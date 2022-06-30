Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 104.6 -1.16 -1.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 108.1 -0.94 -0.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.2 -3.65 -3.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.669 +0.245 +4.52%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.522 -0.015 -0.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.522 -0.015 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 1 day 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For “As Long as it Takes”

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

The Biden Administration is betting…

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

As the war in Ukraine…

China Considers Extending EV Tax Breaks

China Considers Extending EV Tax Breaks

Faced with declining EV sales,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession

By Alex Kimani - Jun 30, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a report was released by the EIA showing an uncharacteristic slowdown in gasoline demand.
  • Despite this demand destruction, it is unlikely that high oil prices will push us into a recession as consumers are in relatively good shape due to strong savings during the pandemic.
  • Experts are divided regarding just how high prices would need to go before a recession becomes inevitable, with some analysts suggesting $150 oil prices could do it.
Join Our Community

After three straight days of gains, crude prices fell on Wednesday and have continued to slide on Thursday's intraday session after a report showing an uncharacteristic slowdown in gasoline demand outweighed a bullish crude inventory report. According to the report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the four-week moving average of gasoline supplied--considered the best gauge for demand--fell below 9 million barrels a day, which works out to ~600,000 barrels less than typical seasonal levels. Middle distillate production averaged 5.1 million barrels daily last week, a decline on the week to June 17.

"The market is stuck in the push-pull between the current deteriorating macro backdrop and the looming threat of a recession, pitted against the strongest fundamental oil market set-up in decades, maybe ever," RBC Capital's Mike Tran has told CNBC.

Falling gasoline demand is a sign that high fuel prices – which hit an all-time high of $5.016 a gallon on June 13 – are making summer road trips less attractive and also compounding decades-high inflation rates.

It's also a sign that oil prices might have reached a point where they begin to cause demand destruction.

Fortunately, high oil prices are unlikely to plunge the economy into a recession.

Gasoline

Source: Bloomberg

Consumers Are In Better Shape

That is a view shared by a cross-section of analysts who have argued that the U.S. consumer is in much better shape this time around compared to periods during past recessions.

"Savings were pretty good coming out of the pandemic. I think people were in a better position to weather those higher gas prices right now. Together with this pent-up demand for travel, it's shielding us from this $5 gas price," Harrison Fell, senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, has told CNBC.

AllianceBernstein says that  an energy price crunch is unlikely to lead people to a drastic decline in spending because "...household balance sheets are stronger than they've been in years, with high employment, rising wages and plenty of spare cash accumulated during the pandemic."

That said, despite the latest data showing a drop in gasoline demand, where that breaking point price lies remains unclear. 

Related: Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, has told CNBC that $6 per gallon would be the tipping point.

"I don't think we're there yet. If we get to $5.50 or $6, that would be consistent with $150 for a barrel of oil. I think then, we're done. We're in for a recession. It would be too much to bear. I think we could digest $120 if we don't stay there too long," he said.

Other experts have suggested that high gas prices alone would not be enough to send the economy into a tailspin. 

Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, has estimated that gasoline will average $4.84 per gallon for the month of June. To make that equal to 2008 levels, based on a wage-adjusted basis, prices would have to hit $6.41 per gallon.

"It's going to take more than just higher gasoline prices to knock the economy into a recession. We're slowing, but it's still a remarkable number of jobs we're putting up," she said.

JPMorgan analysts expect gasoline could top out at a price of $6.20 per gallon by August, but other analysts expect the peak price to stay closer to $5.25 per gallon because drivers will likely cut back.

Another big difference: vehicles are more fuel-efficient, and there are more hybrid and electric vehicles on the road compared to 2008. There's also more flexibility in commuting, with more people opting to work remotely, either full-time or on a part-time basis.

In short, it's too early to conclude that oil prices have reached a point where they are likely to depress the economy to the point of pushing it into a recession.

Indeed, the latest crude trends suggest that demand remains strong.

After reporting its biggest oil inventory build since February for the week to June 17 at 5.6 million barrels, demand for crude has rebounded, with data by the American Petroleum Institute showing an inventory draw of 3.8 million barrels for the week to June 24.

That said, economists are watching consumer trends closely for behavioral changes. One notable trend has been an increase in credit card use, with consumers taking on more debt. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices To Rally As G7 Changes Its Tune On LNG Investment
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com