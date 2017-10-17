Major Energy Importer Bets $10 Billion On Natural Gas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.74 +0.23 +0.45%
Brent Crude 57.46 +0.23 +0.40%
Mars US 52.66 -0.75 -1.40%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 53.79 -0.78 -1.43%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 02.88 +0.00 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.13 -0.75 -1.34%
Murban 57.88 -0.65 -1.11%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.09 -0.27 -0.50%
Basra Light 52.77 -0.83 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 57.37 -0.33 -0.57%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Girassol 57.69 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.82 -0.70 -1.77%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Giddings 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 57.00 -0.71 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 45.24 -0.75 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.74 -0.75 -1.55%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 8 hours Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 10 hours Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 11 hours Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 12 hours OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 13 hours London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 14 hours Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 17 hours Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 23 hours India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 1 day Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 1 day Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 2 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 2 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 2 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 2 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 3 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 3 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 3 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 3 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 3 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 3 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 3 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 4 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 4 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 4 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO
  • 6 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 6 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 6 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 7 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 7 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 7 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 7 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 7 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 7 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 7 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 7 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says

Breaking News:

British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms

Alt Text

The U.S. LNG Boom Could Be About To Stall

United States LNG has seen…

Alt Text

The Natural Gas Market Is Set To Boom

With the new lower-for-longer oil…

Alt Text

Russia Gets Foothold In The World’s Hottest NatGas Discovery

Buying a 30% stake in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Energy Importer Bets $10 Billion On Natural Gas

By Dave Forest - Oct 17, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Natural Gas

Much of the attention in energy markets has been focused on OPEC and oil prices lately. But news this week suggests that a different energy commodity is quietly becoming the hottest story going worldwide.

That’s natural gas. With the world’s top importing nation — Japan — saying this week it’s about to embark on a major spending spree in the sector.

Japanese press reported over the weekend that government agencies are about to launch a major funding program for international natgas projects — specifically aimed at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector. With the government planning to make a full $10 billion available for investment.

Those dollars will reportedly come from Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance. With targets being LNG receiving terminals as well as associated power plant facilities. 

Here’s the most intriguing part: Japanese papers said the program will be aimed entirely at LNG projects in Asia. With the stated goal to “build markets in Asia for U.S. LNG”. 

At first glance, it seems odd the Japanese government would be spending its own money to help America gain LNG market share. But there may be a more-selfish reason here: namely, to facilitate increased shipments of U.S. LNG into the Asian sphere, making it easier and cheaper for Japanese buyers to grab a piece of the growing supply.

It will be interesting to see how specific deals are structured in regards to this funding. But it’s likely that Japanese backers will look to take direct stakes in facilities they support — in order to have direct control of LNG flows around Asia. Related: Canada Aims To Solve U.S. Nuclear Woes

The move comes at a critical time for Asian natural gas markets. With China’s CNPC this week announcing it has commissioned a third pipeline bringing LNG-sourced natgas into Shanghai — showing that competition for natgas supply is growing throughout this critical consuming region.

Watch for an official announcement on the Japanese investment program, said to be coming Wednesday. And for specific project details to follow, which should shed light on Japan’s master plan for Asia supply.

Here’s to building it so they can come.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia Gets Foothold In The World’s Hottest NatGas Discovery

Next Post

The U.S. LNG Boom Could Be About To Stall
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices
Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

 Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com