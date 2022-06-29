Delayed EIA Inventory Report Shows Crude Draw, Products Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.5 -2.23 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 115.6 -2.43 -2.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.514 -0.056 -0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.819 -0.116 -2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.819 -0.116 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya is producing only about…

Economic Uncertainty Could Spark A Drop In Diesel Consumption

Economic Uncertainty Could Spark A Drop In Diesel Consumption

Growing economic uncertainty has put…

Putin Ally Threatens Strike On Europe’s Largest Oil Hub

Putin Ally Threatens Strike On Europe’s Largest Oil Hub

A Russian politician has said…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Delayed EIA Inventory Report Shows Crude Draw, Products Build

By Irina Slav - Jun 29, 2022, 9:43 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices climbed higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 2.8 million barrels for the week to June 24.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated an inventory draw of 3.8 million barrels for the week to June 24, after reporting its biggest oil inventory build since February for the week to June 17, at 5.6 million barrels.

In fuels, the EIA reported builds across the board for the week to June 24.

Gasoline stocks gained 2.6 million barrels in the reporting week, according to the EIA in much welcome news for motorists in the United States.

Gasoline production averaged 9.5 million barrels last week, an increase over the previous week, for which the EIA has yet to supply data.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 2.6 million barrels for the week to June 24, noting this was about 20 percent lower than the five-year average for this time of the year.

Middle distillate production averaged 5.1 million barrels daily last week, which the EIA said was a decline on the week to June 17.

EIA data for the week to June 17 is being published with a week’s delay because of systemic problems the EIA reported last Wednesday.

Brent crude was trading at $119.50 per barrel at the time of writing and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands for $113.20 at the time of writing, both up by more than a percentage point after a spike yesterday following the release of API inventory data.

Meanwhile, the supply of fuels remains tighter than usual in the U.S. despite record-high prices, which prompted President Biden to announce a four-point plan for lowering retail prices last week.

The plan, as presented in Congress, features a proposal for the three-month suspension of the federal fuel tax and a call on states to suspend state fuel taxes.

The President also called on the oil industry earlier this month to use its profits to increase refining capacity and on retail fuel station owners, who should pass the power price on to consumers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Ally Threatens Strike On Europe’s Largest Oil Hub

Next Post

Oil Climbs Higher As Nuclear Talks Crumble In Qatar
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed
Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”

Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com