Private Equity Cashes In After $30 Billion Shale Exit Deals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 24 mins 81.71 -1.76 -2.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.74 -1.64 -1.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.79 -1.58 -1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.697 -0.047 -2.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.732 -0.031 -1.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 138 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.732 -0.031 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.94 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.11 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.03 +1.12 +1.37%
Graph down Basra Light 842 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 88.26 +1.08 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.42 +0.66 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.90 +0.66 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 295 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 67.43 +0.57 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.88 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.13 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.03 +0.57 +0.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.48 +0.57 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.98 +0.57 +0.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.78 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.38 +0.57 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.23 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.36 +1.63 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Oil Falls 2% As Markets Await Fed Rate Cut Signal

Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Researchers have developed a new…

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

Record Profits Bring $120 Billion Cash Bonanza To Commodity Traders

The commodity trading industry currently…

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

De-risking the Welchau play in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Private Equity Cashes In After $30 Billion Shale Exit Deals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Buyout firms with oil and gas assets sold an estimated $30.55 billion worth of these last year.
  • Private equity saw the perfect opportunity to exit some oil and gas assets amid rising valuations of drilling locations in 2023.
  • U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies spent as much as $234 billion on M&A last year—the highest such spend in real dollar terms since 2012.
Shale rig

Private equity firms have rewarded investors handsomely in recent months after divesting more than $30 billion worth of oil and gas assets in the U.S. shale patch in a blockbuster year for American upstream mergers and acquisitions.

Buyout firms with oil and gas assets sold an estimated $30.55 billion worth of these last year, and consequently, they paid billions of dollars to the investors of their oil and gas-focused funds, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As oil and gas producers, flush with cash from the 2022 record profits, started scouring the U.S. shale patch for additional drilling inventory, private equity saw the perfect opportunity to exit some oil and gas assets amid rising valuations of drilling locations.

Unlike in the late 2010s boom in acquisitions and production, this time around private-equity holders haven’t been selling entirely undeveloped assets to large public companies. They have developed at least part of the assets to get production and cash flow rising enough to attract the buyers, which are now looking to snap up drilling inventory that would begin yielding cash flows and shareholder returns almost immediately. Related: Developed Economies Could Stagnate As Fossil Fuels Reach Their Limits

The most recent trend of private equity selling billions of dollars worth of assets to public producers began in the second quarter of 2023. Out of the six deals that topped $1 billion during Q2 2023, four were buyouts of exploration and production companies funded by private equity that operated entirely in the Permian by public companies, data from Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) showed last summer.

The biggest deals involved EnCap Investments selling its portfolio companies Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy, and Piedra Resources to Ovintiv in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $4.275 billion. Another major deal was private equity firm NGP Energy Capital Management divesting Hibernia Energy III and Tap Rock Resources, portfolio companies of funds it manages, for $4.7 billion. The buyer, Denver-based Civitas Resources, thus entered the Permian basin with premium low-breakeven inventory, which is set to boost Civitas’ production by 60%.

“The formation of new private-equity-backed E&Ps hit its peak in 2017 and now, six years later, those investments are being unwound via sales to public companies,” Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus, said.  

“For those that invested in the Permian Basin, the returns are likely substantial.”

Investors in oil and gas funds managed by private equity groups did indeed receive substantial returns.

EnCap Investments, for one, distributed a record-high $7.8 billion to investors in 2023, also thanks to the Ovintiv deal, according to an investor letter viewed by WSJ Pro Private Equity.

NGP Energy Capital Management also paid a record distribution to oil and gas-fund investors, exceeding a previous record of $1.5 billion from 2021, sources with knowledge of the matter told the Journal. 

Quantum Capital Group paid around $3.1 billion to oil fund investors in 2023, down from a record-high of $3.8 billion in 2022. But then in January 2024, Quantum Capital paid another $900 million to investors, thanks to a $2.7-billion deal it completed in December to sell Rockcliff Energy II LLC to TG Natural Resources LLC, according to Journal sources with knowledge of the matter.

With the current merger and acquisition wave in the U.S. oil and gas sector not over yet, private equity firms have more opportunities to sell assets at high valuations.

For example, U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies spent as much as $234 billion on M&A last year—the highest such spend in real dollar terms since 2012, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis this week.

Private equity also continues to raise and deploy capital in buying assets. Over the past two years, private equity firms have announced about 20 new commitments, excluding groups investing in minerals and royalties, Enverus said earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the game for the specialist buyout firms has changed, the intelligence company said.

“Rather than buying promising exploratory acreage and hoping to prove it up before selling to a public operator, the firms will likely be looking to buy relatively developed assets cheaply and generate dividends for their private investors.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Do Gasoline Prices Rise in Spring?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com