What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.95 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.71 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 31 mins SellBuy 2.946 +0.033 +1.13%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.030 -0.005 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 39 mins 2.112 -0.006 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 65.87 -0.13 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 2.112 -0.006 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 67.28 +1.18 +1.79%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 68.21 +1.35 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 63.29 +0.29 +0.46%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 68.99 +0.32 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 67.22 +0.44 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 67.99 +0.37 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.64 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 51.53 -0.19 -0.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.55 +2.47 +5.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 66.45 +2.47 +3.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 61.55 +2.47 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 59.90 +2.47 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 61.90 +2.47 +4.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 65.05 +2.47 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 60.05 +2.47 +4.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.23 +2.52 +3.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 60.02 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +2.50 +4.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.14 +2.22 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days .
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 5 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

U.S. Drivers In For A Gasoline Price Shock At The Pump

U.S. Drivers In For A Gasoline Price Shock At The Pump

As drivers ready to hit…

Biden Slams U.S. Miners With Critical Metals Decision

Biden Slams U.S. Miners With Critical Metals Decision

The Biden Administration plans to…

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s More Probable? $100 Oil Or $500,000 Bitcoin

By Charles Kennedy - May 25, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

This is the age of wild predictions, for both commodities and cryptocurrencies, but with oil, at least here are some fundamentals to go by.  For bitcoin, there’s only sentiment … and whales. 

No one, not even big banks, can seem to keep a lid on their headline-grabbing predictions in the age of too much data. 

Last week, even as Bitcoin was on a fast-track losing streak, Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood told Bloomberg TV that it would rise to $500,000. It was at $30,000 when she pulled out that crypto-crystal ball.

Bitcoin has shed 50% of its value recently, partly because of Elon Musk, the apparent “God of Bitcoin”, and partly because of news coming out of China and the US.

Last week, the People’s Bank of China announced that financial services companies and payment services are being banned from pricing or conducting business in virtual currencies, citing zero protection for consumers should they incur any losses from crypto transactions.

But nothing moves Bitcoin like a Musk Tweet, and that’s a lot to hedge a $500,000 prediction on.

Reacting to the Tesla CEO’s criticism of Bitcoin and his reversal of an announcement that buyers could pay for a Tesla with the crypto, Wood seemed confident that solar energy would solve all the environmental problems. She also seemed optimistic that the US would approve a bitcoin ETF this year, precisely because of the “correction”.

Wood, however, needs bitcoin to bounce back. After all, she’s on the board of the parent company of Swiss-based 21Shares, which has a crypto ETF product they’re trying to pass off to investors. 

The bottom line: Take predictions with a grain of salt because more often than not, they are actually sales pitches. 

Are Traders Mad About Oil, Too?

Not nearly as much as with bitcoin. There’s still some sobriety here. 

Traders are eyeing a bullish summer for oil, and all predictive caution has been thrown to the wind, with analysts in many ways catching the crypto bug and brushing those tried-and-true fundamentals under the rug. 

Fundamentals are boring. Sentiment is exciting, and spreads like wildfire on social media and among a new class of amateur traders. 

In other words, $100 oil is in vogue. 

As of just two weeks ago, traders were holding options to buy 20 million barrels of $100 oil over three months. 

Speaking to CNBC’s Trading Nation late last week, Piper Sandler’s Craig Johnson noted that the energy sector was on track for 40% gains--it’s best quarter ever--and he could “actually see a number that could be north of 100 in the next, say, six to ... 12 months from here”. 

Likewise, Laffer Tengler Investments’ Nancy Tengler says OPEC will keep production steady and we won’t see any supply increase until October, so “the price of oil can run pretty handily from here”. Laffler Tengler is calling $80 oil for the summer. 

Even Bank of America has said oil prices could spike over $100 per barrel.

In vogue or not, $100 oil certainly is not the consensus view. 

It’s still considered the mad view, even if the class of mad traders seems to be growing in size rather quickly. 

Oil hasn’t been $100 since 2014, and short-term fundamentals don’t seem to support that price, even with American shale still showing some production restraint. 

And perhaps, if everyone heeds (but they won’t) the IEA’s call to forego any new oil exploration in order to achieve net-zero emissions, oil would become precious enough to reach new heights … until it hits peak supply. 

Right now, oil is flirting with $70. But $100 a barrel seems unlikely for a commodity that is just barely recovering from the pandemic. 

Still, plenty of traders will be noting that Bank of America also predicted back in February that oil would again reach $70 in Q2 2021. It pretty much has, so the bank was spot on and that doesn’t go unnoticed. 

Related: Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

And in the case of oil, there’s much more method to the madness, and a bit of math, as well: The EIA’s March world oil consumption forecast is 96.7 million bpd, against supply of only 93.6 million bpd. That should push prices up, though from $70 to $100 is a bit of a stretch on these fundamentals alone. 

And there are a million other things weighing on prices at the moment, from the spectre of a deluge of Iranian oil back on the market, to a continued pandemic and--horror of all horrors--another COVID-19 surge if variants aren’t brought under control. That’s all keeping international travel, and all important jet fuel, from recovering. 

But it’s a mad world, and predictions have become a sloppy game. That said, if you’re going to go mad, bet on $100 oil before $500,000 bitcoin, which has nothing except sentiment, sales pitches and thin air to support such a surge. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Africa’s Oil Nations Will Be Doomed If Exploration Is Halted
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?

Will The World’s Largest Oil Region Become A Hydrogen Hub?
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise
Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

Did China Just Sound The Death Knell For Venezuela’s Oil Industry?
One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer

One Company To Watch As Electric Vehicle Stocks Get Ready To Fly This Summer
The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com