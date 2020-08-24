The World Needs More Nuclear Power To Lower Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.38 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.98 +0.63 +1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.514 +0.066 +2.70%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 44.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.00 -0.33 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.514 +0.066 +2.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.59 -0.48 -1.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.34 -0.48 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.74 -0.48 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.84 -0.43 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.84 +0.57 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.89 -0.48 -1.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.57 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.08 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 1 hour The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 mins Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 5 hours I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 12 hours Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 days Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Mozambique Signs Pact With Oil Major Total To Boost Security At LNG Project

5 Stocks To Watch As The Oil Market Rebounds

5 Stocks To Watch As The Oil Market Rebounds

As optimism finally begins to…

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil

Russia Is Winning The Battle For Venezuela’s Oil

As Venezuela’s next round of…

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia produced more crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Needs More Nuclear Power To Lower Emissions

By Robert Rapier - Aug 24, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Two weeks ago in Renewable Energy Growth Continues At A Blistering Pace, I highlighted the inability of renewable energy to keep up with overall energy demand:

“Even though global renewable energy consumption has increased by about 21 exajoules in the past decade, overall energy consumption has increased by 101 exajoules. Increased fossil fuel consumption made up most of this growth, with every category of fossil fuels showing increased consumption over the decade.”

That shouldn’t be considered a knock on renewable energy. As the title implied, the renewable energy growth rate has been far greater than that of any other energy category. But because renewables are still a relatively small portion of our overall energy consumption, those huge growth rates aren’t yet translating into enough energy consumption to reduce global fossil fuel consumption. That means global carbon dioxide emissions continue to climb.

That leads me to the topic of today’s article. Last week someone asked me “Are you pro- or anti-nuclear?” To be honest, I don’t think of it in those terms. My thinking is more along the lines of “Can we meet global carbon dioxide emission targets without nuclear power?” I believe the answer to that is “No.” Related: Saudi Energy Ministry To Help Build $500 Billion Smart City

Today the U.S. and European Union are the areas with the world’s greatest nuclear power consumption, as well as the greatest dependence on nuclear power. Further, these regions have managed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while reducing nuclear power.

According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020, the U.S. is by far the world’s largest consumer of nuclear power. Add France, and these two countries represent 45% of the world’s nuclear power consumption.

However, developed countries aren’t responsible for most of the world’s current annual carbon dioxide emissions. As I pointed out in last week’s article, carbon dioxide emissions in the Asia Pacific region are more than double the combined emissions of the U.S. and the EU.

Thus, the question isn’t whether the U.S. or Germany can reduce carbon dioxide emissions without nuclear power, it’s whether Asia can.

Although global nuclear consumption has declined over the past decade by an annual average of 0.7%, last year global nuclear power consumption increased by 3.2%. This was the largest annual increase since 2004. For the second straight year China recorded the largest increment of any country. Japan also posted substantial growth of 33% as it continued to bounce back from the 2011 Fukushima accident.

After declining for several years after Fukushima, nuclear power in the Asia Pacific region has now risen by 70% in the past five years. China and Pakistan record double-digit annual growth rates over the past decade, with India not far behind at 9.2%. In contrast, EU nuclear consumption declined over the past decade at an average annual rate of 1.8%. U.S. consumption declined over that period at an average annual rate of 0.6%.

However, the developed world still has the greatest dependence on nuclear power. Below are 10 countries with the highest level of primary energy consumption derived from nuclear.

  1. France — 36.8% of the country’s primary energy consumption
  2. Sweden — 26.7%
  3. Ukraine — 21.7%
  4. Finland — 18.6%
  5. Switzerland — 18.2%
  6. Czech Republic — 15.8%
  7. Hungary — 14.6%
  8. Belgium — 14.4%
  9. South Korea — 10.5%
  10. Spain — 9.1%

The EU overall is dependent upon nuclear power for 10.7% of its primary energy consumption. For the U.S. that number is 8.0%. In contrast, despite Asia Pacific’s rapid growth, it is only dependent on nuclear power for 2.2% of its primary energy consumption.

So the question really becomes whether the Asia Pacific region can continue to develop with renewables supplying the bulk of the new energy demand. Given the rapid growth of overall energy demand in the region, it appears highly unlikely that renewables alone can meet the demand. In recent years this has translated into a large expansion of fossil fuel consumption in these regions.

More nuclear power in developing regions could help supply growing energy demands without a continued explosion in the region’s carbon dioxide emissions. In fact, it may be the only solution that can reasonably achieve this objective.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

General Haftar Rejects Libyan Truce, Calls It ‘Marketing Stunt’

Next Post

Why Is Australia Turning Its Back On China?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com