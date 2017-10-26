How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.66 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 59.04 +0.81 +1.39%
Mars US 54.01 +0.48 +0.90%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.64 +0.28 +0.57%
Natural Gas 3.051 -0.03 -1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 58.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 55.19 +0.87 +1.60%
Basra Light 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 58.50 +1.08 +1.88%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Bonny Light 58.62 +0.97 +1.68%
Girassol 58.77 +0.92 +1.59%
Opec Basket 55.59 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.55 -0.35 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.45 +0.63 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 58.38 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 2 hours ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 3 hours Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 hours Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 5 hours U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 hours U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 7 hours Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 9 hours Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 15 hours Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 20 hours Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 1 day Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 1 day U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 1 day Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 1 day Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 1 day Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 2 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 2 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 2 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 2 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 2 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 2 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 3 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 3 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 3 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 3 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 3 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 3 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 6 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 6 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 6 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 6 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 6 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 6 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 6 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 6 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction

Alt Text

No.1 Cobalt Mining Nation Just Adopted A Dangerous Mining Strategy

The world’s top cobalt producing…

Alt Text

World’s Biggest Miner Prepares For The EV Boom

The world’s top mining company…

Alt Text

Busting The Lithium Bubble Myth

Lithium demand continues to grow…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

How Long Will The Lithium Rush Last?

By ZeroHedge - Oct 26, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Lithium

In “Mad Scramble for Lithium Mines From Congo to Cornwall”, Bloomberg puts some colour on current conditions in the red hot sub-sector.

For evidence of just how hot battery ingredient lithium is right now, look no further than Australia’s AVZ Minerals Ltd. A penny stock until a few months ago, the mining hopeful has surged about 1,300 percent this year. The proposition: recasting a remote, century-old tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a supplier of lithium needed to power electric cars. While its rise has been dramatic, AVZ isn’t alone in the rush to position for a rechargeable-battery boom.

In the U.K., a company (Cornish Lithium) founded by former investment banker Jeremy Wrathall Cornish Lithium is planning to tap thermal springs in Cornwall, a region more famous for its beach coves.

Cornish beach cove…but have you tried driving to one from London (takes hours).

(Click to enlarge) 

Other companies are hunting for lithium deposits from Germany to Mali, and even Afghanistan plans to tender exploration permits. Related: The Impact Of EVs On Commodities In One Chart

As we explained last month, there is so much interest in lithium – mainly due to its application in electric vehicles and energy storage - that the Lithium and Battery tech ETF has seen record volumes and the LME is reportedly considering the introduction of a lithium (carbonate) contract.

While everybody has been fretting about the supply side, some analysts are starting to question whether the supply side will expand too fast in the coming years, as Bloomberg explains.

"You’ve got a scramble for deposits, a demand side that looks very impressive, the question is always around the supply," said Paul Gait, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd. in London. In the rush to meet demand there is a risk too many mines will be developed and too much metal supplied, Gait said.

"When the tide goes out, those that do not have good geology will always be found wanting."

Bloomberg notes that uncertainty about global production growth has encouraged some users to lock-in future supplies of the metal.

However, while production might struggle at first to catch up with demand growth, lithium isn’t really rare compared with other battery metals like cobalt and graphite, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eily Ong. And mining history is full of cautionary examples of booms that ended in bust when the rush to boost supply overshot demand growth. Iron ore is a recent example, after a boom in Chinese steel production led to a push to build new mines. That turned out poorly for many of the iron ore upstarts that either struggled to build projects or brought mines into production just in time for prices to drop. Global lithium production increased by about 12 percent last year, with batteries accounting for about 39 percent of consumption, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. While Australia was the largest producer in 2016, its identified resources are dwarfed by Argentina and Bolivia, each with about 9 million tons and Chile, with more than 7.5 million tons.

 “This is not a metal that’s going to be exempt from the normal laws of commodity economics,” said Bernstein’s Gait. “Sooner or later we will over supply.” Related: Canada’s Oil Output To Grow For Decades To Come

Bloomberg cites a report from Liberum Capital, the London-based brokerage…

There are about a dozen projects being built or expanded around the world, according to Liberum Capital Ltd. Those, plus a handful of others seen as likely to proceed, could help nearly triple global lithium supply by 2025, but still fall short of expected demand. Beyond that, there’s a further eight projects that haven’t secured financing yet, but could possibly push the market into a surplus by 2025, Liberum said in a report. Lithium carbonate prices have more than doubled in the past two years, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“With prices where they are right now, there’s not a potential lithium mine in the world that doesn’t make an extraordinary amount of money,” said Liberum analyst Richard Knights. “There’s every incentive to bring supply on.”

…and a report from BMO Capital Markets published earlier this week.

Current shortfalls may abate by 2019-20 based on the strong supply response, BMO Capital Markets analyst Joel Jackson said in a note dated Oct. 24. However, uncertainty about assumptions including electric-vehicle penetration, battery technology and lithium supply growth makes the market balance difficult to predict, he said.

The Bloomberg article circles back to AVZ Minerals.

In Congo, AVZ must still prove that extracting the lithium is economically viable. It will also need to rehabilitate an old power station to reach production and build over 600 kilometers (372 miles) of roads to connect the mine with the regional capital of Lubumbashi for exports. Still the project is attracting investors, including China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., one of the world’s biggest refiners of cobalt. "The biggest companies in China are just queuing up," AVZ Chairman Klaus Eckhof said from Dubai.

"They all want to be part of it because they don’t have a pipeline of supply, my phone keeps ringing."

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Best Kept Secret Of The Electric Car Boom
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices
MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

 The 5 Countries That Could Push Oil Prices Up

The 5 Countries That Could Push Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com