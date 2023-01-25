Hess Earnings Outshine With New Guyana Discovery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 50 mins 80.15 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 86.17 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 50 mins 3.067 -0.191 -5.86%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.593 -0.055 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 6 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 6 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 422 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Russia: Western Heavy Weapons Takes Conflict To “New Level”

Georgia To Restart Anaklia Deep-Sea Port Project

Georgia To Restart Anaklia Deep-Sea Port Project

Georgia is looking to restart…

Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Are In Decline

Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenues Are In Decline

Russia’s energy export revenues have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Hess Earnings Outshine With New Guyana Discovery

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 25, 2023, 3:00 PM CST

Fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday saw Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) soundly beat Wall Street estimates, with another discovery offshore Guyana playing a significant role in the company’s newly revealed $3.7-billion spending plan for 2023. 

In its Q4 2022 financial and operational highlights, Hess reported net income of $624 million ($2.03 per common share), up from $265 million net income for the same period in 2021. On an adjusted basis, Q4 earnings came in at $1.78 per share. 

Hess also returned $405 million in cash to shareholders for the quarter, through a combination of dividends and $310 million in buybacks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Guidance for the year has a net production forecast between 355,000 boepd and 365,000 boepd–up around 10% from 2022. 

The results have prompted Hess to unveil an exploration budget of $3.7 billion, the bulk (80%) of which will be spent on the Bakken and offshore Guyana.

Guyana is the star of the show, with discoveries with partner Exxon lining up one after another.

In its Q4 earnings call, Hess announced another discovery on the Stabroek Block at the Fangtooth SE-1 well, which is just southeast of the Fangtooth-1 discovery. Drilling encountered some 200 feet of oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Stabroek Block has a gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 11 billion barrels of oil without the latest Fangtooth discovery.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fangtooth SE-1 discovery would likely justify the addition of a seventh platform in Guyana, and the combined discoveries at Stabroek represent the world’s biggest offshore discoveries in more than 10 years. 

With regard to American shale, where Hess is focused on the Bakken, the company said that the United States could increase total oil production to up to 13.5 million bpd, at which point output would plateau somewhere around 2025 or 2026. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Britain’s Nuclear Industry Calls For More Government Support

Next Post

Equinor Looks To Offload $1 Billion In Nigerian Oil Assets

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com