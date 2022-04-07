South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 96.03 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 101.4 +0.34 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 6.359 +0.330 +5.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins 3.268 -0.077 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.7 -1.48 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.4 -1.52 -1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 102.5 -2.64 -2.51%
Graph down Basra Light 129 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.7 -2.76 -2.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.1 -2.64 -2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.11 -5.46 -6.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.13 -5.73 -6.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.38 -5.73 -5.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.63 -5.73 -5.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.53 -5.73 -5.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.78 -5.73 -5.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.33 -5.73 -5.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 91.98 -5.73 -5.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 105.0 -5.73 -5.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 9 mins PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 2 days US oil facts
  • 6 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 6 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Bans Imports Of Russian Crude Oil

Why Wind Power Growth Is Slowing In The U.S.

Why Wind Power Growth Is Slowing In The U.S.

Wind power growth in the…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued…

Iran Is Ready To Sign The Nuclear Deal But Is Done With Negotiations

Iran Is Ready To Sign The Nuclear Deal But Is Done With Negotiations

Iranian officials are reportedly prepared…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

By Matthew Smith - Apr 07, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Guyana is on track to produce more than 1 million bpd of crude by 2027.
  • The size of the Guyana-Suriname basin may be bigger than anticipated.
  • Besides deepwater oil, Suriname is believed to have considerable resources in shallow waters too.
Join Our Community

President Joe Biden’s decision to ban Russian energy imports to the U.S. is boosting the outlook for South America’s newest oil-producing nation Guyana as well as neighboring Suriname. The deeply impoverished microstates share the offshore Guyana-Suriname Basin where global energy supermajor ExxonMobil with its partners has made a slew of quality petroleum discoveries in offshore Guyana’s Stabroek Block. In 2000 the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the offshore basin, which is one of South America’s largest, holds mean undiscovered crude oil resources totaling 15 billion barrels. There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the basin’s hydrocarbon potential. This resulted in the U.S. government agency announcing it was planning to reassess the petroleum resources of the Guyana Suriname Basin in 2020, although that was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mounting evidence that the Guyana Suriname Basin possesses far greater potential than originally believed indicates that the geological resource will be a game-changer for two of South America’s poorest countries.

 

 

Exxon estimates its discoveries in the Stabroek Block alone hold 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources, which have the potential for at least 10 development projects. As a result, analysts believe Guyana will be pumping over one million barrels of crude oil daily by 2027, which will deliver a tremendous economic windfall for one of South America’s most impoverished nations. Neighboring Suriname, which shares the Guyana Suriname Basin, is also poised to benefit from an oil boom of its own. French oil supermajor TotalEnergies, which is the operator, and partner Apache both have a 50% stake in offshore Suriname Block 58 which is 1.8 million acres in size and contiguous to Exxon’s prolific Stabroek Block. The partners have reported a slew of oil discoveries since January 2020 with the latest being the February 2022 discovery at the Krabdagu-1 exploration well. This is the fifth significant oil discovery in the block and the sixth if the non-commercial November 2021 discovery at the Bonboni-1 exploration well is included. The oil found in Block 58 is characterized as medium to light crude oil with an API gravity of 25 to 43 degrees.

Tot

Source: TotalEnergies.

Those discoveries demonstrate that Block 58 possesses considerable petroleum potential with some analysts estimating that it could hold up to six billion barrels of recoverable oil resources. TotalEnergies announced that by the end of 2022 it intends to identify sufficient oil resources, through drilling three exploration and appraisal wells in Block 58, to progress investment in operations for first oil development. In a November 2021 media release, Apache announced the successful flow testing of the Sapakara South-1 appraisal well, which the driller estimated had tapped a reservoir containing 325 million to 375 million barrels of oil resources. By February 2022, Apache had revised that estimate upward to over 400 million barrels. The U.S.-based driller has allocated $200 million to conduct further exploration and appraisal activities during 2022 most of which will be directed to offshore Suriname. The planned undertakings include spudding an exploration well in Block 53, located to the immediate east of Block 58, where the Apache has a 45% interest.

The raft of discoveries in Block 58 along with Malaysian national oil company Petronas and partner Exxon discovering oil in Block 52 points to Surname’s considerable petroleum potential. There is considerable speculation among industry participants and energy analysts that the petroleum fairway which lies underneath the Stabroek Block continues into Suriname’s part of the Guyana Suriname Basin. It isn’t only deep-water blocks in offshore Suriname which possess considerable potential. The shallow waters immediately off the former Dutch colony’s coast are also thought to possess considerable hydrocarbon potential. By mid-2021, Staatsolie, Suriname’s national oil company and industry regulator, had completed a shallow water bid round.

Suriname

Source: Staatsolie.

Block 5 was awarded to Chevron while Blocks 6 and 8 went to a consortium composed of TotalEnergies (40%), Qatar Petroleum (20%), and Staatsolie (40%). In December 2021 Chevron sold a 20% stake in Block 5 to energy supermajor Shell while retaining a 40% interest with the remaining 40% held by a subsidiary of Staatsolie. CGX Resources, along with partner Frontera, January 2022 oil discovery in the shallow water Corentyne Block in offshore Guyana bodes well for the success of Suriname’s shallow-water blocks. The Corentyne Block is contiguous to Block 58 offshore Suriname as well as the shallow water blocks 5 and 6.

Analysts believe that the petroleum fairway running through the Stabroek Block extends into the northern tip of the Corentyne Block, where CGX made the Kawa-1 discovery, and into Suriname’s shallow-water blocks 6 and 8.

In a June 2021 speech, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi stated that his administration expected Apache and TotalEnergies to make a final investment decision regarding developing Block 48 by the end of 2022. Paramaribo anticipates that first oil from Block 58 will be produced by early as 2025 or 2026 at the latest. According to industry consultancy Rystad Energy, Suriname’s oil production will reach 650,000 barrels per day by the end of this decade. That will deliver a tremendous financial windfall for a country ranked as the fourth poorest, by per capita gross domestic product, in South America. It will also provide Paramaribo with the opportunity to not only resuscitate an economy caught in a deep crisis that was sharply exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic but to restructure Suriname’s onerous sovereign debt.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Wind Power Growth Is Slowing In The U.S.
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com