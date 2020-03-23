What Will It Take To See $65 Oil Again This Year?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 14 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 mins TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 52 mins Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 10 hours Fed starts helicopter money. Buying everything . . Treasuries, Bonds, Asset Backed Securities, Corporate Debt.(Won't buy stocks). Start with $650 Billion ! Also Fed "Mainstreet Lending Program" announced has access UP TO $6 Trillion if needed.
  • 9 hours Leadership
  • 13 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 53 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 22 hours Wait till America opens their Q1 401k Investment Statements and see they have lost 35% of their retirement savings. They can blame the Authoritarian Chinese Communist Party..
  • 8 hours Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 13 hours S&P Limit Down Within 5 Minutes of Open

Breaking News:

Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Alt Text

Cesium - The Most Important Metal You’ve Never Heard Of

China is about to gain…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Are Set To Plunge Again

Oil prices have been on…

Alt Text

The Hottest Startup Of 2020 Is Cleaning Up Your Commute

Uber and Lyft may have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Will It Take To See $65 Oil Again This Year?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Barrels

Right after Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and Russia broke up their pact to keep oil supply and prices in check, some in the U.S. oil industry were optimistic that oil prices would go back up to $65 by the end of the year regardless of the end of the production restrictions.

One of those was Jay R. Young, President and CEO of King Operating Corporation, an independent oil and gas operator in Texas, who argued in a post on Forbes that U.S. shale shouldn’t panic because prices would bounce back.  

In just two weeks, the situation on the oil market has changed dramatically and prices for the U.S. benchmark are in the low $20s. Not only has the Saudi-Russian oil price war depressed prices, but the falling oil demand with coronavirus-caused country lockdowns is heavily weighing on the outlook for this year’s global oil demand. Analysts see 10 million barrels of oil (bpd) or more of lost demand and right now no one expects oil demand to grow this year compared to last year’s muted growth.

“[M]y prediction is oil will bounce back! And it won’t be because of the emotional reactions Saudi Arabia and Russia took last night, poking out their chests over production cuts. It will be because of basic supply and demand and a lot of people will be scratching their heads saying, ‘Why didn’t I invest in the oil markets when prices were low?’” Young said in his post.

Fewer rigs and falling well productivity rates across the U.S. shale patch would reduce U.S. oil production, thus leading to higher oil prices by the end of 2020, Young says. Related: What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

Growing U.S. oil production has frustrated the OPEC+ efforts to rebalance the market for the past three years. But the oil price crash is hurting the shale patch so much that companies are starting to cut budgets by 20-30 percent.

Production will slow down inevitably, but the huge demand destruction, which is just beginning in the world’s top oil consumer, the United States, is set to continue depressing oil prices at least until the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Faced with such unprecedented demand flop, oil producing countries face a lot of pain in what promises to be an oversupplied market for the next months. In the U.S., the oil industry will suffer, in Saudi Arabia and Russia, the government finances will be hit.  

With demand falling off a cliff, oil at $65 by the end of the year would need millions of barrels per day taken off the market through another coordinated action among oil producers.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are currently not backing down from the oil price war, even though their finances will be hurt by oil prices much lower than their fiscal breakevens.

The question is, which oil producer will see this overproduction as a price too high.

The U.S. is also wading into the debate, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying last week that “at the appropriate time, I’ll get involved” in the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton spoke with OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on Friday, and tweeted that “we all agree an international deal must get done to ensure economic stability as we recover from COVID-19. He was kind enough to invite me to the next OPEC meeting in June.” Related: Do Saudi Arabia And Russia Really Want To Kill U.S. Shale?

The chairman of the Texas Railroad Commission, however, is not in favor of capping production.

“A couple of operators have suggested pro-rationing oil as a solution. While I am open to any and all ideas to protect the Texas Miracle, as a free-market conservative I have a number of reservations about this approach,” RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said in a statement on Friday.

The U.S. also has other options to intervene in the Saudi-Russian feud, including by passing the NOPEC legislation which would remove the immunity of any oil producing nation to be sued under U.S. antitrust laws.

With oil demand expected to take a major hit in the coronavirus pandemic, oil price wars and a flood of oil supply from the former allies Saudi Arabia and Russia is the last thing oil bulls (if there are any left) need this year.

Oil at $65 currently looks as unachievable as $100 oil looked when oil prices were at $65 a barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Deficit To Soar As Oil Price War Rages On

Next Post

Oil Majors Slash Spending Amid Price Plunge
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 23 2020 said:
    Within a short time of the end of the coronavirus outbreak, global oil demand and prices will recoup all their recent losses. It is also possible that oil prices might hit $65 a barrel if not even higher.

    Of course, prices are going to face a huge glut which has grown to an estimated 4.8-6.0 million barrels a day (mbd). However, once the outbreak is controlled, the global economy particularly China’s will behave like somebody who has been starved of food while in quarantine. Once allowed to eat, his appetite will be rapacious and that will exactly be the same with the global oil demand which will probably double or perhaps triple its oil imports to compensate for lost demand. If this proves to be the case, we will then see a fast depletion of the glut and a quick rise of oil prices to a range of $63-$67.

    The threat that President Trump may invoke NOPEC bill to stop the price war is an empty threat. In normal circumstances, Saudi-led OPEC would ignore it since OPEC is not a cartel and has never been a cartel throughout its history. It won’t stand scrutiny in a court of law. Moreover, the United States has been manipulating oil prices for years.

    But we are not in normal times. OPEC has been weakened by the slide of oil prices and Saudi Arabia is being weakened by its senseless and unwinnable price war against Russia. So Saudi Arabia might just use the excuse of US pressure on it to save face and stop the price war.

    Whatever the outcome, the US shale oil industry will end up as the biggest collateral casualty of this war.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • space cowboy on March 23 2020 said:
    Why do you guys talk about oil prices going up as if that's what's good for us as a world. I don't want the prices to go up I want to see the prices go down for the consumers. Why are we trying to save the industry? I want oil to fail so we can move on to something waaaaay cleaner.

    All the business news networks act as if we desire higher prices. WRONG!
    We the consumers want gasoline to cost less than a buck. If you can't do that then die as an industry.

    If prices for oil goes down our GDP will go up not down. And that's because we are a consumer driven economy and the more money in the hands of the people makes the entire economy brighter. Once we get past the CoronaVirus and the Oil Industry falls on its face we will as a nation and as a world recover quicker faster and stronger.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com