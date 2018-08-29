IEA: Oil Market To Tighten Toward Year-End

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.71 +1.18 +1.72%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.69 +1.40 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.026 +0.91%
Mars US 22 hours 70.53 -0.24 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 2 days 73.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.026 +0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.76 +1.69 +2.31%
Murban 2 days 76.90 +0.58 +0.76%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.13 +0.64 +0.91%
Basra Light 2 days 75.61 +0.16 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.18 +0.68 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Girassol 2 days 76.45 +0.25 +0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.60 +0.96 +2.25%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.03 -0.34 -0.91%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.83 -0.34 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.68 -0.34 -0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.53 -0.34 -0.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.53 -0.34 -0.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.53 -0.34 -0.78%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.78 -0.34 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.78 -0.34 -0.52%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.53 -0.34 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.43 -0.34 -0.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.43 -0.34 -0.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.98 -0.34 -0.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 11 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 8 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 6 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 8 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 3 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 5 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 4 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 6 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 5 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 6 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 19 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 4 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

Oil Manager: Nigeria Could Lose OPEC Status If It Signs New Oil Bill

Alt Text

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil prices jumped higher on…

Alt Text

The $80 Billion Megaproject Splurge In Oil

The growing lineup of megaprojects…

Alt Text

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The pipeline capacity crisis in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA: Oil Market To Tighten Toward Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT oil storage

Robust demand and production uncertainty in some oil-producing countries are expected to tighten the oil markets as we approach the end of the year, Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Definitely there are some worries that oil markets can tighten towards the end of this year and as major oil importing countries India and other countries need to be ready,” Birol told Reuters after meeting with India’s Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The IEA head continues to believe that oil demand growth will continue to be very strong, and coupled with the collapse in Venezuela and what he called the “fragility of production” in countries including such in the Middle East, the oil markets are set for tightening toward the end of this year.

Earlier this month, the IEA said that global oil supply could become “very challenging” when U.S. sanctions on Iran return, but “trade tensions might escalate and lead to slower economic growth, and in turn lower oil demand.” The IEA has not changed its underlying economic and oil demand assumptions, but it is “mindful that demand growth could cool down later this year and into 2019,” the Paris-based agency said.

Outside of war-induced outages, Venezuela is suffering the worst loss of oil production in history amid an unprecedented economic collapse, years of mismanagement and underinvestment in the oil industry, an aggravating humanitarian crisis, and a leader who is hell-bent on clinging to power. Venezuela’s inflation will surge to one million percent by the end of this year as the country with the world’s biggest oil reserves remains stuck in a profound economic and social crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts.

Related: Which Refiners Win From Strict Fuel Regulations?

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Venezuela’s oil production in July dropped to below the 1.3-million-bpd mark—at 1.278 million bpd, production plunged by 47,700 bpd from June. Some analysts expect Venezuela’s production to fall to below 1 million bpd by the end of this year.

U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports are expected to take around 1 million bpd—or possibly even more—off the market in Q4, which would further tighten the oil market if demand growth keeps its pace.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com