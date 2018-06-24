Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 68.58 +3.04 +4.64%
Brent Crude 2 days 75.32 +2.52 +3.46%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.945 -0.027 -0.91%
Mars US 2 days 68.88 +1.64 +2.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
Urals 3 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.61 -0.17 -0.26%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.945 -0.027 -0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 71.33 +0.50 +0.71%
Murban 3 days 74.33 +0.50 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 3 days 69.89 +1.02 +1.48%
Basra Light 3 days 73.78 +2.40 +3.36%
Saharan Blend 3 days 73.61 +0.93 +1.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Girassol 3 days 73.40 +0.99 +1.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.04 -0.17 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.74 -0.17 -0.27%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.69 -0.17 -0.26%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.79 -2.17 -3.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.54 -0.17 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.54 -1.42 -2.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.54 -0.17 -0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 +3.00 +4.84%
Giddings 3 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.53 +3.04 +5.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.03 +3.04 +4.90%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 -0.68 -0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 7 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 6 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 16 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 15 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 43 mins The Tony Seba report
  • 20 hours Oil prices going down
  • 23 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 14 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 2 days Oil Buyers Club
  • 7 hours Kenya Eyes 200+ Oil Wells
  • 7 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 2 days Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 2 days Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 22 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 2 days Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 22 hours Tesla Closing a Dozen Solar Facilities in Nine States

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Won’t Affect Iraq-Iran Crude Oil Swap Deal

Alt Text

Uncertainty Looms Large Over Latin American Oil

While Venezuela is grabbing a…

Alt Text

Permian Bottlenecks Begin To Bite

The pipeline bottlenecks in the…

Alt Text

This Russian Oil Major Is Ready To Open The Taps

Russia’s oil giant Lukoil is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 24, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT OPEC

The OPEC+ group has decided to increase output by aiming to return compliance back to 100 percent, rather than the “over compliance” the group has posted to date. Although it remains to be seen how that translates into tangible production increases, because the number most kicked around was about 600,000 bpd, which is a rough figure that the markets will be assuming.

The decision will still leave the oil market rather tight on supply, and could require further action in the not-so-distant future.

Still, there are several reasons why OPEC+ feels compelled to increase production. First, the oil market is already in a supply deficit, and in fact, it may have been experiencing a deficit for four straight quarters, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In 2017, the supply gap averaged 340,000 bpd, evidence that the original OPEC+ agreement succeeded in draining inventories last year.

The inventory drawdown led to total stocks dropping below the five-year average, a development that likely occurred several months ago, although data is published on a lag.

A second reason OPEC+ needed to increase supply is because demand continues to grow at a strong pace. The IEA pegs demand growth at 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year compared to 2017; more bullish analysts like Goldman Sachs estimated demand growth at 1.7 mb/d. The forecasts may vary, but either way, demand looks robust, which would likely exacerbate the supply gap as the year wears on.

On top of that, demand rises seasonally in the summer months. According to Rystad Energy, demand could jump by 1.1 mb/d in the third quarter from the second quarter. Read that again. That is 1.1 mb/d quarter-on-quarter growth, not compared to 2017 levels. Of course, that seasonal demand will ease after the summer, but the strain on the market cannot be ignored.

Related: Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Third, the supply disruptions are multiplying, and each individual flashpoint puts a significant chunk of oil at risk. Venezuela has already lost at least 500,000 bpd since late 2017, but events are fast-moving right now and the current shut-ins that are reportedly underway, due to a crisis at Venezuela’s ports, might mean that the losses are accelerating, although real-time data is hard to come by.

Reuters estimates that PDVSA’s oil exports fell by 32 percent in the first half of June compared to the same period in May. PDVSA was only exporting 765,000 bpd in the first few weeks of June, a decline of 368,000 bpd. If these numbers hold up, around half of the forthcoming OPEC+ increases will be offset just be Venezuela’s losses in June. In this context, there seems to be way too much media focus on the specifics of the OPEC+ increases, when the declines in Venezuela alone could cancel out a great deal of what OPEC+ is trying to achieve.

Meanwhile, out of nowhere, Libya lost 450,000 bpd in June because of attacks on the country’s two largest export terminals. Those outages look to be temporary, but the recent history of the North African country suggests that future outages are entirely possible.

Nigeria is also expected to lose a few hundred thousand barrels per day of oil exports in July because of pipeline outages.

Related: Saudi Arabia: Deal To Gradually Ease Cuts Is ‘Inevitable’

Then there is Iran, which could lose somewhere between 500,000 bpd and 1 mb/d because of U.S. sanctions.

In a worst-case scenario where all four of these countries suffer sustained disruptions, all at the same time, OPEC+ would be hard pressed to plug the gap.

A fourth reason why more OPEC+ production is needed is because it looks increasingly likely that U.S. shale will undershoot production estimates over the next year. The pipeline problems have been known for some time now, but the bottlenecks are finally starting to bite. The Midland discount is expected to widen, and companies are going to have to continue to defer well completions. Ultimately, production growth will have to slow down.

With all of those factors in mind, the decision by OPEC+ not to take much more dramatic action is actually quite bullish. The market thought so as well – oil prices jumped on Friday once it became clear there wasn’t going to be a 1.5 mb/d increase that Russia had originally wanted.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Russian Oil Major Is Ready To Open The Taps
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com