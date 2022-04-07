Why Wind Power Growth Is Slowing In The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 96.03 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 mins 101.4 +0.34 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 6.359 +0.330 +5.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 3.268 -0.077 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.7 -1.48 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.4 -1.52 -1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 102.5 -2.64 -2.51%
Graph down Basra Light 129 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.7 -2.76 -2.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.1 -2.64 -2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.11 -5.46 -6.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.13 -5.73 -6.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.38 -5.73 -5.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.63 -5.73 -5.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.53 -5.73 -5.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.78 -5.73 -5.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.33 -5.73 -5.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 91.98 -5.73 -5.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 105.0 -5.73 -5.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 14 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 2 days US oil facts
  • 6 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 6 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Bans Imports Of Russian Crude Oil

Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

Big Oil Rejects Congress Accusations Of Price Gouging

Big Oil chief executives rejected…

What’s Next For America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

What’s Next For America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve has…

Rumors Of A Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Keep Prices Rangebound

Rumors Of A Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Keep Prices Rangebound

Oil prices are rangebound as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Wind Power Growth Is Slowing In The U.S.

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 07, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • By a number of metrics, 2021 was the best year for renewable energy on record.
  • The energy industry added as much as 37GW of new solar and wind capacity last year.
  • 2022 isn’t looking nearly as promising, with the rate of renewable growth steadily falling. 
Join Our Community

In 2020, at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it seemed that renewable energy was finally getting its chance to rise to the top of the global energy sector and reset the world’s trajectory toward a genuine green energy transition. COVID-19 had provided an unprecedented interruption to the status quo and given the world a unique window of opportunity to reset the industrial rules of engagement with intentionality and future-thinking optimism. Oil prices bottomed out, it seemed that the era of peak oil was finally upon us, and renewable energy was receiving more column inches and investor attention than ever before.  And for a while, that hoped-for push toward decarbonization was realized. By a number of metrics, 2021 was the best year for clean energy on record. Last year saw a record $105 billion in private investment in renewable energies, batteries, electric transport, hydrogen, and carbon capture. Sales of electric vehicles doubled from 2020 levels, and the energy industry added 37 GW of new wind and solar power capacity to the grid. The outlook was great, but even with these strides, experts warned that the growth rate for these sectors would need to continue to ramp up in order to have any hope of meeting climate goals.

This makes it all the more devastating that so far in 2022, not only has the rate of growth decelerated for renewables, the sector has taken a serious hit from ongoing supply chain issues and market volatility which has been exacerbated by the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. Even before this year, however, the wind sector, in particular, was already showing signs of trouble. Instead of soaring to new heights in 2021, new wind power installations actually decreased last year as compared to 2022. The United States and China, the two countries responsible for the bulk of new wind power capacity, both saw decreases last year. In China, this may be due to the end of the country’s feed-in-tariff, while in the U.S. supply chains and pandemic complications have been cited as the root issue. 

Indeed, this week the annual wind energy conference WindEurope is taking place in Bilbao, Spain, and the tone has been more worried than celebratory. “The state of the supply chain is ultimately unhealthy right now,” Sheri Hickok, GE Renewable Energy chief executive for onshore wind, told a conference panel. “It is unhealthy because we have an inflationary market that is beyond what anybody anticipated even last year. Steel is going up three times.” 

Related: Oil Prices Rebound Despite Biden's Best Efforts

According to reporting from Recharge, Nordex chief executive José Luis Blanco said that even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “the economics in the wind industry had been destroyed due to price pressures from competitive tenders coupled with a low visibility of wind capacity pipelines due to failed government policies.” Blanco says that turbine-makers have been forced to sell their product at a loss as part of a “self-destructive loop.”

If these conditions continue, it will be impossible for Europe to reach its goal of tripling wind power capacity by 2030. What’s more, a new report from the Global Wind Energy Council says that the wind will need to pick up dramatically worldwide in order for the global community to meet the goals set by the Paris climate accord in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. “At current rates of installation,” read the report published Monday, “GWEC Market Intelligence forecasts that by 2030 we will have less than two-thirds of the wind energy capacity required for a 1.5°C and net-zero pathway, effectively condemning us to miss our climate goals.”

The conflict in Ukraine is driving European nations to double down on their clean energy pledges as the European Union looks to shore up its own energy security and independence while weaning itself off of Russian oil, gas, and coal. In spite of these medium-term goals, however, the continent has doubled down on fossil fuels in the immediate term as the global energy supply crunch has left Europe with few options and little leverage. As the Wall Street Journal reported this week, “Ukraine War Drives Countries to Embrace Renewable Energy—but Not Yet.” Things will be looking up for the wind industry – and the climate – soon enough, but the squeeze will likely get worse before it starts to get better.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tanker Rates Are Soaring As Traders Shun Russian Oil Cargoes

Next Post

South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com