 6 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 10 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.98 +0.41 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.38 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.38 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.18 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.83 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.48 +0.41 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 69.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.56 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 23 hours "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Prices For Asia

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House Just Put The Oil Export Ban Rumor To Rest

The White House has finally…

Where Will The Oil Industry Spend Its Money In 2022?

Where Will The Oil Industry Spend Its Money In 2022?

As oil and gas companies…

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Even with a temporary dip…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 29, 2021, 9:42 AM CST
  • EIA: commercial crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels
  • Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels
  • In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 1.7 million barrels
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 3.6 million barrels for the week to December 24.

At 420 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average—compared to 8% below the five-year average last week.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a crude oil inventory draw of 3.09 million barrels for the week to December 24.

In gasoline, the API reported a draw of 319,000 barrels, with a decline of 716,000 in distillates.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels in the reporting period, according to the EIA, which compared with a build of 5.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million bpd, compared with 9.9 million bpd in the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 1.7 million barrels for the week to December 24, which compared with an increase of 400,000 barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production increased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day, which compared with 4.9 million bpd in the prior week.

Oil prices remain under pressure from concerns about the new coronavirus strain, Omicron, which has triggered fresh restrictions in certain countries.

At 9:49 a.m. EDT, crude oil prices were trading down on the day, with WTI crude trading at $75.72, down $0.26 (0.34%) on the day, and Brent crude trading at $78.76, down $0.18 per barrel (0.23%).

Post data release, Brent crude was trading at $79.05 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $76.08 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com