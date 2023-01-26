Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.16 +1.01 +1.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.38 +1.26 +1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.03 +0.95 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.855 -0.212 -6.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.616 +0.023 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.80 -0.65 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.616 +0.023 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.90 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.08 -0.78 -0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.91 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 423 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.95 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.92 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.80 -0.65 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.62 -0.29 -0.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.90 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.30 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.55 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.70 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 74.40 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.40 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.70 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.65 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 74.00 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -1.25 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.04 -1.49 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 53 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 31 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Pipeline Gas Flows Resume To Freeport LNG Export Terminal

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas: Dealmaking Slides As Buyers Get Picky

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas: Dealmaking Slides As Buyers Get Picky

A report from Enverus Intelligence…

Putin’s Eurasian Gas Union Faces Political Headwinds

Putin’s Eurasian Gas Union Faces Political Headwinds

The gas union proposed by…

Erdogan Cracks Down On Critics Ahead Of Elections

Erdogan Cracks Down On Critics Ahead Of Elections

As elections loom in Turkey,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 26, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • UAE: oil and gas companies will be involved in COP28.
  • The UAE government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output.
  • The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has met a mixed response from different powers around the globe.
Join Our Community

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been repeatedly criticised since winning its bid to hold the COP28 climate summit later this year, particularly for its ongoing dependence on oil and gas to sustain its economy. While some say it is vital that the oil powers requiring the most diversification to survive without fossil fuels, such as the UAE, be closely involved in the global climate talks, others are condemning the decision. Environmentalists worldwide worry that the UAE will not take COP28 seriously and will undermine the progress being made at the annual climate conference. And now that the UAE is suggesting that a major oil and gas representative run the summit, it is receiving even more criticism. So, will COP28 help advance climate aims or be detrimental to the green transition?

The UAE was clear from the outset that if COP28 was to be held there that oil and gas companies should be closely involved, suggesting that including them in the discussion is the only way to bring about meaningful change in the energy sector. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology suggested, early last year, that “We can't simply unplug from the energy system of today and we can't do this with a flip of a switch. We need to include the energy experts in the consultations and the discussions and we need to make economic systems work more efficiently with much less carbon.”

This decision is not surprising, as the UAE earns a high proportion of its revenue from oil and gas, as OPEC’s third-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output to 5 million bpd by 2030, from less than 4 million at present. The decision to include oil and gas firms in the climate summit reflects the balance that the government is trying to strike between climate policy progress and the ongoing production of oil and gas. 

Related: U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, this month, the UAE stated that the leader of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will head COP28. Climate activists around the world criticised leaders at COP27 for giving too much involvement to oil and gas representatives, suggesting that it undermined the fundamental aims of the summit. Lisa Schipper, the lead author of the 2022 U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on climate adaptation, stated “Putting an oil CEO in charge of the negotiations for COP28 is clearly a conflict of interest.”

However, Sultan Al Jaber, head of ADNOC, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s climate envoy, believes that the inclusion of major oil and gas representatives will help encourage energy firms to take the climate situation more seriously and participate in the green transition. Further, he has experience in green energy as the founder of the renewable energy company Masdar and has overseen the acceleration of ADNOC's low-carbon growth strategy in 2022. 

The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has met a mixed response from different powers around the globe. Denmark has offered its support to the UAE over its decision to appoint Jaber as head of the talks, suggesting that oil and gas powers are key to a green transition. Dan Jorgensen, Denmark's minister for global climate policy and development, explained “If we are to stay below 1.5 degrees in temperature increase, it is totally necessary that we have a transition of all societies on this planet, also the oil-producing ones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A COP28 spokesperson responded to the criticism by stating that Jaber “is an energy expert and founder of one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, a senior business leader, government minister and climate diplomat with more than 20 years of experience of taking climate action” and that “he is uniquely qualified to deliver a successful COP28.”

Jaber has been seen to take a hard stance on climate change, stating: “We don’t need to wait for the global stocktake to know what it will say. We are way off track,” he said at the time. “The world is playing catch-up when it comes to the key Paris goal of holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees. And the hard reality is that, in order to achieve this goal, global emissions must fall 43 percent by 2030.”

However, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attracted global attention this month for calling the decision “completely ridiculous.” At the World Economic Forum in Davos, she stated, “Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it... it’s completely ridiculous.” Other activists at the Forum agreed with Thunberg, suggesting that the UAE choice reflects the Egyptian government’s decision to involve oil and gas in COP27 and the direction in which the discussion is headed, favouring fossil fuel-producing companies. 

The UAE is facing criticism from around the world for its involvement in COP28 and its decision to appoint an oil and gas leader as head of the summit discussions. Yet, opinions are divided over whether the inclusion of oil and gas representatives in the climate talks is positive or negative. On the one hand, energy firms are key to a successful green transition, on the other, if oil and gas representatives are given the stage, they could advocate for the continuation of fossil fuel production.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Big Banks See Opportunity In Unlisted Emerging Market ESG Companies
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com