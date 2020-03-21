What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 19.18 -3.38 -14.98%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph up Marine 2 days 28.87 +2.38 +8.98%
Graph up Murban 2 days 30.49 +1.63 +5.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 17.33 +1.31 +8.18%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 35.04 -3.21 -8.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 26.37 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.34 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
Refiners Race To Reduce Rates As Fuel Demand Falls Off A Cliff

The Lesson U.S. Shale Refuses To Learn

In 2014, shale drillers were…

The Currencies Hit Hardest By Coronavirus

As the global economy suffers…

U.S. Oil Industry Could End Up Losing More Than 200,000 Jobs

With West Texas Intermediate below…

Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

By Stuart Burns - Mar 21, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Oil Price War

Various reports hit the news feeds today quoting a deliberately headline-grabbing statement by Paul Sankey, managing director at Mizuho Securities, in which he is reported as saying, “Oil prices can go negative.” That is, they could as a combination of Saudi Arabia (and Russia) flooding the market with increased oil and the market running headlong into COVID-19-induced curtailment of activity that is suppressing consumption, which combined will create the perfect storm of excess supply.

In reality, inventory levels are already rising.

CNN quotes Sankey, who said global oil demand is only around 100 million barrels per day.

However, the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could crash demand by up to 20 percent.

This would create a 20 million barrel-per-day surplus of oil in the market that would rapidly exceed storage capacity, forcing oil producers to pay customers to buy the commodity – hence, in effect, negative oil prices.

The American government plans to purchase a total of 77 million barrels of oil starting within weeks the article states, but according to Sankey, this can only be done at a rate of 2 million barrels per day, leaving a massive excess that will be looking for a home.

Brent oil prices have already fallen to the lowest level for 17 years. The consequences for the U.S. oil industry if a coronavirus-induced recession drives down demand could be catastrophic.

West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) collapsed by a staggering 19.2 percent to $22 while the Mexican Basket is down 22.4 percent.

For a short while, hedges will protect producers and they will continue to pump oil. While that will protect producers for a while, it encourages counter-cyclical practices; producers should be cutting back but instead will probably continue to pump and ship into store.

Francisco Blanch, a commodity strategist at Bank of America, warns in a Fox Business report that the demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 virus and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could cause inventories to swell by 900 million barrels in the second quarter alone. He estimates the world currently has about 1.5 billion barrels of available storage.

Storage, however, is regional and may not match neatly with excess supply.

China continues to build storage capacity, having traditionally been short of space, but is now in a better position to take advantage of ultra-low prices.

“In a severe scenario, if the market struggles to find a home for surplus barrels, then oil prices might have to trade down into the teens,” Blanch suggests. That would leave U.S. and Canadian producers deeply in the red when hedges run out. Weaker OPEC countries, like Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, and Nigeria, could see their economies collapse, while all offshore production would be loss-making if oil prices remain suppressed into the teens over the long term.

Related: How Chevron Could Win Big On “The Worst Oil Deal Ever”

Having laid out the worst-case scenarios, it should be said even Saudi Arabia and Russia will burn through their reserves at a clip if prices fall into the teens. As such, some form of truce, one that would support prices and reduce output, is possible.

In addition, our focus has naturally been on the direst of outcomes from the current pandemic: a combination of short, sharp lockdown shock and the acceleration of new vaccines could see us in a much more optimistic situation two months from now.

A recession? Yes, inevitably, but for how long? The first half of the year, maybe, before some form of stability reasserts itself.

Still, who can blame them? “Negative oil” has a ring to it.

Just don’t expect to get a credit to your card when you fill up your tank — it ain’t going to happen.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 21 2020 said:
    Some oil price projections are moving into the realm of fantasy and the ridiculous with the suggestion that the oil price could go negative.

    If global demand loses an estimated 20% because of the coronavirus outbreak, this means that inventory levels will rise. Once global storage becomes absolutely full, oil producers have then two choices: either they lower their prices significantly to stimulate demand or cut their production.

    However, if we ever find ourselves in such a situation, it will mean that the coronavirus outbreak has got such a grip on the world that we could be thinking of starvation, global bankruptcy and a complete collapse of law and order rather than about oil price going negative.

    News coming from China indicate a badly-awaited success in containing the outbreak. If the measures taken by China are proving successful, then the world should adopt them pending the development of an effective anti-coronavirus vaccine.

    Soon the outbreak will be history with global oil demand and prices recovering all their recent losses.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




