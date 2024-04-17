Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.87 -2.49 -2.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.43 -2.59 -2.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.70 -2.39 -2.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.701 -0.031 -1.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.724 -0.099 -3.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.724 -0.099 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 323 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Oil Plummets over 3% as Stockpiles Override Iran-Israel Conflict

Liberty Steel Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans

Liberty Steel Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans

Liberty Steel announces a restructuring…

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant

Tata Steel workers in Port…

China's Iron and Steel Association Calls for Production Cut to Stabilize Market

China's Iron and Steel Association Calls for Production Cut to Stabilize Market

Iron ore prices experienced significant…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs

By Metal Miner - Apr 17, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Aluminum prices have rallied in recent weeks, hitting their highest level since February 2023.
  • Investment funds have increased their positioning in aluminum, providing momentum for the rally.
  • Drought conditions in China's Yunnan Province have crimped aluminum output, supporting prices.
Aluminum

Via Metal Miner

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) remained sideways, with a 2.03% rise from March to April. Aluminum prices outperformed all base metals throughout March, with a 4.71% rise from the close of February. Prices continued their rally throughout April, hitting their highest level since February 2023 by April 8.

aluminum MMI, April 2024

Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs

The aluminum price rally continued to play out during the first weeks of April as prices repeatedly toppled previous highs. This included their 2023 close, as prices made it over the $2,400/mt mark during the first week of Q2, leaving their 2023 peak as the next significant price ceiling. Should aluminum prices, which currently stand at $2,454/mt, break above their January 18, 2023 peak of $2,662, this may put the final nail in the coffin of their more than year-long sideways trend.

Aluminum prices continued to trend up alongside other base metals like copper and tin, which remain within the middle of their own respective rebounds. The rallies have started to lead to uptrend calls, particularly for copper, amid rising bullish sentiment within the market.

Investment Funds Jump Into Aluminum Market

Data from the LME showed a rise in investment fund positioning for aluminum over recent weeks, which offered momentum for the rally. Furthermore, total positions for funds hit their highest level since the LME began offering Commitments of Traders Reports  (COTR).

Investment funds: total positions, LME

The bias among funds appeared bearish for most of Q1, with short positions outpacing long positions, until the spread shifted net long by mid-March. By the end of the first week of April, investment fund positioning showed the largest net long bias since February 2023 as well as the largest volume of net long positions since March 2022.

While investment funds do not control the market, their large positions give them an outsized impact on price direction. However, their bias often wavers in response to market developments, which means the most recent upside momentum offered by funds could fall apart should they begin to unravel their long positions. 

IFP, Sources: LME and MM

Drought Conditions Pinch Yunnan’s Aluminum Output

The aluminum market lacks the same fundamentals as copper and tin, both of which saw supply concerns manifest into an increasingly bullish sentiment among market participants. However, drought conditions in China’s Yunnan Province significantly crimped China’s overall primary aluminum output during February. According to data from the International Aluminum Institute, production levels fell to their lowest level in a year.

China’s dry season will come to an end by the close of April, meaning output will likely recover in the coming months. The return of Chinese supply held back by power-related capacity limits may prove enough to temper bulls prior to prices breaking their 2023 peak. 

Aluminum Premiums Up For Now

The bullish gust that helped lift prices came alongside rising global aluminum premiums. Indeed, the Midwest Premium, a proxy for U.S. demand, spiked at the close of Q1. The premium subsequently started to edge lower, only to rise nearly 17% in March. The rise echoes sentiments from brokers, who noted steady demand levels.

However, the same brokers suggested the market appeared somewhat oversupplied, which may temper the upside momentum for both the premium and aluminum prices. This is especially likely as inflation numbers remain hot, conceivably forcing the Federal Reserve to delay its rate cuts.

aluminum prices, April 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: MetalMiner Insights

Abroad, the supply-demand balance appears tighter in regards to aluminum prices. Europe’s Duty Unpaid premium saw a comparable 14% month-over-month increase as it remains within an uptrend that began in December 2023. Meanwhile, the Main Japanese Port premium (MJP) showed a staggering 61% quarterly rise. Much of this jump appeared to stem from Chinese and South Korean demand. However, it also came with caution that demand levels may not be enough to sustain the spike as Chinese output levels recover during Q2.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Strike Threatens To Halt Production at Key UK Steel Plant
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com