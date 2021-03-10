Oil Trader Mercuria Gets Painted Bricks, Not Copper In $36 Million Scam

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.53 +0.52 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.03 +0.51 +0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.019 -0.71%
Graph down Mars US 12 hours 64.26 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.056 +0.005 +0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 64.40 +5.16 +8.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.019 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 66.43 -1.70 -2.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 67.01 -1.86 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 64.44 -1.40 -2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 67.44 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 67.11 -1.35 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 -1.21 -1.78%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.47 -1.21 -1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.05 +4.90 +7.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 -0.49 -0.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.01 -1.04 -1.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 66.21 -1.04 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 68.23 +4.60 +7.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 54.25 -1.00 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.05 +2.84 +4.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 57.96 -1.04 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.91 -1.04 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -1.00 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 56.25 +4.75 +9.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.48 +4.81 +7.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 8 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 6 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 5 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 16 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 18 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 22 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Oil Trader Mercuria Gets Painted Bricks, Not Copper In $36 Million Scam

Artificial Intelligence Is A Gamechanger In The Battery Boom

Artificial Intelligence Is A Gamechanger In The Battery Boom

AI technology can not just…

Saudi Arabia And Russia Could Raise Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia And Russia Could Raise Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia and Russia are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Trader Mercuria Gets Painted Bricks, Not Copper In $36 Million Scam

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 10, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

One of the world’s five largest commodity trading houses, Mercuria, received a cargo of painted rocks instead of copper, for which it had agreed to pay $36 million to a Turkish supplier, Bloomberg has reported, adding that the copper was switched with rocks before the cargo set off for China.

An investigation into the affair revealed that the copper—all 6,000 tons of it divided into 300 containers—was switched gradually during the night to avoid detection. According to Mercuria’s Istanbul lawyer who spoke to Bloomberg, the criminals opened the copper containers after anti-fraud seals were attached to them following an inspection. After that, the containers were loaded onto ships that set off for China, where Mercuria needed the copper.

The company paid for the deliveries while the ships were still at sea, finding the truth a long time after the payments were processed.

The case, as Bloomberg notes, highlights how vulnerable even the big commodity trading houses are to fraud. What’s more, such crimes or attempts at crimes might get more frequent in the coming years: mining industry and commodity trading executives expect tightening supply of many base metals, and particularly copper, as a result of a strong increase in demand.

Copper prices are currently close to record highs last seen in 2011, and one analyst at least expects demand to exceed supply before this year’s end. Demand, Natalie Scott-Gray from StoneX said last month, as quoted by Mining.com, will rise by 5 percent this year while supply will only inch up by 2.3 percent. The longer-term problem is that additional supply takes time to come.

“We see the use of electric vehicles, wind farms and solar requires up to five times the amount of copper,” Jeremy Weir, chief executive of Trafigura, said at this year’s edition of CERAWeek, as quoted by Reuters. “You can’t turn on the switch and produce more copper.”

The more expensive a commodity is, the more likely criminals are to try and benefit from the higher prices. Of course, traders will likely up their security to avoid frauds, which will lift prices even higher.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide On Yet Another Surprise Inventory Build

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com