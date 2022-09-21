Why The World Needs To Invest In Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.88 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 89.83 -0.79 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.43 -0.87 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 7.733 -0.046 -0.59%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.471 -0.016 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.471 -0.016 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

Thousands Take To The Streets In Belgium Against Soaring Energy Prices

Macro Data Dominates Oil Markets

Macro Data Dominates Oil Markets

Crude prices have been weighed…

Truss’s New Energy Plan Brings Property Market Back From The Brink

Truss’s New Energy Plan Brings Property Market Back From The Brink

The Government’s action to limit…

The Single Largest Energy Market Intervention In EU History

The Single Largest Energy Market Intervention In EU History

The redistribution of energy profits…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The World Needs To Invest In Fossil Fuels

By Irina Slav - Sep 21, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The CEO of Saudi Aramco made headlines this week when he once again highlighted the need for more investment in oil and natural gas.
  • A recent report from Rystad shows that oil and gas exploration could fall towards all-time lows despite the desperate need for energy around the world.
  • Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the United Nations struck out at the oil industry for feasting on billions in subsidies while our planet burns.
Join Our Community

The Chief Executive of Saudi Aramco was clear in his recent speech when he outlined the main reasons for the current energy crisis. He pointed to underinvestment in oil and gas, a dearth of alternative energy sources, and a complete lack of any Plan B. Looking forward, it seems unlikely that those problems will be solved anytime soon.

Saudi Arabia has been blaming underinvestment in oil and gas exploration for the energy crunch for months. As one of the world's biggest oil producers, its opinions on energy security have been politely but firmly dismissed as the European Union and its G7 partners forged ahead with their energy transition plans. And now that chickens are coming home to roost for the transition planners, the race is on for these countries to secure as much oil, gas, and coal as they can.

The problem with this approach is that while Europe and its partners were pushing for a transition away from oil, gas, and coal, the industry was listening. Investments are down, and so is exploration, according to a recent report by Rystad Energy. The energy consultancy said that the new acreage awarded to oil and gas companies this year had shrunk to the lowest in 20 years and that lease rounds for the year are going to be the fewest since 2000.

"Global spending on exploration has been falling in recent years as oil and gas companies seek to limit risk by focusing on core producing assets and regions with guaranteed output, aiming to streamline their operations and build a more resilient business amid market uncertainty and the threat of a recession," Rystad analysts wrote,

"These are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity: under-investment in oil and gas; alternatives not ready; and no back-up plan. But you would not know that from the response so far," said Aramco's Amin Nasser at the Schlumberger Digital Forum 2022 in Switzerland this week.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, struck at the oil industry once again, accusing it of "feasting" on billions in subsidies and enjoying windfall profits while "our planet burns."

"Our world is addicted to fossil fuels. It's time for an intervention," Guterres said, adding that we need to hold fossil fuel companies "and their enablers" to account. The accounting, according to him, should come in the form of windfall profits, to be distributed among those most affected by climate change by those struggling with energy and food inflation.

While Guterres' accusations toward the oil and gas industry are quite emotional as statements go, it is true that the industry has seen a boost in financial support, according to the International Energy Agency.

In a report last month, co-authored with the OECD, the IEA said that "Major economies sharply increased support for the production and consumption of coal, oil and natural gas, with many countries struggling to balance longstanding pledges to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies with efforts to protect households from surging energy prices."

If the IEA had asked Aramco's Nasser why this might be, he would have probably had an answer ready: because these countries have realized the importance of energy security and why it is more important than transition goals. Alas, the IEA did not ask the Aramco CEO to share his opinion on the situation.

It is also doubtful whether agenda-setters and decision-makers in European capitals and in Washington will hear Nasser's latest warning even as they seek to improve their oil and gas—and coal—supply. To them, the leitmotif of this return to fossil fuels is that it is a temporary measure, just while the crisis lasts. What they appear to be failing to grasp is that the crisis could last a while.

Of course, excessive energy prices will lead to demand destruction. This has always been the case, and this crisis will be no exception. The problem is that with demand, a lot more will be destroyed if it comes to that. Some are already talking about Europe's looming deindustrialization because of the energy crisis.

Indeed, aluminum smelters, steel mills, fertilizer plants, and farms have been shutting down across the EU because they cannot afford to keep operating at these energy prices. Governments have pledged support, but the question of how much they can provide in support and for how long remains open.

Many analysts have pointed out that the current crisis in Europe had its roots much further back in time than February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. This fact tends to get swept under the rug of political outrage because it is an uncomfortable fact.

Europe has for years been walking the transition tightrope without a safety net. Now that the rope is fraying, it may be too late to try and get the net back. At least fast enough to survive the fall.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Single Largest Energy Market Intervention In EU History
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 

The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com