Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.4 -2.32 -2.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 115.9 -2.05 -1.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.480 -0.090 -1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.827 -0.108 -2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.827 -0.108 -2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Could Release Even more Oil From Strategic Stockpiles

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

The EV Revolution Is Transforming Rental Companies

Increasing demand for electric vehicles…

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Can Europe Actually Afford To Kick Fossil Fuels?

Despite its pledges to go…

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

President Biden asked Congress on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

By ZeroHedge - Jun 29, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Germany launched new green energy policies way back in 2000, and it could have been a viable lesson for America if it was paying attention. 
  • High subsidies for wind and solar have had a costly impact on consumers who still need fossil fuels.
  • The Biden Administration’s push toward green energy has failed to balance energy demand with the reality of the resources we have at our disposal.
Join Our Community

American Founding Father Benjamin Franklin once said that “experience is an expensive school but fools will learn in no other.” Germany’s green energy policy, launched in the year 2000, could have been a cheap lesson for America today.

The Biden administration has chosen to follow Germany, providing heavy subsidies for wind and solar, while suppressing industries that could reliably meet America’s energy needs and even reduce its carbon footprint. In January, the administration announced that it had “pulled every lever to position America to scale up clean energy … the Biden-Harris Administration has readied offshore areas to harness power from wind, approved new solar projects on public lands, and passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build thousands of miles of transmission lines that deliver clean energy.”

On June 6, the Biden Administration invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of green energy and to replace the use of fossil fuels. While the legality of this move is questionable, it established the U.S. government as a major controlling party in America’s heretofore private energy industry. But like most grand government adventures into industrial policy, the push for renewables is already revealing itself to be enormously wasteful and counterproductive.

Twenty-two years ago, Germany stepped into the forefront of the green energy movement, implementing its “Energiewende,” an ambitious program of subsidies for solar panels and wind turbines, coupled with a reduction in coal, oil, and natural gas. After the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, Germany decided to also close its nuclear plants.

In 2000, less than 7 percent of Germany’s electricity came from so-called renewables. By 2021, that share exceeded 40 percent of the country’s electricity generation and about 20 percent of its total energy consumption, including electric vehicles (EVs).

Related: Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”

By the end of 2021, before the Ukraine war drove prices even higher, German households paid 32 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity. The rate in France, which kept its nuclear industry intact, was 23 cents. Americans paid an average price of 11 cents for electricity at that time—about a third of what Germans paid. Twenty percent of Germans’ electric bills went to a “renewables surcharge” to subsidize wind and solar.

Germany had spent heavily to increase its renewable energy capacity, but in the case of wind and solar, capacity never delivered the promised output. According to a 2020 report from the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Germany’s electricity output in 2000 was 54 percent of its total capacity, also known as the “capacity factor.” Unused capacity is the norm for power grids because the demand for electricity varies significantly depending on the time of day, the season, and the weather. By 2019, however, while Germany’s total electricity capacity had risen dramatically thanks to a sharp increase in renewables, its capacity factor had fallen to just 20 percent, largely because wind and solar generators were less productive than fossil fuels or nuclear.

The capacity factor for solar energy was just 10 percent because much of the country is often overcast. Wind energy was also producing well below capacity because wind turbines produced no energy on calm days and had to shut down on particularly gusty days to prevent turbine blades from being damaged. Even within those limits, the amount of energy produced by wind turbines was hugely variable depending on how hard the wind was blowing.

It costs Germany a great deal to maintain such an excess of installed power,” the IEEE report stated. “The average cost of electricity for German households has doubled since 2000.”

A major problem with wind and solar is not only that they are unreliable, but also that they tend to generate the most power when people need it least. The peak seasons for wind generation tend to be fall and spring, but the peak demand for energy occurs in summer and winter when people need to heat or cool homes and offices.

An electricity grid must manage huge variability in demand. It must have enough capacity to cover peak demand, for example during the hottest hours of summer, but also have the flexibility to reduce power during early morning hours or springtime days when demand falls considerably. Because renewables are unpredictable in terms of how much energy they will produce, and when, they add substantial variability to the supply side of the equation as well.

“The whole idea that you would take something as complicated as an electric system, one of the most complicated things people have invented to date, and choose what to put on that system and how to run it by a popularity contest, to me that’s nuts and it’s going to end in tears,” Peter Hartley, Professor of Energy Economics at Rice University, told The Epoch Times. “Trying to run that system with politics is not a very smart thing to do.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investors Dump Copper As Demand Stumbles
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed
Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”

Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com