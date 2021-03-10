Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.55 +0.54 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.00 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.690 +0.028 +1.05%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 64.26 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.078 +0.028 +1.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.690 +0.028 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 66.43 -1.70 -2.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 67.01 -1.86 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.44 -1.40 -2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.44 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 67.11 -1.35 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.47 -1.21 -1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 -0.49 -0.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.01 -1.04 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.21 -1.04 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 54.25 -1.00 -1.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.96 -1.04 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 11 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 10 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 21 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 23 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government

Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

Oil prices fell back after…

Are America’s Largest Oil Companies Really Going Green?

Are America’s Largest Oil Companies Really Going Green?

America’s largest oil companies, ExxonMobil,…

Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

Are Chinese Car Brands A Real Threat To Tesla?

While Tesla remains the market…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

By Robert Rapier - Mar 10, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

This past week the national average price for regular gasoline rose to $2.71 per gallon. That marks an increase of $0.46/gallon since the beginning of the year. 

On a daily basis I see accusations on social media that this price rise is a consequence of Joe Biden winning the presidential election. I am going to explain why this is ludicrous, but I would pose the following to those who believe this to be the case.   

(I feel the need to insert a caveat here, because many people don’t seem to make it past this point before stamping their feet and sending me hate mail. I am not saying his policies will never impact gasoline prices. I am saying that there hasn’t been time for them to yet, and we have good explanations for why prices have risen).   

Since Biden’s inauguration, daily Covid-19 cases have fallen by two-thirds. Daily deaths are down by nearly half. Is Joe Biden responsible for this? If you say “No”, or you feel the need to hedge or qualify your answer, then you probably realize that cause and effect isn’t quite as simple as that. The same holds true for gasoline prices.

The main reason I can say that Biden isn’t responsible for the rise in gasoline prices is that we understand pretty well why those prices are rising. Those reasons (mostly) have nothing to do with him.  

Factor 1: Rising Oil Prices

The single biggest factor influencing changes in gasoline prices is almost always underlying changes in the price of oil. Show me a time that gasoline prices spiked or plunged, and the vast majority of the time you will find that oil followed the same pattern.

On the first trading day of January 2021, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $47.47 per barrel (bbl). Two months later, on the first trading day of March, the price closed at $60.54/bbl. During the time gasoline prices rose by $0.46/gallon, the price of oil rose by $0.31/gallon.

Related Video: Top 5 Uses of Petroleum

But gasoline prices often lag oil prices. In the past six months, the price of oil has risen by $0.56/gallon, while the price of gasoline is up $0.50/gallon. In other words, the vast majority of the gasoline price rise can be accounted for by the rise in the price of oil.

I will explain other factors influencing the price of gasoline below, but why are oil prices rising? Is Biden responsible for that?

The are two factors that have driven up the price of oil. One is that demand collapsed last year as pandemic measures were implemented and people stopped traveling. The price of oil plummeted. That, in turn, ended up idling 3 million barrels per day (BPD) of U.S. oil production relative to a year ago.

As the end of the pandemic nears, oil demand is bouncing back. Supply doesn’t respond as quickly, and therefore that puts pressure on prices. If you think Biden is responsible for hastening the end of the pandemic, then you can place some blame for the rise in oil prices on him. But that’s because the economy is beginning to recover, which is a good thing.

Second, unlike a year ago, OPEC and Russia recently decided to cooperate by extending most of the current output cuts. Despite some recovery in demand, Saudi Arabia kept in place a 1 million BPD cut. That decision sent oil prices sharply higher, and will likely ensure additional gains in gasoline prices.

Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trading house, pointed the finger directly at OPEC. Mike Muller, head of Vitol’s Asia division, said “The market is telling us that OPEC+ have control. We’re going to get a stock-draw that is going to accelerate through the second quarter and that’s why the market is doing what it’s doing.”

Factor 2: Loss of Refining Capacity

Beyond oil prices, what other factors can impact gasoline prices? One of the most significant is any event that limits refinery capacity. If the crude oil can’t get refined, then gasoline supplies will start to run low. That, in turn, will cause gasoline prices to rise. This often happens when a hurricane is churning through the Gulf of Mexico, but it also happened last month when the winter storm swept through Texas.

During the first two weeks of February, refinery utilization in the U.S. was at 83%. Then the winter storm negatively impacted about a dozen refineries in Texas. By the last week of February, refinery utilization had plunged to 56%. Once again, it’s hard to pin that on Biden. Related: Oil Trader Mercuria Gets Painted Bricks, Not Copper In $36 Million Scam

There are only a couple of mechanisms by which a President could have a short-term impact on gasoline prices. If they signed legislation changing the gasoline tax, which currently accounts for about 21% of the cost of gasoline, then that would quickly impact gasoline prices. Or, if a President announced a major release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, that could cause oil prices to temporarily dip and might impact gasoline prices short-term.

Longer term, there are certainly things Biden can do to impact gasoline prices. Some of the moves he is making now may eventually impact prices. Cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, for example, could eventually impact gasoline prices.

But those are long-term impacts. Other than the two mechanisms I mentioned above (or, I suppose he could also escalate military action in the Middle East), a President just doesn’t have a mechanism for sharply moving gasoline prices.

Factor 3: Transition to Summer Gasoline

Where are prices headed from here? Undoubtedly higher. One final fact that impacts gasoline prices is whether the U.S. is in winter or summer gasoline season. Winter gasoline blends are cheaper to produce, and demand is lower.

By summer, gasoline blends cost more to produce and demand is higher. Hence, the price of gasoline typically rises between January and May. Last year was a notable exception caused by the pandemic, but higher gasoline prices headed into summer is the norm.

By Robert Rapier for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Lost 120,000 Oil & Gas Jobs In 2020

Next Post

Analysts ‘’Extremely Bullish’’ On China's Electric Vehicle Boom
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com