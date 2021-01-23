Why Decarbonization Could Make Strategic Sense For Oil Majors

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 21 hours 52.27 -0.86 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 hours 55.41 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 32 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 21 hours 2.446 -0.045 -1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 39.23 -0.33 -0.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 19 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 14 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 1 hour GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 6 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 2 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 7 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 18 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 21 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 21 hours Did I Miss Something?

Breaking News:

U.S. Proved Oil Reserves Remain Flat, Natural Gas Reserves Decline

EIA Sees WTI at $56 For Q1 2021

EIA Sees WTI at $56 For Q1 2021

The U.S. crude oil benchmark…

Oil Rallies Despite Growing Demand Concerns

Oil Rallies Despite Growing Demand Concerns

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday…

Oil Majors Are Eyeing A Suriname Offshore Boom

Oil Majors Are Eyeing A Suriname Offshore Boom

Suriname is quickly becoming a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Decarbonization Could Make Strategic Sense For Oil Majors

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jan 23, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Can oil companies profitably transform themselves into low carbon, green enterprises? That is a big question for investors. We have already noted that green investments because of their lower risk profile earn lower returns than those to which oil investors and managements have become accustomed. Also oil companies bring no particular edge in renewable investment with the possible exception of geothermal which could utilize the industry’s considerable drilling expertise. In order to make a long term positive financial oil industry managers need to look beyond the standard menu of renewable investments. Plus the market is not likely to ascribe much value to oil industry owned renewables due to a conglomerate discount by investors. Green investing opportunities will not matter unless large enough to absorb the presently huge cash flows of the petroleum majors. If oil companies simply stopped capital spending on exploration and production, could they find enough renewable projects to replace what they spend now on oil and gas? The doubters sneer, “There aren’t enough windmills out there. “ Without enough green projects, oil companies would have no way to replace oil -derived revenues with something greener but still in the energy business. Isn’t that the argument of those who want the oil companies to stick to their knitting? 

We can’t speak for the windmill count, but decarbonization requires more than windmills, and some of those alternative needs, such as energy storage or nuclear power (if someone can manage to get nuclear construction under fiscal control) require huge capital outlays. The combined annual capital expenditure program of the top five oil companies could fund completion of fewer than ten nuclear power plants accounting for maybe 0.5% of world electric generating capacity. Or, more practically, they could finance maybe 1% of the world’s energy storage needs. Those are rough numbers, but you get the idea. There is no shortage of places to put the money.

Related: Was Saudi Arabia's Surprise Production Cut A Good Idea?

The capital expenditures of all oil companies bounce around, depending on the price of oil, and $500-$1,000 billion a year seems a reasonable range to use. That is a lot of money to spend. However, the worldwide capital expenditure required to decarbonize the electricity sector may be close to $1,000 billion per year. And electricity providers are nowhere close to spending that amount, especially in the US where electricity producers are on a slow motion transition to decarbonization. We would venture that the annual shortfall in the spending needed to decarbonize electricity worldwide (spent over 20 years) is at least $300 billion. These numbers, however, do not include additional expenditures to electrify more of the economy (electric vehicles, chemical processes and heating) which would raise electric industry spending by at least one third. Taking into account that additional spending, the gap between present spending and that required to furnish carbon-free power to present and new users rises to around $600 billion per year.

So, if the oil industry were serious about decarbonizing it could shift its capital program into electricity decarbonization. And the electric industry could absorb it although perhaps unwillingly because many U.S. electric companies have their own reasons for slow walking their decarbonization transitions. However as noted previously, the oil companies may earn a lower return from green investment and really piling in now would not only reduce their profitability faster, but also reduce sale of petroleum products. Go slow and lose market share or go fast and replace high margin sales with low margin sales but keep the market share? Not an easy decision. 

Right now, oil companies would love to be viewed as progressive, making strides to reduce or eliminate their carbon emissions, while still pleading for patience because it takes a long time to change strategic investment policy in very large corporations. And if despite the doomsayers they surprise and continue to do well financially they will have the resources to help the world end its reliance on fossil fuels. In analyzing oil industry strategies, keep in mind that there is a difference between making a contribution to decarbonization as opposed to mere greenwashing. Financing a windmill that would have gone up anyway shouldn’t really count as an offset to corporate carbon emissions.

So, to sum up, the oil industry could make enormous and meaningful investments in decarbonization. That would accelerate or enable the process of global environmental remediation but with likely far lower oil profits. Or the oil industry can continue a business as usual strategy by continuing to invest capital in a still very large, important legacy business in secular decline. Their hope in this case is simply that the industry’s seemingly inevitable decline takes place more slowly than expected. That seems to be the issue the industry is grappling with right now. And there is a lot at stake.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Shares Plunge As Oil Rally Stalls

Next Post

Will Biden Lift Sanctions On Venezuela?
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets

U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com