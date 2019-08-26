Who The Oil & Gas Industry Supports In 2020 US Elections

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.77 -0.40 -0.74%
Brent Crude 12 mins 58.23 -0.57 -0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.231 +0.075 +3.48%
Mars US 3 days 55.27 -0.68 -1.22%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 4 days 57.35 +0.55 +0.97%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.32 -0.61 -1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.231 +0.075 +3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 58.66 -0.77 -1.30%
Murban 16 hours 60.33 -0.88 -1.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.28 -1.03 -1.93%
Basra Light 4 days 62.36 -1.06 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 4 days 58.54 -0.84 -1.41%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 59.34 -0.99 -1.64%
Girassol 4 days 60.96 -0.86 -1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 59.67 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.04 -0.52 -1.31%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.62 -1.18 -2.76%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 48.17 -1.18 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 54.57 -1.18 -2.12%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.32 -1.18 -2.29%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.67 -1.18 -2.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.67 -1.18 -2.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.17 -1.18 -2.06%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.17 -1.18 -2.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 56.78 -1.30 -2.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Giddings 4 days 44.25 -1.75 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.34 -0.52 -0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.12 -1.51 -3.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.07 -1.51 -2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.50 -1.75 -3.35%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.00 -2.20%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.55 -1.18 -1.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 29 mins 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 3 hours Dubai home prices down 24%. As oil prices proceed to drop . . Mideast stability drops.
  • 11 hours China has invested btw $30 - $40 Billon in Canadian Oil Sands. Trump should put 10% tariffs on all Chinese oil exported into or thru U.S. in which Chinese companies have invested .
  • 6 hours Iran Says Oil Aboard Tanker Pursed By US Sold
  • 17 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 6 hours Wealth Tax Latest Rift in German Coalition As Recession Looms
  • 1 day US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 22 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 9 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 1 day Tit For Tat: China Strikes Back In Trade Dispute With U.S. With New Tariffs
  • 2 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 21 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt

Breaking News:

U.S. Administration Picks ConocoPhilips For Alaska North Slope Oil Project

Alt Text

The Billion Dollar Oil Hedge That May Never Happen

Worries about the U.S., China…

Alt Text

Subsea Sector Could Lose Big If Oil Prices Plunge

The subsea market in 2019…

Alt Text

Is China Blocking Vietnam’s Access To $2.5 Trillion In Oil & Gas?

Washington accused China of interfering…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
David Blackmon

David Blackmon

David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 38-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Who The Oil & Gas Industry Supports In 2020 US Elections

By David Blackmon - Aug 26, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
White House

In the July 31 Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden gave this reponse to a question about whether he would continue to support the production of domestic coal, oil and natural gas resources: “No. We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated, and no more subsidies for either one of those, period.” Note the word “eliminated.” Not limited, not regulated, not discouraged – eliminated.

In a speech on August 22, fellow candidate Bernie Sanders had this to say: "Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused." Sanders could have said those executives “should” be prosecuted. He could have said they “might” be prosecuted.  Instead, reading from a pre-written script, he said they “should” be prosecuted. And not in a civil case, mind you, but “criminally” prosecuted.

These two blanket, pointed, unqualified statements by the two leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination raise the specter of an all-out war on the oil and gas industry during the next Democratic presidential administration, regardless of who that Democrat happens to be. This is especially true since every other candidate for the nomination has issued similar statements of hostility directed at fossil fuels.

Given the party’s near-unanimous adoption of various climate change plans based off of the “Green New Deal” proposed by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, this really should come as no surprise to those who pay close attention to national politics.

But you can bet many industry executives, most of whom don’t pay close attention to national politics but pay employees whose job it is to do so, were somewhat taken aback by the Biden and Sanders statements. This would be especially true since industry executives as a class overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race based largely on the advice given to them by those employees. Related: Authorities Bust Illegal Crypto-Mining Lab In Nuclear Power Plant

The fact that neither Biden nor Sanders has made any effort to walk their comments back as of this writing raises a legitimate question about which party’s candidate these executives will support with hundreds of thousands of their personal dollars next year. In 2016, most were glad to support the Democrat nominee for a variety of reasons: Many did not approve of candidate Trump’s personal behavior in the past and present; many didn’t like his Tweets, a Trump practice that has only become amplified with time; and pretty much none of them believed Trump had any chance of winning, in part because that was what they were being advised by those employees they paid to pay attention to such things.

Luckily for them and their companies, President Trump didn’t hold a grudge. The Trump plan for “Energy Dominance” was and has continued to be a key centerpiece of his economic and international policy agenda, an agenda that he has aggressively implemented. Through a series of executive orders and regulatory actions too numerous to detail here, the Trump Administration done much to enable the ongoing domestic oil and natural gas boom, despite the industry’s failure to support his 2016 campaign in any meaningful way.

Now comes the 2020 campaign and another choice: Will these executives throw their support to the incumbent who has done so much to stimulate their industry even though they disapprove of his personality and tweets? Or will they once again pour large parts of their personal fortunes into the campaign of the nominee of a political party that seems to be hell-bent on putting their companies out of business?

An equally interesting question is what will the government affairs employees advise them to do this time around? From a logical standpoint, this would not seem to be a very difficult choice.

But hey, when has logic ever been determinative in the world of U.S. politics?

By David Blackmon for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Rebounds As U.S., China Hint At Trade War De-Escalation

Next Post

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing For US LNG
David Blackmon

David Blackmon

David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 38-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil
Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

 Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation

 The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com