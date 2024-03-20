Why Do Gasoline Prices Rise in Spring?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 81.62 -1.85 -2.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.88 -1.50 -1.72%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.87 -1.50 -1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.707 -0.037 -2.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.720 -0.043 -1.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 138 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.720 -0.043 -1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.94 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.11 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.03 +1.12 +1.37%
Graph down Basra Light 841 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 88.26 +1.08 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.90 +0.66 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 294 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 67.43 +0.57 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.88 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.13 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.03 +0.57 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.98 +0.57 +0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.78 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.38 +0.57 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.36 +1.63 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Italy’s Grid Operator to Invest $18 Billion to Support the Rise of Renewables

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

The commodity trading industry currently…

The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

Mined natural hydrogen (also called…

India Buys More U.S. Oil

India Buys More U.S. Oil

India is set to import…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Do Gasoline Prices Rise in Spring?

By Robert Rapier - Mar 20, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Summer gasoline blends are more expensive to produce because they have a lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) to comply with EPA regulations.
  • Butane, a cheaper gasoline component, cannot be blended as much in summer gasoline due to stricter RVP limits.
  • The switch to pricier summer gasoline coincides with the high-demand summer driving season, further pushing gas prices up.
Gasoline

Gasoline prices are on the rise, climbing nearly $0.30/gallon since the beginning of the year. What you may not realize is that this price rise happens nearly every year. In fact, if we look back to 2000, the only time gasoline prices didn’t climb between January and May was in 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic collapsed oil prices.

In the fall, the reverse happens. Nearly every year between August and December gasoline prices decline. People tend to notice this during election years, convinced that politicians are manipulating gasoline prices in order to stay in office. To be fair, sometimes they attempt to do that, but there is a more fundamental reason for the annual rise and decline of gasoline prices.

There is a seasonal factor behind the changes in gasoline prices. As someone whose job it once was to blend gasoline for ConocoPhillips, allow me to explain the reasons.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) strategically regulates gasoline blends seasonally to minimize emissions, particularly those contributing to smog, because gasoline evaporates.

The EPA achieves this regulation through seasonal limits on something called the Reid vapor pressure (RVP). The RVP specification is temperature-dependent because evaporation rates increase at higher temperatures.

To lower evaporation rates of gasoline, the EPA requires lower RVP levels during the summer. While specific RVP limits vary by state, 7.8 pounds per square inch (psi) is a common limit in much of the U.S. during summer.

The summer gasoline compliance date for refiners and product terminals is May 1. Retailers have until June 1 to complete the changeover. This means that refiners spend March and April making the switch, so their tanks are in compliance on the May 1 deadline.

There are two reasons this changeover generally correlates with higher gasoline prices. First, it is more expensive to produce summer gasoline. A key reason for this is butane.

Butane, with a high RVP of 52 psi, can be blended into gasoline at higher rates in the winter blends, since the overall vapor pressure of the gasoline can be higher. Butane is cost-effective as it often trades at a $1/gallon discount to crude oil or gasoline. It also increases gasoline supplies by adding a generally abundant component to the gasoline blending pool.

In the summer, stringent RVP limits make blending significant amounts of butane impractical. Removal of butane means it has to be replaced with more expensive components, hence the finished gasoline becomes more expensive. The limited ability to add butane to summer blends also decreases the overall supply of gasoline blending components.

The second factor that helps increase prices is that this switch to summer blends happens just as the high-demand summer season is beginning. Combine higher production costs with lower supplies and higher demand, and that’s a recipe for higher gasoline prices nearly every year.

There are occasional external factors like hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, geopolitical events, or a global pandemic that can disrupt these seasonal trends. But most of the time gasoline prices follow this seasonal trend.

There is one silver lining in this transition, beyond simply trying to keep smog under control. Butane has a lower energy content than other components of gasoline, so the energy content of summer gasoline blends tends to be higher. Thus, you usually pay more, but you should also see a slight improvement in your vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, since this is an election year, you can expect the usual nonsense when gasoline prices inevitably start to decline in the fall. But now you will be in a better position to explain to people why this almost always happens, regardless of elections.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Scientists Can Now Hack Weather Satellites to Quantify Methane Leaks
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com