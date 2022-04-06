Will Biden’s Oil Release Bring Down Prices At The Pump?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.97 -4.99 -4.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 101.8 -4.81 -4.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.094 +0.062 +1.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.358 -0.111 -3.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.071 -0.094 -2.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 93.68 -5.43 -5.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.071 -0.094 -2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.2 +3.54 +3.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 106.9 +3.58 +3.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.2 -0.82 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 128 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 109.4 -1.22 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 -0.93 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.57 -1.90 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.86 -1.32 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 104.1 -1.32 -1.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.4 -1.32 -1.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 100.3 -1.32 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.51 -1.32 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 103.1 -1.32 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.71 -1.32 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 95.91 -8.86 -8.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.7 -1.32 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 13 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day US oil facts
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 5 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

Nigeria’s oil industry has been…

Largest Ever Petroleum Reserve Release Forces Oil Lower

Largest Ever Petroleum Reserve Release Forces Oil Lower

While the massive SPR release…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Biden’s Oil Release Bring Down Prices At The Pump?

By Rystad Energy - Apr 06, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The unprecedented decision by the Biden administration to release 180 million barrels of oil from the special petroleum reserve has decreased oil prices for now but remains a short term solution.
  • This release should result in a temporary decrease in gasoline prices as a direct effect of the increase in oil supply, although prices will climb again without a long-term solution.
  • OPEC+ looks unlikely to bring any additional supply online and Russia is facing mounting issues when it comes to finding buyers for its crude.
Join Our Community

The Biden Administration’s decision to go for a “big bang” release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) has successfully decreased oil prices, for now. The announced release of 180 million barrels will be spread over the next six months. This has delivered an expected change in the Brent futures curve, by shifting prices down in the short term while pushing them upwards again by comparable amounts for contracts expiring later in the year. A pivot around September 2022 can be expected, when the SPR release is likely to end, Rystad Energy research shows. This release should provide a temporary price relief at pumps as – assuming normal refinery operations – a decrease in prompt crude prices is usually accompanied by a decrease in product prices. This comes at a time when average gasoline prices in the US are $4.2 per gallon, the highest on record.

Indeed, road traffic remains heavily subdued in North America and Europe because of extremely high gasoline prices, and in China due to lockdowns triggered by Covid-19. Soon, China will need to decide whether to persevere with its economically costly zero-Covid-19 policy in the face of rapidly increasing infections.

“The release of 180 million barrels over 180 days will likely result in 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on average, against a potential drop in Russian crude exports of over 2 million bpd. This historically large SPR release is the right decision in the current crisis and consumers should feel the benefit soon, but it only solves half the problem,” said Claudio Galimberti, Senior Vice President, Analysis.

Gasoline

The SPR was established 50 years ago, with an expected life span of 25 years. As such the infrastructure is dated and may be prone to faults and hiccups. The release will lower the SPR level significantly, thus sowing the seed for a future price rally when demand for crude will increase from the need to replenish the stockpile. The crude quality of the release is likely going to be split evenly between sweet and sour grades.

Global balances over the next 12-18 months remain unchanged

Depending on the speed of the SPR release and its duration, it is expected that global S&D balances will be temporarily altered. Assuming an average SPR release of 1 million bpd for the next 180 days – and keeping everything else constant, including OPEC+ production and no swings in demand – supply and demand balances should be less tight over the next six months.

Related: Baghdad’s Bold Move To Take Over Kurdistan’s Oil Sector Is A Blow To Russia

In particular, stock draws in the third quarter will be less pronounced and result in only a 0.3 million bpd average draw for the quarter vs. the 1.3 million bpd average draw before the SPR release. However, assuming the SPR will need to be replenished over the course of the fourth quarter and most likely 2023, an increase in crude demand should be expected.

While the pace and duration are difficult to estimate now, the rise nevertheless looks inevitable. From that standpoint, the “big bang” SPR release makes very little change to the 2022-2023 global liquids balance.

Alternative sources: OPEC+ stays the course

The OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations said last week it would aim to raise production by 432,000 bpd in May, continuing with a monthly plan agreed last year to gradually replace output cut at the start of the pandemic.

There have been no pledges by the UAE or Saudi Arabia to tap into their spare capacity and fill the yawning gap between the pledges by OPEC+ and actual aggregate production, which in February – before the sanctions on Russia – stood at almost 1 million bpd.

At this pace, and assuming a Russian crude production loss of 2 million bpd going forward, OPEC+’s gap between pledges and production in May could widen to 3.2 million bpd.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia do not feel the need to break their alliance with Russia and OPEC+, which has for the past 24 months been extremely successful at rebalancing the global market following the largest demand dislocation in living memory that was triggered by the pandemic.

While OPEC has stayed the course on volumes, Saudi Arabia continues to take advantage of the tightening market by raising its official selling prices (OSPs). Another rise in Saudi OSPs is projected for Asia for May – clearly pointing to a tight medium sour market.

Russian crude export flows

There are robust signals that Russian crude exports have been holding up so far, but with unknown destinations. These barrels could end up increasing floating storage levels if they don’t eventually find a buyer. Other options include higher exports to India and, above all China, if these two countries decide to trade-off risks of being sanctioned by the US against the benefits of Russian Urals’ steep discount; The last option for Russian crude exports would be crude blending, in order to make its origin less clear.

Nevertheless, the EU on Tuesday edged closer to banning Russia’s oil imports, which would result in a major structural shift in crude flows from Europe to Asia, as Europe has been a major destination of Russian oil so far. It is estimated that up to 2 million bpd of Russian crude production may be lost if the EU bans Russian oil.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Is Ready To Sign The Nuclear Deal But Is Done With Negotiations

Next Post

UK Has “All Options On The Table” In Push For Energy Independence
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com