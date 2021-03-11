Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.71 -0.31 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.37 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.674 -0.018 -0.67%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.138 +0.058 +2.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.83 +0.17 +0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.674 -0.018 -0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 66.79 +1.45 +2.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 67.36 +1.52 +2.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.14 +2.12 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 69.55 +1.95 +2.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 68.60 +2.06 +3.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 68.19 +2.16 +3.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 68.85 +2.23 +3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.60 -0.78 -1.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 53.29 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 63.44 +0.43 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.84 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 62.24 +0.33 +0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 60.39 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 61.99 +0.43 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 67.04 +0.83 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 61.04 +0.43 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.60 +0.43 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.34 -0.81 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.43 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 7 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 23 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 day IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 1 min Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms

Breaking News:

Battery Giant LG Chem To Invest $4.5 Billion In U.S. Expansion

Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

Extra Saudi Cut Sends OPEC Oil Production Plunging By 650,000 Bpd

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

Launching The World’s Largest Carbon Credit System

Launching The World’s Largest Carbon Credit System

China, the world’s biggest greenhouse…

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

U.S. gasoline prices are rising…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 11, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Over the next five years, oil and gas companies will definitely see less investment as the world’s biggest institutional investors are increasingly looking at the environmental credentials of the companies in their portfolios

As the global drive toward sustainability accelerates, the world’s biggest institutional investors are increasingly looking at the environmental credentials of the companies in their portfolios. The pressure on Big Oil and all other oil firms, coal miners, and even gas project developers is growing to show they can adapt to the energy transition and stay relevant in net-zero economies.

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) trend is drawing more investors to reallocating capital to sustainable companies and green projects, while capital going toward oil and gas and related infrastructure could become increasingly tight in coming years.

Over the next five years, oil and gas companies will definitely see less investment, Salim Samaha, a partner with Global Infrastructure Partners, an investment fund dedicated to infrastructure assets, said at a panel at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit.

This trend will put further pressure on oil and gas firms to explain to investors how they plan to navigate their fortunes in the energy transition. The ESG trend is also changing the way companies look at future exploration opportunities and projects—they will want to show investors plans for low-cost oil barrels with shorter timelines of returns, alongside measures to mitigate the carbon footprint of those projects.

In an energy-transition world, the oil and gas sector will need to show investors that they are still worth investing in, because of transparent climate reporting, increased investment in low-carbon energy solutions, and clearly set targets to curb their own emissions and the emissions their products generate. So, not every mega oil and gas project promising massive returns will fly in the net-zero pledges. Related: Iran Pushes Development Of Major Oil Region Under 25-Year China Deal

Top Institutional Investors Say Climate Risk Is Investment Risk

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, “will begin to make very specific commitments around certain types of investment, which just won’t happen,” Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors and Global Head of BlackRock Real Assets, said at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit panel, as carried by Energy Intelligence.

“I think we’ll begin to see more of that. And where BlackRock goes, others will follow,” Barry said.

BlackRock is demanding transparency from companies as it sees climate risk and the energy transition as an investment issue.

“Given how central the energy transition will be to every company’s growth prospects, we are asking companies to disclose a plan for how their business model will be compatible with a net zero economy,” BlackRock’s chairman and CEO Larry Fink wrote in his 2021 letter to CEOs.

But BlackRock still holds investments of over US$84 billion in the coal industry, a group of dozens of NGOs said in a report earlier this year.  

This doesn’t stop the top money manager from pledging to incorporate climate considerations into its capital markets assumptions.

Sustainability To Become Core Of Oil & Gas Investment Decisions

As pressure from institutional investors is piling on, companies in the upstream oil and gas sector will attract money more easily if they have “a clear and transparent ESG strategy as sustainability increasingly shapes strategic decisions,” Wood Mackenzie said at the end of last year.

“To continue to attract capital, portfolios have to be built around core advantaged assets – low-cost, long-life, low carbon-intensive barrels,” said Andrew Latham, Vice President, Global Exploration at WoodMac.

Still, the industry as a whole will not be starved of capital, Wood Mackenzie says, because the world will need oil and gas for decades, net-zero emissions or not.

But companies will need to show investors they are still investible and preparing to thrive—not only survive—in the energy transition. Related: Biden Is Playing A Dangerous Game In The Middle East

Yet, those companies will continue to invest in oil and gas simply because oil and gas will still be needed for the foreseeable future. In fact, upstream oil investment will need to rise in the coming years to stave off a supply crunch as early as in the middle of this decade.

Big Oil will continue to do business in oil. Still, it is pledging increased investments in renewables, carbon capture, hydrogen, EV charging networks, and other low-carbon energy solutions, also in response to investor pressure.

Some Investors Blindly Chase Energy Transition Opportunities

Institutional investors are flocking to bankroll opportunities in the energy transition, but not all may have realized that green energy will entail increased mining of battery metals, for example, Jan Laubjerg, Global Head of Natural Resources at HSBC, said on a CERAWeek by IHS Markit panel.

“Capital provisions from the traditional capital markets [have] still to get comfortable with the economic realities that copper mining is required, that cobalt mining is required” for the energy transition, Laubjerg said.

Risks would be greater than the return of capital in the next few years, but this will not stop investment flows into low-carbon energy solutions, according to Laubjerg.

But whoever wants to invest in energy transition opportunities must realize that the materials needed for that same transition will have to come from mining.

The supply chain for the energy sector is moving from liquids to gas to solids, CERAWeek panelists said.

One of the unexpected consequences of the energy transition push is the absolute quantity of materials required per energy unit delivered to society, which has soared about 1,000 percent, Mark Mills, Strategic Partner at Cottonwood Venture Partners, said.

“The quantity of materials being moved out of the earth will be unprecedented in human history,” Mills noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tech Majors Double Down On Clean Energy Purchases
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com