Why Utilities Might Be the Best Buying Opportunity Right Now

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 74.07 -1.89 -2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 78.88 -1.98 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.40 -2.14 -2.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.814 +0.012 +0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 30 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 733 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 187 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours e-cars not selling
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 11 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Adds Three More Shippers to Russian Sanction List over Oil Price Cap

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe is consuming large amounts…

OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

Total OPEC+ cuts could approach…

COP28: Policymakers Should Focus on Energy Tech

COP28: Policymakers Should Focus on Energy Tech

Politicians should acknowledge that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Utilities Might Be the Best Buying Opportunity Right Now

By Alex Kimani - Dec 03, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Back in August, utilities were the absolute worst-performing sector in the S&P 500.
  • With inflation easing and the Fed indicating a less hawkish stance, New Year could be a prime time to jump back into utilities. 
  • Institutional investors are starting to free up money to invest into utilities again.
Join Our Community
Transmission

With the overall market enjoying a bit of a rally as inflation eases and the Federal Reserve indicating a less hawkish stance, the New Year could be a prime time to jump back into utilities. 

Utility stocks have had a bad year, but investors are starting to ease back into the embattled sector. 

Back in August, utilities were the absolute worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, while Information Technology (IT) stole the show: 

In September, we saw NextEra tank horrendously to three-year lows. What happened to spook investors was that its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), significantly cut its annual dividend growth outlook to 5% to 8% through at least 2026, down from 12% to 15% in its earlier targets. 

Related: 

But by the end of November, we saw the tech sector stutter. 

Falling Treasury yields seem to pit utilities and tech against each other, moving in tandem in opposite directions. Utilities play a defensive role in the market, as opposed to a growth (offensive) position such as tech. 

Safe-haven stocks such as utilities were damaged in the summer and early fall because of higher rates. These are safe-haven stocks because they are public services that tend to offer two key things to long-term investors: reliable dividends and lower volatility. If you see utility stocks spiking, you can generally expect the market to become more volatile. In other words, sudden movement into utilities stocks can indicate that short-term wider market volatility is coming; or, that the sentiment is such, as investors run here for safety.  

There is no such surge right now. Investors aren’t flocking to the safety of utilities, but things are evening out from the pummeling this sector took earlier this year. 

Inflation, The Fed, and Treasury Yields

On November 3, the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to hike interest rates, leaving them unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5%. Higher interest rates end up creating higher yields, which attracts investment capital looking for higher returns on bonds and interest-rate products. What utility stocks will really benefit from is the cutting of interest rates, and while that has not yet happened, it could, as the Fed signals a less hawkish stance. "The data is trending in the direction that the Fed wants to see," Pavlik said. "A 25- to 50 basis-point cut before the end of the summer 2024 would make sense as the economy slows down, for the Fed to fine tune how their policy tools are working,” Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, told Reuters earlier in November. 

For more conservative investors, higher interest rates render bonds a better buy than utilities, so their money starts changing hands when the Fed is extra hawkish. And, of course, the reverse is also true. We saw this happen in 2008 when interest rates went down to almost nothing and conservative investors poured into utilities. While bonds have been rallying like nobody’s business of late, the sentiment is that the party is going to come to an end very quickly, which would mean more gains for utilities. 

And at this inflection point, utilities are cheap, presenting a possible buying opportunity for investors before interest rates are cut. 

Hedge funds seem to agree, based on the number of funds in a particular stock right now. 

Oklahoma-based ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) has 16 hedge fund holders betting on better days, despite poor Q3 2023 earnings results, which saw a 7% dive in total revenue year-on-year. But the stock is now in the bargain-basement arena, trading at $59.19 on Friday, up nearly 2.7% on the day as utilities inch out of the doldrums. 

Likewise, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has 18 hedge fund holders, without  missing a dividends beat, yet is trading down nearly 13% year-to-date, but has been edging up in recent days, gaining 1.35% on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS), with 18 hedge fund holders, was up 2.80% on Thursday, but down over 17% year-to-date, suggesting some nice upside.

What about NextEra? Well, it’s clawing its way back. Year-to-date, NextEra (NYSE:NEE) is down over 29%, but on Thursday it was gaining 1.35%, and over the past five days, it’s up 3.15%. With a 3.2% dividend yield, despite the battering, this still looks like a unique growth stock. 

The same is true for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), which has also lost 30% year-to-date, but is starting to show signs of a turnaround. Known as the “dividend king” of utility stocks, at 4.8%, Black Hills now looks pretty cheap, though there is some caution in order as it lowers capital spending, which could hamper growth.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
Saudi Arabia Expected to Cut the Price of Its Oil to Asia

Saudi Arabia Expected to Cut the Price of Its Oil to Asia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com