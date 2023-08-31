Why Refining Margins Are Soaring

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 7 hours 86.86 +1.00 +1.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.92 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.750 -0.018 -0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 7 hours 2.766 -0.043 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 7 hours 2.766 -0.043 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.76 +0.67 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 63.48 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 83.78 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 77.88 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 76.03 +0.47 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 78.53 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 83.63 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 76.13 +0.47 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.86 +0.47 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 87.99 +1.13 +1.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.91 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.11 +0.47 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 20 hours 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Russia To Divulge OPEC+ Deal Parameters Next Week

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding

Occidental Petroleum, one of the…

Canada's Oil Production Continues To Surge

Canada's Oil Production Continues To Surge

Canada's oil industry is flourishing,…

Gunvor Sees Oil Trading Profit Fall Amid Lower Volatility, Bribery Fine

Gunvor Sees Oil Trading Profit Fall Amid Lower Volatility, Bribery Fine

Swiss trader Gunvor has seen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Refining Margins Are Soaring

By Alex Kimani - Aug 31, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • OPEC+ production has declined by 2.7 m b/d from Sep-2022 to Aug-2023 with the lion’s share having come since February this year.
  • Although the current price of diesel in Europe is considerably lower than last year’s $180/b peak, it’s on par with the price of diesel from 2011 to 2014 when Brent crude averaged $110/b.
  • The diesel refining premium in ARA is near $40/b while the premium for jet fuel has jumped to $45/b.
Join Our Community
Europoort

Europe’s inventories for middle distillates and heavier products have dropped sharply leading to refining margins skyrocketing with diesel now at $125 per barrel thanks to Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ maintaining their strict production cuts. A cross-section of analysts has predicted that Saudi Arabia is likely to extend its voluntary 1 million-barrel oil supply cut for the third consecutive month into October amid uncertainty about supplies, five Wall Street analysts have predicted. The initial cuts appear to have worked, with oil prices climbing about 15% in the past month to mid-80s level.

OPEC+ production has declined by 2.7 m b/d from Sep-2022 to Aug-2023 with the lion’s share having come since February this year. Global demand, on the other hand, has increased by 2.4 m b/d from Q3-2022 to Q3-2023 although the deficit has been partially offset by  a 1.4 m b/d increase in supply by OECD producers, mostly U.S. shale oil (light sweet crude). Last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that total U.S. output will hit 12.61M bbl/day in the current year, eclipsing the previous record of 12.32M bbl/day set in 2019's and easily beating last year's 11.89M bbl/day.  U.S. crude oil output is up 9% Y/Y blunting OPEC’s efforts to keep supplies low in a bid to goose prices. There is little doubt the U.S. Shale Patch is largely responsible for keeping oil markets well supplied and oil prices low: Rystad Energy has estimated that whereas OPEC and its allies have announced cuts amounting to ~6% of 2022's production, non-OPEC supply has made up for two-thirds of those cuts, with the U.S. accounting for half of that.

Still, record shale output by U.S. producers has done little to ease tightness in medium sour crude and diesel products, sending refinery margins skyrocketing. Although the current price of diesel in Europe is considerably lower than last year’s $180/b peak, it’s on par with the price of diesel from 2011 to 2014 when Brent crude averaged $110/b, meaning refiners are enjoying a field day. Indeed, the diesel refining premium in ARA is near $40/b while the premium for jet fuel has jumped to $45/b. Refineries usually make a profit on diesel, jet and gasoline but lose money on bunker oil leaving them with total refining margin ~$5/b before factoring in operating and capital cost, meaning net margins are sometimes in negative territory. The unusually high margins are encouraging them to buy large volumes of crude to turn it into the needed products. It’s the reason why demand for medium sour crudes is so high since they have rich contents of middle distillates. Throw in cuts by Saudi Arabia and even Russia, and the situation is not looking good for the consumer.

Extremely Volatile Gas Markets

Europe’s gas markets are the polar opposite of oil markets thanks to the continent being flush with the commodity. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, EU inventories were 107.66 billion cubic meters (bcm) on 27 August, a mere 8.7 bcm below the GIE estimate of full capacity. However, the pace of increase in EU inventories has slowed quite dramatically, with spare capacity becoming limited in some areas. Inventory build for the past week clocked in at just 1.4 bcm, or 58.3% of the five-year average, thanks in large part to strong cooling demand and relatively poor wind power availability. Inventories are now 92.5% full, with most countries already above the EU’s 90% target fill-rate well ahead of the 1 November deadline. Indeed, of the 10 EU countries with the largest natural gas storage capacity, only France (at 88.4%) is below the target though, of course, it still has ample time to meet and exceed it.

Meanwhile,European gas prices have continued to be driven by developments in labor disputes in Australian LNG facilities, with strike action avoided in half the affected capacity but moving ahead in the other half, transating to potential disruptions of 5% of global LNG flows.

Last week, front-month Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) natural gas prices fluctuated wildly in the EUR 28.985-44.8 per megawatt hour (MWh) range, before settling 5.8% lower w/w at EUR 38.414/MWh on 28 August. Still, Europe’s gas markets remain extremely volatile, with the 30-

day realized annualized measure rising 14.6ppt w/w to 145.2% on 28 August, just 2.2ppt below a 16-month high according to commodity analysis by Standard Chartered.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Oil Major Is A Big Winner Of Biden’s Climate Funding
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com