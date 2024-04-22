American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 82.85 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 87.14 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.29 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 1.791 +0.039 +2.23%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.685 -0.025 -0.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.685 -0.025 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 87.52 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.76 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 88.05 +0.44 +0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.20 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 45 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs

Aluminum Prices Chase 2023 Highs

Aluminum prices continue to rally,…

Could The U.S. Become Lithium Independent?

Could The U.S. Become Lithium Independent?

Despite having some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 22, 2024, 4:30 PM CDT

The nationwide average price of gasoline in the United States has risen for three consecutive weeks, gaining 4.3 cents over the past week, to hit $3.62 per gallon on Monday, according to Gasbuddy data. 

Compared to a month ago, average gasoline prices are up 10.8 cents, but still 1.1 cents per gallon lower than they were this same time a year ago.

The average national diesel price declined this week to $4.01 per gallon, some 15 cents below the price level at this same time last year. 

“As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline is now behind us, at least one of the three factors that had been actively causing prices to rise in the last couple of months is behind us,”  said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

However, De Haan cautioned, the pain at the pump isn’t over. More is to come with refinery maintenance schedules. 

“The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise, putting downward pressure on gasoline prices soon,” De Haan said. 

In terms of geopolitical developments, De Haan said that while GasBuddy had been taken somewhat by surprise with Israel’s decision to retaliate with a missile attack inside Iran, “it was also measured, with Iran virtually not even mentioning it publicly.” 

This is now considered to be in a de-escalatory mode, and De Haan is “hopeful with reduced concern in the Middle East and an end to the seasonal factors pushing prices up that Americans will soon see relief”. 

Iran has essentially shrugged off Iran’s attack on an air base in the Isfahan province, which followed an Iranian missile barrage directed at Israel during which Israeli defense systems intercepted almost all of the missiles. 

Both sides appear to be attempting to avoid an all-out regional war.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Looks to Crypto for Oil Sales As Sanctions Return

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption

 Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com