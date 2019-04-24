Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.56 -0.33 -0.50%
Brent Crude 12 mins 73.57 -0.27 -0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 71.34 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
Urals 21 hours 72.28 +0.42 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.51 +2.48 +3.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 73.61 +0.12 +0.16%
Murban 21 hours 74.83 -0.07 -0.09%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 67.39 +0.05 +0.07%
Basra Light 21 hours 75.93 -0.39 -0.51%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.42 -0.12 -0.16%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Bonny Light 21 hours 74.95 -0.09 -0.12%
Girassol 21 hours 74.57 +0.09 +0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 52.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 54.55 -0.60 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 63.05 +0.75 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 67.15 +0.75 +1.13%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 61.55 +0.75 +1.23%
Peace Sour 3 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Peace Sour 3 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 61.30 +0.75 +1.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.70 -0.35 -0.53%
Central Alberta 3 hours 61.15 +0.75 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.01 +1.88 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 59.99 -0.41 -0.68%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.94 -0.41 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.94 -0.41 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.95 +0.60 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 51 mins New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 28 mins Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 4 hours Russia To Start Deliveries Of S-400 To Turkey In July
  • 4 hours Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 1 hour UNCONFIRMED : US airstrikes target 32 oil tankers near Syria’s Deir al-Zor
  • 4 hours Facebook Analysts Expect Earnings Will Reinforce Rebound
  • 21 hours Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 26 mins How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 8 hours ..
  • 21 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 23 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 14 hours Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz

Breaking News:

Equinor Kowtows To Investors Over Climate Issues

Alt Text

Chevron And Occidental Start Bidding War For Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum said on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Prepare For An Oil Price Spike

LNG, Storage, Commodities, Silver, Demand,…

Alt Text

Are China’s Crude Reserves Quietly Dwindling?

While China’s strategic petroleum reserves…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia’s Dream Of $85 Oil Is Closer Than Ever

By Tim Daiss - Apr 24, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Deera square Riyadh

Things are starting to look good financially for Saudi Arabia again - very good. The de facto OPEC leader and world’s largest oil exporter said today it posted a budget surplus of 27.8 billion riyals (U.S. $7.4 billion) in the first quarter of the year. The Kingdom actually posted a budget deficit of 34.3 billion riyals in the first quarter of last year as the Saudi economy emerged from a recession in 2017, the first time the economy had shrunk since the global financial crisis nearly a decade earlier.

According to its 2019 budget, Saudi Arabia plans to increase state spending by 7 percent this year in an effort to spur economic growth that was hurt by low oil prices late last year. Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a conference in Riyadh on Wednesday that expenditure in the first quarter amounted to 217.6 billion, slightly higher when compared to last year.

Not only has Saudi Arabia pivoted from a budget deficit, but the goal of some of the Kingdom’s energy players of having oil prices near $80 or even more per barrel is also now in sight. Global oil prices so far this year have already hit multi-month highs amid the OPEC+ oil production cut put in place at the start of the year to remove 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from global markets, as well as output losses coming from Iran and Venezuela from U.S. sanctions, and also loss of output in Libya which is embroiled in fighting around Tripoli. Moreover, now that President Trump has decided to not renew waivers for Iranian oil imports, prices have plenty of upside potential left.

Fiscal break-even point

Several industry sources recently indicated that Saudi Arabia needs oil north of $70 per barrel to help shore up its coffers. Officially, of course, Riyadh doesn’t comment on what oil price they would like to see. The Kingdom maintains the same well-worn line that price levels are determined by the market and that it’s merely targeting a balance of global supply and demand. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in February that even $70 oil is not enough to balance Saudi Arabia’s books over the long haul and that Riyadh needs oil between $80 to $85 per barrel - the so-called fiscal break-even point.

Major turn around

Saudi Arabia’s budget surplus for the quarter, nonetheless, is a major turn around from just a few years ago when it appeared that the Kingdom was coming apart financially. In its now obviously ill-planned  decision in late 2014 to abandon its role as global oil markets swing producer and actually ramp up production as oil supplies were increasing and prices were tanking, Saudi Arabia hurt itself as much or more than U.S. shale oil producers it wanted to drive out of the market - though Riyadh vehemently denied it was trying to drive U.S. producers out of the market. The officials' line was that it was protecting market share, particularly in Asia where competition from other OPEC producers and Russia is fierce. Related: Saudi Oil Minister: We Won’t Ramp Up Oil Production Soon

However, that late 2014 decision almost bankrupt the world’s wealthiest oil-producing nation. Oil prices plunged from above $100 per barrel in mid-2014 to dipping below the $30 price point in January 2016. Due to low oil prices, attributed to the supply glut, the Kingdom – which derives as much as 90 percent of its revenue from oil sales – ran a historic budget deficit in 2015 of $98 billion, with around $87 billion in 2016. As a result, Riyadh Kingdom was forced to raise cash, some $16. 5 billion, in its first international bond sale.

Going forward

With oil prices still trending upward and with the OPEC+ group of producers, including non-OPEC oil kingpin Russia, still in agreement, any repeat of the 2014-2016 crash in global oil markets seems unlikely in the foreseeable future. The question now, at least in the short term, is: Will Saudi Arabia ramp up production to offset the loss of Iranian barrels due to Trump’s refusal to renew Iranian oil sanction waivers? And, if it does ramp up production, when and by how much? It’s likely that the Kingdom will let prices continue their northward trajectory - even if Trump calls for more production via Twitter - before they actually take decisive action. For the Saudis, oil at $85 a barrel or more would be a delightful development - especially for its budgetary needs.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Wins Big As Trump Cracks Down On Iran

Next Post

Why This Rally In Oil Won’t Last
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

 The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com