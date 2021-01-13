The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 0.000 0.000 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 56.06 -0.52 -0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 0.000 +0.000 +0.99%
Graph down Mars US 37 mins 0.000 0.000 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.41 +0.65 +1.19%
Graph up Urals 22 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 52.25 +0.84 +1.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 0.000 +0.000 +0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 56.28 +0.62 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 56.52 +0.68 +1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.41 -0.40 -0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 57.77 -0.50 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 55.74 -0.45 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 57.15 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.41 +0.65 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 40.86 +1.61 +4.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 52.21 +0.96 +1.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 53.61 +0.96 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 48.06 +1.11 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 48.31 +1.56 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 49.31 +1.06 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 46.01 +0.96 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.48 +1.03 +1.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 43.00 -0.50 -1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 46.86 -0.30 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 50.81 -0.30 -0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.25 -0.50 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.10 +16.16 +37.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 6 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 2 hours Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 5 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 5 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 9 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 1 hour The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 2 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 13 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 18 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 22 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China

Breaking News:

IEA: Pandemic Poses Huge Uncertainty About Oil Market Balance

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose further on…

How U.S. Shale Upended Global Crude Flows

How U.S. Shale Upended Global Crude Flows

U.S. shale oil has become…

U.S. Oil Drillers To Face More Pain Despite Higher Prices

U.S. Oil Drillers To Face More Pain Despite Higher Prices

While the worst may be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 13, 2021, 6:30 PM CST
Join Our Community

It may be counterintuitive to say that the oil demand crash and the resulting glut in 2020 could lead to an oil supply crunch in just a few years.

Yet, a growing number of experts and international agencies warn that the world could be headed for an oil shortage when oil demand finally recovers from the COVID-inflicted crisis in late 2022 or 2023.   

Last year, the pandemic slashed global oil demand, which is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels for at least another year and a half. But the coronavirus also accelerated a structural decline in upstream oil investments as all E&P firms. Oil supermajors, U.S. shale producers, and national oil companies alike slashed capital expenditures in the wake of the price crash.

Investments in new oil supply have now slumped to a more-than-a-decade low. If the industry doesn’t raise upstream investments in coming years, the oil market could be headed to a supply crunch after oil global demand recovers, analysts and forecasters warn.

Upstream Investment At Multi-Year Lows

Investments in new oil supply have never been able to achieve the highs seen in 2014, just before the previous oil crisis of 2015-2016 pushed the oil industry to reassess the way it spends on big projects.

But 2020 investments hit a new low.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expected that global investment in upstream oil and gas to crash 32 percent year over year to US$328 billion in 2020, after three consecutive years of investment growth. The expected rate of decline in 2020 investment was larger than the 25-26 percent decline in the 2015-2016 period, while the value of 2020 investments was down by around 60 percent from the peak of US$779 billion in 2014. The decline in investment in 2020 already takes an estimated 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) away from anticipated oil supply in 2025, the IEA said. The IEA also warned that if investments were to stay at the 2020 levels over the next five years, it would reduce the previously expected level of oil supply in 2025 by nearly 9 million bpd.

Related: Saudis Prop Up Oil Prices, Cut Shipments To Asia And Europe

This year, global upstream investment will stay low, just like they were in 2020, Wood Mackenzie said last month, expecting upstream oil and gas investment at a 15-year low of just US$300 billion, down by 30 percent from the pre-crisis level of investment in 2019. “The world may be sleepwalking into a supply crunch, albeit beyond 2021. A recovery in oil demand back to over 100 million b/d by late 2022 increases risk of a material supply gap later this decade, triggering an upward spike in price,” says Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at WoodMac.

Oil Deficit In 2021

This year, especially in H2, could see monthly oil supply deficits at their highest level in years, according to a December analysis of Rystad Energy. According to the consultancy, the current lockdowns were set to create a surplus of 500,000 bpd in February, 1.4 million bpd in March, and a minor surplus in April, after which the market is expected to recover.

This forecast was published before Saudi Arabia surprised the market last week by saying it would cut another 1 million bpd beyond its OPEC+ quota in the next two months, when demand is expected to be at its weakest this year with lockdowns across Europe and a slow start to the vaccine rollout.

More acute deficits later this year could keep oil prices high enough to warrant more U.S. oil production than the currently expected level of around 11 million bpd. 

“As we have warned our clients before, shale is a monster that can slowdown, but cannot kill,” Bjornar Tonhaugen, Head of Oil Markets at Rystad Energy, said last month.

Oil Supply Amid Peak Demand

U.S. shale is a fast-return investment. But if the world wants to avoid a supply crunch, more investments will be necessary in conventional oil projects which, unlike shale, can pump oil for decades to come.

Related: LNG Price Boom Obliterates Rally In Bitcoin

Analysts say that a lasting change of oil consumption after the pandemic and the energy transition will accelerate the peak oil demand timeline—the day after which global oil demand will stop growing.

Even if we have already hit peak oil demand—which most analysts now peg at around 2030 or a bit sooner—the world will continue to need oil.

“Peaking of oil demand does not mean the end of oil. Oil will be around for a very, very long time,” BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney said last October, even as the company he leads has pledged to reduce its oil production within a decade.

With many maturing oilfields around the world, new supply will be needed just to keep the current rate of production. Part of that supply could come from U.S. shale, oil prices permitting, but another part is set to come from conventional oil developments.  

If the upstream capex crunch of 2020 persists for a few more years, the oil market could be sleepwalking into a supply crunch and a price spike in the mid-2020s.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Top Oil Trader: Airline Travel Won’t Recover Until Late 2021
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning
The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase

The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com