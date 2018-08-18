Venezuela’s Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.21 +0.33 +0.51%
Brent Crude 1 day 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Mars US 1 day 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 3 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 2 days 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 2 days 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 1 day The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 12 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 2 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 6 hours Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 20 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 7 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 1 day Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 2 days Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 19 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 2 days Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 2 days Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 36 mins Why hydrogen economics does not work
  • 2 days WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August

Breaking News:

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Alt Text

What Happens To Syrian Oil Post-Civil War?

After years of conflict in…

Alt Text

Is Deepwater Drilling More Profitable Than Shale?

Conventional wisdom in oil markets…

Alt Text

The Shale Boom That Will Never Happen

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela’s Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

By Robert Rapier - Aug 18, 2018, 11:59 PM CDT Venezuela

In 2007, following Venezuela’s expropriation of billions of dollars of assets from U.S. companies like ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, I suggested a potential remedy.

Since Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) owns the Citgo refineries in the U.S., the companies that had lost billions of dollars of assets should target these refineries for seizure as compensation.

These refineries have the same vulnerabilities as the U.S. assets in Venezuela that were seized. They represent infrastructure on the ground that can’t be removed from the country.

Citgo has three major refining complexes in the U.S. with a total refining capacity of 750,000 barrels per day. Recognizing the vulnerability from asset seizure, PDVSA tried to sell these assets in 2014, and valued them at $10 billion. That value may be grossly overstated, considering that Venezuela subsequently pledged 49.9 percent of Citgo to Russian oil giant Rosneft as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan.

In recent years, PDVSA has lost a series of arbitration awards related to expropriations, and companies have been looking for opportunities to collect. In May, ConocoPhillips seized some PDVSA assets in the Caribbean to partially enforce a $2 billion arbitration award for Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation.

Related: Indonesia’s Oil Sector In Jeopardy As Elections Loom

ConocoPhillips had sought up to $22 billion — the largest claim against PDVSA — for the broken contracts from its Hamaca and Petrozuata oil projects. The company is pursuing a separate arbitration case against Venezuela before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The ICSID has already declared Venezuela’s takeover unlawful, opening the way for another multi-billion dollar settlement award.

Last week, a court ruling has opened the door for Citgo assets to be seized to pay for these judgments.

Defunct Canadian gold miner Crystallex had been awarded a $1.4 billion judgment over Venezuela’s 2008 nationalization of a Crystallex gold mining operation in the country. A U.S. federal judge ruled that a creditor could seize Citgo’s assets to enforce this award.

This ruling is sure to set off a feeding frenzy among those that have won arbitration rulings against Venezuela. Until the legal rulings are settled, it’s hard to say which companies will end up with Citgo’s assets. But it’s looking far more likely it won’t be PDVSA.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Egypt Aims For Natural Gas Dominance In The Mediterranean
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com