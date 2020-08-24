Why Is Australia Turning Its Back On China?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 42.62 +0.28 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 16 mins 45.02 +0.67 +1.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 2.513 +0.065 +2.66%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 44.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.00 -0.33 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 2.513 +0.065 +2.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.59 -0.48 -1.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.34 -0.48 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.74 -0.48 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.84 -0.43 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.84 +0.57 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.89 -0.48 -1.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.57 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.08 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 1 hour The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 22 mins Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 5 hours I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 12 hours Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 days Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Mozambique Signs Pact With Oil Major Total To Boost Security At LNG Project

Libyan Ceasefire Bolsters Chances Of Reopening Oil Ports

Libyan Ceasefire Bolsters Chances Of Reopening Oil Ports

The UN-backed government of Libya…

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil

As Venezuela’s next round of…

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

The context today is vastly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Is Australia Turning Its Back On China?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 24, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Australia is facing its first recession in 30 years. The Covid-19 pandemic ended an unprecedented period for the country’s economy which expanded consecutively for decades. Even during the financial crisis of 2008, Australia managed to prevent the faith of other countries. The most obvious reason is the close economic relations with the world’s economic growth engine: China. Canberra, however, has become increasingly bellicose in its opposition to Beijing in numerous cases since the pandemic started.

Australia has managed to balance the country’s most important trade ties concerning China with political and security ties concerning its Western allies and the U.S. more specifically. That has become more difficult recently as Canberra voiced opposition to Beijing’s handling of the pandemic and internal human rights issues. There is even a discussion of a decoupling that is desirable according to an Australian parliamentary inquiry. In contrast to the United States, however, this is easier said than done.

First, Australia exports either low-value goods or products that can be easily replaced by alternative exporters such as LNG. Chinese importers can increase energy imports from, let’s say, Qatar or Indonesia with relative ease. Especially as demand has collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, exporters have fewer options meaning China’s position has strengthened.

Second, the Chinese economy will remain the biggest contributor to global economic growth despite the trade war with the U.S. and the pandemic. While the Asian country’s economy took a brutal hit during the lockdown in the first quarter of the year, in the second-quarter, GDP grew by an surprising 3.2 percent. With these numbers, China is expected to become the only major economy to expand this year. Related: German Scientists Find New Way To Extract Lithium

Third, Chinese demand is essential to cushion the effects of the coming economic crisis. The bellicose language of certain Australian politicians has created the unflattering presumption that Australia is doing Donald Trump’s bidding. The Chinese know they are acting from a position of strength and that Australia is more dependent on them than the other way around. The suspension of imports concerning Australian barley and beef and a warning for Chinese students and tourists against racism showed Beijing’s many instruments in dealing with Canberra. 

According to Keith Pitt, Minister of Resources, “we’ve had over $600 billion worth of investments in the last 10 years. That is a significant investment in resources.” A large portion of the production capacity is aimed at the Chinese market. Recently, the insatiable demand for iron ore was underlined with BHP reporting a record export of 1,072 mtpa in June.

The presidency of Donald Trump is creating a difficult political environment for Chinese businesses. Beijing realizes that the current arduous situation won’t change any time soon. Sustainable business ties are becoming more important and, therefore, diversification is also high on the Chinese agenda.

Australia’s mining and energy sectors are attractive due to their efficiency and low costs of production in the country. Political calibrations could change that. Concerning natural gas, the Power of Siberia pipeline is already in operation, making Russia the most important new supplier this year. Also, Beijing may prefer strengthening and extending energy ties with Moscow to lessen dependence on less friendly nations. This could be bad news for exporters in Australia.

Other analysts are warning that Canberra’s confrontational policies with China could alter the latter’s investment policies. Beijing strongly encourages and provides favorable funding for investments in African countries that could soon replace Australia’s mining sector. Trade ties with the continent have been expanding for two decades and the latest tensions with the West could give an additional push to diversify. Projects in among others Algeria, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Guinea, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Nigeria, and South Africa are under study or being developed.

The growing trade ties with Africa serve another purpose, namely serving the growing and dynamic population of the continent. As the middle class expands, China will be able to supply ever-larger volumes of products such as household appliances, phones and other consumer products.

While China is facing structural challenges in the West, ties with the developing world are likely to remain growing. Therefore, the latest push by countries such as Australia to decouple could backfire in the long run as China will remain the most important industrial country in the global supply chain.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World Needs More Nuclear Power To Lower Emissions

Next Post

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com