Valero Halts Operations At Texas Refinery After Fire

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 82.79 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 84.58 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.12 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.338 +0.172 +5.43%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 676 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 129 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 mins Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

What Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Getting Wrong

What Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Getting Wrong

The fossil fuel industry and…

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

Despite rising international oil prices,…

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

A huge build in gasoline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Valero Halts Operations At Texas Refinery After Fire

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 06, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Valero's 290,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Corpus Christi experienced a fire, leading to the shutdown of certain units without any injuries.
  • This is the second fire at the refinery in 2023, specifically at the West Plant, a key producer of motor fuels.
  • The shutdown occurs amidst a backdrop of distillate inventories in the U.S. being 13% below the five-year average and rising diesel and jet fuel prices.
Join Our Community
Refinery

Valero Energy Corp has shut down certain units of its 290,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in Corpus Christi following a fire, according to a recent filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The filing, made on Thursday, said that the fire at its Bill Greehey—or West plant—had been contained, adding that there were no injuries. “The refinery utilized appropriate procedures to expedite a systematic shutdown of relevant units and minimize emissions,” the filing read. 

Valero also experienced a fire at the same refinery back in May—again at the West Plant. Most of the motor fuels that come from Valero’s Corpus Christi refinery come from the West Plant, which plant processes both sweet crude and sour crude, as well as residual fuel oil, according to Valero’s website. 

The East and West refineries produce gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, asphalt, and aromatics.

Distillate inventories in the United States have long languished well below what is typical for this time of year. At last EIA count, distillate inventories in the United States were 13% below the five-year average. 

News of the shutdown comes as Russia, the world’s top seaborne diesel exporter, lifted its ban on pipeline diesel imports after just a week. The ban lifted the price of crude oil most suitable for making diesel and jet fuel, sending prices for this feedstock upward. 

Valero’s West plant receives some of its feedstock by tanker or barge via deepwater docking facilities along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, while West Texas or South Texas crude oil comes into the refinery via pipeline, Valero’s website explains. 

The West plant was commissioned in 1983, then known as the Bill Greehey refinery. Valero says it is “one of the most complex refineries in the world.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com