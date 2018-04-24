Why Savvy Investors Are Watching This Key Mineral

The World’s population keeps getting bigger. Multi-millions in Asia are joining the middle class, and they are demanding the same luxuries westerners have taken for granted for decades.

It’s pushing the world’s food infrastructure to provide more and more and more.

To make matters worse - climate change has been destroying arable farmland at the fastest rate in human history. We now need to grow more with up to 30 percent less land.

If humanity is going to survive - it will need millions of tons of a little known mineral called potash.

Companies like Vatic Ventures (TSXV:VCV) aim to be the ones to deliver it. Right now they’re sitting on a promising property in Thailand’s Khorat Basin.

Thailand is home to what could be one of the largest undeveloped, high-grade potash plays on Earth. And, Vatic’s project? You’ll find it right beside the potentially $1.8 billion Dan Khun Thot find.

As potash prices rise - here are 5 reasons you should pay attention:

How The Asian Middle Class Is Driving Potash Prices

The world population keeps growing. We’re adding 200,000 people every single day - with an expectation of 7.7 billion hungry mouths by 2020.

It’s plunging the world into an ever growing need for higher quality, more plentiful food.

With the rise of the new Asian middle class - it’s about to get a lot worse. For companies like Vatic Ventures (TSXV:VCV), that represents an enormous opportunity.

Consider this: According to a 2017 study by the Brookings Institution, 88 percent of the next 1 billion people to enter the middle class globally will be Asians.

The size of the Asian middle class is expected to reach 3.5 billion people by 2030.

The problem? We’re running out of land suitable for growing food. In fact, scientists say that over the last 40 years the world’s lost one-third of its arable land due to erosion and pollution.

More and more potash is needed to maximize the crop yields.

That’s why demand for potash is soaring - with annual consumption expected to grow from 60 million tons to 70 million tons by 2020Prices could go soaring without major new sources of potash coming on stream.

And that’s good news for Vatic (TSXV:VCV).

Potentially The Greatest Undeveloped Potash Play On Earth

Thailand’s Khorat basin potentially holds the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade potash resources. It contains the only known, commercially viable deposits in Asia, not far from Vatic’s own property.

The potash is located within a 100 million year-old layer of rocks known as the Maha Sarakahm Formation - with resource intervals that are 10-75m thick.

Vatic Ventures (TSXV:VCV) has a property right in the middle of it, and right next door to a project that potentially holds $1.8 billion worth of potash, based on numbers from the Dan Khun Thot project.

Many deposits in the region are shallow, at 150 to 350 meters. That’s compared with up to 1,900 meters in Russia or Canada - making them more economical to develop.

Not only that, but exploration costs in the area are lower compared to other projects.

A Massive Logistical Edge

Not only does Thailand have potentially the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade potash resource in the Khorat Basin, it’s also smack dab in the middle of Asia’s biggest import market.

Some of Asia’s top importers of potash are Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

These four countries consume about 75 percent of Asian potash imports (excluding China

and India) and have a current demand exceeding 5 million tons of potash annually.

What’s more, that figure is expected to rise by at least 5 percent a year.

Vatic (TSXV:VCV) - with two very exciting licenses in the Khorat basin - stands to play a key role in supplying the region’s growing demand for fertilizer.

“Location is the key to this,” says Nasim Tyab, Executive Director of Vatic, “because potash is sold by the ton so there is at least a $1.8 per ton transportation advantage to sell into the Asian market compared to overseas potash.”

That’s a huge savings when you consider the cost of potash itself in South East Asia is about $300 a ton, as the region pays a premium on imports compared to the world price of about $230 per ton.

Even at today’s potash prices, Vatic aims for good profit margins. With prices expected by many to rise - they’re leveraged to the market.

And, they’re sitting on one of the most promising projects in the region.

The Crown Jewel Of The Khorat Basin

In January 2017, Vatic (TSXV:VCV) acquired 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of a Thai company - Saksrithai Development Co. Ltd.

Saksrithai holds two contiguous Special Prospecting Licenses (SPLs) covering an area of 32 km² in the Khorat Basin, for the exploration of potash.

The properties are right next door to the Dan Khun Thot project, which hasan initial potash mining reserve in excess of 100 million tons.

Their find is worth $1.8 billion at current market prices.

More importantly? At a potash grade of almost 22 percent KCL - the Dan Khun Thot project has better economics than most proposed potash projects.

Production levels are projected to start at 500,000 tons per year.

Why is that so compelling for Vatic’s (TSXV:VCV)?

Because initial review of the seismic data demonstrates their neighboring Saksrithai Project has structural continuity with the Dan Khun Thot property.

In February 2017, Vatic commenced the first phase of its exploration program.

Phase 1 of the project, with a budget of $1.5 million, includes the completion of a pre-feasibility study and estimation of a ‘potash resource’.

“In fact, the allowed spacing between drill holes is 4 kilometers, so basically there is a very high probability we are going to hit potash.”

Another reason to expect success? Just look at the team Vatic has put together.

Thailand’s Potash Superstars

Nasim Tyab has been Director since 2011. When it comes to the nascent potash industry in Thailand, few are as knowledgeable as he is.

Before joining Vatic (TSXV:VCV), Tyab served as a consultant in the Udon Thani Potash Project - developed by Asia Pacific Resources in the mid-1990s.

That project turned into Asia’s most significant commercial potash discovery to date - shooting the company’s market cap to nearly $1 billion.

After that game-changing discovery, in 2016 the CEO of Asia Pacific asked Tyab to join him in

another Thai-based potash project – which was then sold to Vatic Ventures.

“So, in January 2017 I did the deal with him and he became CEO of Vatic,” Tyab said, “and he had this project and rolled it in for shares and now he is aligned with the shareholders.”

That venture is the Saksrithai Project and the new CEO of Vatic is Dr. Gerald Wright.

Dr. Gerald Wright has been CEO and a director of Vatic since 2017.

He served as CEO of Asia Pacific Resources Ltd. for 12 years, during which time he was directly responsible for the acquisition, financing and development of that company’s Udon Thani project – Asia’s most significant commercial potash discovery to date.

Together they’re betting Vatic’s (TSXV:VCV) Saksrithai Project will eclipse it.

Conclusion

With a rising Asian middle class hungry for Western levels of consumption, and rapidly shrinking arable land - the world needs a lot more potash.

Vatic’s Saksrithai project in the Khorat Basin is right beside a potential $1.8 billion resource, and just a stone’s throw from massive potash import markets.

In May, Vatic is kicking off a drilling program.

According to Vatic Executive Director Nasim Tyab - “that should be a value transformation because if we get what next door has, we have a very valuable asset.”

If they hit near the grades that are found next door at Dan Khun Thot - they would be imminently undervalued. Vatic (TSXV:VCV) is one to watch.

By. Charles Kennedy

