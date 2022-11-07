Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Energy Armageddon
  Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  Wind droughts
  "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  "Europe's Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Says "No More Drilling" At A Rally

Brazil's New President Is Unlikely To Undermine The Country's Oil Industry 

Brazil's New President Is Unlikely To Undermine The Country's Oil Industry 

Brazil's oil giant Petrobras saw… 

Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras saw…

Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

A serendipitous scientific discovery by…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Biden Says “No More Drilling” At A Rally

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

“No more drilling…there is no more drilling,” said U.S. President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in New York state on Sunday when asked by a person in the crowd about drilling on federal land and in federal waters.

The President and the U.S. Administration had promised to halt oil and gas drilling on federal land and in federal waters during the campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Just last week, President Biden said as the biggest oil companies were reporting record or near-record profits for Q3, “I think they have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community, and their country; to invest in America by increasing production and refining capacity.”

“They have the opportunity to do that — lowering prices for consumers at the pump. You know, if they don’t, they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions. My team will work with Congress to look at these options that are available to us and others,” President Biden said on October 31.

The U.S. oil and gas industry continues to be frustrated with the mixed messages from the Biden Administration, which continues to blame oil companies for high gasoline prices and demands that oil firms “lower the prices for consumers at the pump.”

Commenting on President Biden’s remarks on gasoline prices and the threat that oil firms are “going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions” if they don’t increase output, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said last week, “Rather than taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases, the Biden administration should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges.”

“Oil companies do not set prices—global commodities markets do,” API’s Sommers said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

