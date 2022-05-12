What Does The EU Need To Do To Wean Itself Off Russian Fossil Fuels?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.4 -0.34 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.7 -0.79 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.700 +0.060 +0.79%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.894 -0.057 -1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.773 +0.088 +2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.773 +0.088 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.6 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.8 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.7 +3.35 +3.24%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.0 +3.78 +3.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 +3.39 +3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.88 +6.14 +7.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.61 +5.95 +6.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.9 +5.95 +5.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 106.1 +5.95 +5.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 104.0 +5.95 +6.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 103.3 +5.95 +6.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.8 +5.95 +5.90%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 101.5 +5.95 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.4 -3.49 -3.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 +5.70 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 8 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 24 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

More Oil From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Heads To Europe

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

The battle going on within…

Could Carbon Capture Tech Be The Key To A Net-Zero Future?

Could Carbon Capture Tech Be The Key To A Net-Zero Future?

Carbon capture and storage technologies…

Oil Is Here To Stay, But We Can Reduce Its Emissions

Oil Is Here To Stay, But We Can Reduce Its Emissions

As it has become crystal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Does The EU Need To Do To Wean Itself Off Russian Fossil Fuels?

By ZeroHedge - May 12, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • EU countries are racing to replace Russian fossil fuels with renewable energy. 
  • The EU is reportedly considering easing environmental regulations in an attempt to bolster renewable energy projects. 
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine is speeding up the EU's transition to renewable energy.
Join Our Community

According to draft proposals obtained by the Financial Times, the European Union is set to ease environmental regulations to replace Russian fossil fuels with renewable energy and imported hydrogen power. 

The draft calls for the acceleration of wind and solar projects without the need for an environmental impact assessment across the EU's 27 member states. 

"Lengthy and complex administrative procedures are a key barrier for investments in renewables and their related infrastructure," according to the draft. Fast-track permitting in designated "go-to" areas without environmental impact assessment could "result in the occasional killing or disturbance of birds and other protected species," it added.

EU countries continue to import Russian energy despite the US ban. Europe's reliance on Russian imports has pushed lawmakers to propose a ban and find alternative sources. Hungary and Germany have voiced concerns regarding the possibility of the new trade embargo policies because of their high reliance on Russian energy. 

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sped up the EU's transition to renewable energy. The goal is to reduce emissions by at least half by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2050.  

On Tuesday, Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission for the Green Deal, said imported hydrogen could substitute for natural gas used by Europe's industrial countries, which mainly source natgas from Russia. 

"It's essential not just to reduce our carbon footprint, it's essential to keep our economy competitive. We need a new energy source for difficult to abate sectors. And hydrogen is that energy source," Timmermans said.

He added that the EU could produce 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. FT says the draft will be released next week and could set a much higher target. It calls for a 30% increase in the rate of renewable project construction. 

Related: Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

"In view of the unprecedented geopolitical situation created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the high energy prices, there is a clear need for coordinated and urgent action to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy," the document said.

In a separate draft, the European Commission laid out strict guidelines for green hydrogen via electrolysis because its production includes the use of fossil fuel. Hydrogen can only be considered green if returned as much renewable electricity as it consumes during production. 

As for the loosening of green standards draft to replace Russian fossil fuels, concentrating on wind and solar projects isn't sustainable. The UK found out the hard way last fall when the wind stopped blowing, and its turbines came to a standstill. Here's another problem: What happens when the sun doesn't shine? For the EU not to concentrate on expanding nuclear energy generation seems silly. 

Also, the ability to build massive wind and solar farms takes months, if not years, plus procuring turbines and panels in a world where supply chains are battered could increase project times. 

Europe's transition from Russian fossil fuels isn't going to be smooth. Germany is already warning about a tsunami of bankruptcies if the EU goes ahead with an embargo. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com