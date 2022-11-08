Why Brent Crude May Not Hit $100 This Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 89.28 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 95.74 -2.18 -2.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 95.99 -0.46 -0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.108 -0.836 -12.04%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.635 -0.018 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 88.29 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.635 -0.018 -0.67%

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.60 +0.61 +0.66%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.55 +0.98 +1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.41 +1.14 +1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 102.1 +1.70 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.1 +1.73 +1.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 100.6 +1.80 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.32 +1.17 +1.22%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.84 +0.22 +0.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 70.54 -0.82 -1.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 93.94 -0.82 -0.87%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.19 -0.82 -0.88%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 89.34 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 86.04 -0.82 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 87.34 -0.82 -0.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 96.29 -0.82 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 85.64 -0.82 -0.95%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.30 -0.18 -0.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.00 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.92 -0.82 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.27 -0.82 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.25 -0.75 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -0.82 -0.81%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 10 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

China’s Fuel Exports Forecast To Hit Highest Level Since April 2020

The Price Cap Era And The Demise Of The Free Energy Market

The Price Cap Era And The Demise Of The Free Energy Market

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Premium Content

Why Brent Crude May Not Hit $100 This Week

By Tom Kool - Nov 08, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Chart of the Week

Russian Oil Exports Remain Robust Despite Headwinds

- The prospect of EU sanctions kicking in soon has so far failed to dent Russian crude exports as seaborne flows rose to 3.1 million b/d in October, up 3% on the month and in line with pre-war figures.

- Total exports to EU countries have reached 800,000 b/d, slightly above pre-February levels, however, most of those deliveries have gone to the Mediterranean. 

- At the same time, Russia’s product exports have been declining as exporters struggle to compete with Asian and Middle Eastern refiners, with the Asia pivot mostly limited to fuel oil so far.

- With the foreign ministers of India and Russia meeting this week, the former’s top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said India will continue buying Russian oil because it benefits the country. 

Market Movers

- U.S. energy company Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is reportedly seeking to sell its 50% stake in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas facility in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, worth several billion dollars.

- U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) is set to take up to a $2 billion loss on the Santa Ynez offshore oil and gas field in California, idled since 2015 after a pipeline spill. 

- The German government seems to be inclined to block the Chinese takeover of a chip factory owned and operated by Elmos (ETR:ELG), the first European intervention in the semiconductors industry. 

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

China first giveth but then it taketh away, if one could recap happenings in the oil market over the past couple of days. The pre-weekend surge in oil prices, driven by reports that Beijing is working on a plan to soften zero-COVID restrictions with the aim of easing day-to-day business operations, was first beaten down by top officials scorching the speculation and then aggravated by surging COVID cases in the country. Amidst expectations of a U.S. crude stock build-up last week, the second half of this week might not be that rosy for oil.

Related: The Price Cap Era And The Demise Of The Free Energy Market 

Island States Want Big Oil to Pay for Climate Damage. The start of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh saw leaders from poor countries criticizing oil companies for driving global warming, saying they should pay the damages as the “planet is burning”. 

Will There Be No More Drilling? A campaign rally held in New York state witnessed US President Biden saying there will be no more oil drilling on federal land and in federal waters, meaning that despite the IRA deal with Senator Manchin the White House remains intent to halt leasing.

IMF Calls for $75/MT Carbon Price. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the price of carbon needs to be at least 75 per metric ton globally by the end of this decade if climate goals are to succeed, setting the tone for the recently launched COP27 climate talks in Egypt.  

China Hope Propels Copper Higher. Having registered the single largest one-day gain since January 2009 last Friday, up 7.1% that day, copper prices remain supported on hopes of China gradually easing its zero-COVID restrictions despite ongoing case spikes, trending at $7,880 per metric ton.

A quarter of U.S. Coal Plants Gone by 2030. According to the US Energy Information Administration, 23% of the currently operating 200GW of coal-fired generation capacity will be phased out by the end of this decade, pressured by more price-efficient renewable energy sources and natural gas. 

Egypt Doubles Down on Wind Farms. The governments of Egypt and the UAE agreed to build one of the world’s largest wind farms in Egypt, with the 10GW capacity assumed to produce 48 GWh of clean energy annually, offsetting some 10% of the country’s current CO2 emissions.

Guyana Wants More From New Blocks. Guyana will offer 14 new offshore exploration blocks, three of them deepwater, in its new licensing auction coming up, having revamped upstream terms to a 10% royalty rate (five times what ExxonMobil has) and a 10% corporate tax rate. 

Trinidad Asks for U.S. Sanction Waiver. The government of Trinidad and Tobago has asked the White House to authorize Venezuelan gas imports to restart an idled liquefaction train in the Caribbean islands, with a view to tap production from the stalled 4.2 TCf Dragon field. 

No Easy Job of Freeing a Grounded VLCC. Indonesian authorities have stated it could take up to a month to free a recently sanctioned Djibouti-registered supertanker that ran aground off the country’s Riau Islands in late October, presumedly carrying Iranian crude.     

New Gas Discovery in Offshore Israel. Mediterranean-focused oil company Energean (LON:ENOG) made another commercial gas discovery offshore Israel, with the Zeus-01 exploration well hitting a structure that is estimated to contain more than 13 bcm (0.5 TCf) of recoverable gas reserves.

Canada Wants to Tax Share Buybacks. The federal government in Canada intends to introduce a 2% share buyback tax in a move expected to increase its revenue by 1.6 billion across five years, however industry associations warn such a move would impact investment decisions from 2024 onwards.

Corruption Undergirds Mexico’s Flaring Problem. According to the latest reports, Mexico’s national oil company PEMEX struck a deal with the country’s energy regulator in 2016 to invest over 3 billion to fix its flaring problems, however walked away from the deal and keeps on flaring huge quantities.

ENI Resumes Venezuelan Oil Deliveries. Italy’s oil major ENI (BIT:ENI) has been assigned two 1-million-barrel cargoes for November loading in Venezuela, after a four-month hiatus resuming its oil-for-debt deal that was authorized by the U.S. government earlier this year. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

