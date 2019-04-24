Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.56 -0.33 -0.50%
Brent Crude 12 mins 73.57 -0.27 -0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 71.34 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
Urals 21 hours 72.28 +0.42 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.51 +2.48 +3.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 73.61 +0.12 +0.16%
Murban 21 hours 74.83 -0.07 -0.09%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 67.39 +0.05 +0.07%
Basra Light 21 hours 75.93 -0.39 -0.51%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.42 -0.12 -0.16%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Girassol 21 hours 74.57 +0.09 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 52.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.55 -0.60 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 63.05 +0.75 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 67.15 +0.75 +1.13%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 61.55 +0.75 +1.23%
Peace Sour 3 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Peace Sour 3 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 61.30 +0.75 +1.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.70 -0.35 -0.53%
Central Alberta 3 hours 61.15 +0.75 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.01 +1.88 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 59.99 -0.41 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.94 -0.41 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.94 -0.41 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.95 +0.60 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 51 mins New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 28 mins Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 4 hours Russia To Start Deliveries Of S-400 To Turkey In July
  • 4 hours Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 1 hour UNCONFIRMED : US airstrikes target 32 oil tankers near Syria’s Deir al-Zor
  • 4 hours Facebook Analysts Expect Earnings Will Reinforce Rebound
  • 21 hours Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 26 mins How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 8 hours ..
  • 21 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 23 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 14 hours Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz

Breaking News:

Equinor Kowtows To Investors Over Climate Issues

Alt Text

The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield…

Alt Text

Is This A Gamechanger For The Lithium Industry?

After a terrible year in…

Alt Text

The Biggest Winner Of Trump’s Waiver Decision

Saudi Arabia appears to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil terminal

Oil prices took a breather mid-week after the U.S. saw a larger than expected increase in crude inventories. The market is still heading in a bullish direction, but the path higher is not entirely free of obstacles.

The International Energy Agency also sought to calm the market this week, issuing a statement on Tuesday that the markets “are now adequately supplied, and that global spare production capacity remains at comfortable levels.”

While the expiration of Iran sanctions waivers will tighten the market significantly, OPEC has the ability to plug any supply gaps. “As a result of OPEC’s high compliance rate with the agreed supply cuts in the OPEC+ group, global spare production capacity has risen to 3.3 mb/d, with 2.2 mb/d held by Saudi Arabia and around 1 mb/d by the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait,” the agency said.

That eased upward pressure on oil prices, which erased some gains on Tuesday. However, it is important to emphasize that OPEC+ will not automatically increase output on a barrel-for-barrel basis as the Trump administration seems to think. “There must be actual impact on the market and a real demand from customers,” an OPEC source told Reuters, adding that any supply increase probably won’t happen until June.

“We cannot expect production to be increased in the near future, in other words. It is not yet clear how pronounced the decline in Iranian oil exports will ultimately be,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “Yesterday’s API inventory data also indicate no immediate need for OPEC to act. They show that US crude oil stocks climbed by an unexpectedly marked 6.9 million barrels last week.” The apparent inventory increase lends support to OPEC’s strategy of waiting until the market shows signs of over-tightening before brining production back online. Related: Iraqi Oil Industry Takes A Critical Turn

With all of that said, the likely outages in Iran push the oil market undoubtedly in a bullish direction. The market was already flirting with a deficit; significant declines in Iranian exports will magnify that trend. The U.S. government said that, unlike six months ago, there is plenty of supply today that makes a tougher line on Iran possible.

Others disagree. “Our analysis shows a global surplus of 2.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in Q4-2018, but a deficit of 0.2mb/d in the current quarter,” Standard Chartered said in a report on Tuesday. “The market is 2.5mb/d tighter than it was six months ago.” The bank argued that OPEC+ will not act hastily over fears of a repeated of the price crash late last year. As a result of U.S. sanctions, the market could continue to move deeper into deficit territory.

Still, while everything is tightening up now, the situation could clear up later this year, especially if OPEC+ does decide to add barrels back onto the market. Goldman Sachs has repeatedly laid out a case for a bullish near-term, combined with a slide in prices in late 2019 and into 2020. It stuck to that forecast even after the Trump administration announced that it was stepping up the “maximum pressure” campaign. “[W]hile we acknowledge the near-term upside price risks, we reiterate our fundamentally derived Brent price trading range of $70-75/bbl for 2Q19,” Goldman Sachs said in a note. Related: Chevron And Occidental Start Bidding War For Anadarko

There is a chance that the price decline could happen a bit later than previously thought, the bank said, but that does not change the overarching thesis. “Given our confidence in better supplied markets next year and the still high uncertainties around the aggregate OPEC+ production path in coming months, we are, however, not changing this forecast for now.”

Echoing the IEA, the investment bank argues that high levels of spare capacity likely muted the price impact of the U.S. announcement. After all, American sanctions could, in theory, knock off over 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil, a massive sum. But oil prices only jumped by $2 per barrel on the news, a modest increase, Goldman argues.

“We believe this muted reaction reflects a drastically different fundamental set-up than last year, given the visibility on available spare capacity,” Goldman analysts concluded. Ultimately, the bank sees oil prices declining later this year and into 2020.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

Next Post

Is This A Gamechanger For The Lithium Industry?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

 The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com