Why Shale Executives Should Jump On The ESG Trend Now

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 43.04 -0.35 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 34 mins 45.18 -0.46 -1.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 2.579 +0.118 +4.79%
Graph down Mars US 39 mins 44.29 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 46.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 46.00 +1.20 +2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.11 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 2.579 +0.118 +4.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.93 +0.51 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 45.44 +0.69 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.69 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 48.19 -0.28 -0.58%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.93 -0.44 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.03 -0.19 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.75 -0.26 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 33.74 -0.11 -0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 42.39 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 40.39 +0.44 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 38.89 +0.54 +1.41%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 38.89 +0.54 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 40.14 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 41.89 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 38.89 +0.99 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.96 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.50 -0.25 -0.63%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 33.25 -0.25 -0.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.23 +0.28 +0.64%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 36.99 -0.35 -0.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.94 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 40.94 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.50 -0.25 -0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.75 +0.25 +0.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.13 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 4 hours End of an Era?
  • 5 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 4 hours RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 2 days Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 22 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 3 days Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 7 hours Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 7 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 2 days The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days BLM and Reparations

Breaking News:

Dakota Access Case Could Sour Future Pipeline Plans

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In More Than 82% Of Oil Production

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Shut In More Than 82% Of Oil Production

Platform shut-ins in the Gulf…

Are We Prepared For The Smart City Revolution?

Are We Prepared For The Smart City Revolution?

The smart city revolution offers…

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran Fast Tracks Development Of Huge West Karoun Oil Field

Iran wants to quickly increase…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Shale Executives Should Jump On The ESG Trend Now

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 27, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance), like pretty much everything else in this increasingly partisan world, has become an extremely divisive topic in the business sector. While many think that more socially and environmentally conscious investment and business practices are the best way forward and a central pillar of the future global economy, others dismiss it as leftist and utopian.  While some argue that ESG is an inevitable trend (accelerated by the novel coronavirus’ interruption to business as usual), the Trump administration has threatened to make it illegal. A new proposed regulation from the U.S. Department of Labor would expressly prohibit the department from including ESG in any decision-making criteria when it comes to U.S. employer-provided pension funds, in an apparent bid to protect Big Oil. 

In other parts of the world, however, ESG is already being put in place on a much grander scale. This month the UK-based mining giant Rio Tinto cut their executive bonuses by nearly $4 million dollars as a punitive measure after the company destroyed some of the oldest aboriginal sites in Western Australia in spite of outspoken opposition of Aboriginal traditional owners. “The caves showed evidence of continuous human habitation dating back 46,000 years,” reports the BBC

While the three chief executives will keep their jobs, this kind of comeuppance for corporate mistreatment of social and environmental heritage is nearly unheard of in the U.S. “Apparently, the executives were not accused of directly causing the destruction but were being held indirectly responsible. Without a doubt, this would be unlikely in most American corporations—and many others around the world,” a Forbes article comments on the event. 

Related: Hydrogen Is Cleaning Up One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

The article, instead of deriding the events at Rio Tinto as anomalous or overblown, issues the warning that this occurrence should be “A Lesson For U.S. Shale Executives.” Senior energy contributor Michael Lynch writes, “There is an underlying need for executives to consider the impact of their behavior” and that, “frankly, U.S. corporations often reward senior executives large bonuses as participation trophies, that is, simply showing up.”

In fact, in many cases, the U.S. shale industry has taken that stance to another extreme, issuing hefty bonuses even for execs who ran their companies into the ground. This was the case for Texas shale company Hi-Crush, a story that came to light just this month. Earlier this summer, West Texas plunged into COVID chaos and over 39,000 workers lost direct oil and natural gas jobs in the first half of 2020 in the Lone Star State alone. In the midst of this economic disaster, some shale founders were apparently cutting fat checks. “On July 7, the board of directors at Texas fracking sand supplier Hi-Crush granted nearly $3 million in bonuses to four top executives, including $1.35 million for CEO and founder Robert Rasmus,” Reuters reported in a scathing expose. “Five days later, the company declared bankruptcy.”

Expounding on the phenomenon of “participation trophy” oil and shale exec bonuses, Lynch writes, “I suspect, although I haven’t researched the issue, that this practice originated in the business school argument that executives should be invested in the companies they managed (something that was often not true historically), so as to encourage them to be more attentive to the interests of shareholders. Not surprisingly, this turned into awarding stock options to executives as a reward for good management—and sometimes just for occupying the CEO chair.”

But in an era that ESG is becoming more commonplace and corporate execs are receiving more scrutiny (and in the case of Rio Tinto, actual consequences for their negligence or misdeeds), emboldened shale execs like those at Hi-Crush would do well to consider their business decisions more thoughtfully and with a greater consideration for their public image, not to mention their real-world impact and often extreme negative externalities. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com