U.S. Oil Rigs Decrease for Second Week Running, Gas Rigs Rise

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.65 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.43 +0.36 +0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.84 -0.27 -0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.297 +0.131 +4.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.193 +0.004 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 129 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Shell Anticipates Gas Trading Surge In Q4

Top 10 Oil Titans Account For Over 70% of Global Production

Top 10 Oil Titans Account For Over 70% of Global Production

The US, Saudi Arabia, and…

Oil Traders Overstretch Futures Market

Oil Traders Overstretch Futures Market

Traders have placed so many…

New Oil And Gas Discoveries Propel South Africa's Energy Renaissance

New Oil And Gas Discoveries Propel South Africa's Energy Renaissance

South Africa intensifies oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rigs Decrease for Second Week Running, Gas Rigs Rise

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 06, 2023, 11:14 AM CDT
  • Baker Hughes reported that the total active drilling rigs in the US dropped by 4 this week, accumulating a loss of 160 rigs in 2023.
  • While oil rigs decreased by 5 for the second consecutive week, gas rigs saw an increase by 2; Permian Basin and Eagle Ford also experienced fluctuations in their rig counts.
  • Crude oil production in the US remains steady at 12.9 million bpd, even as WTI and Brent benchmarks observed a drop in trading prices from the previous week.
Join Our Community
Oil Rigs

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 4 this week, after falling 7 last week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. 

The total rig count fell to 619 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 160 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 456 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs fell by 5 for the second week in a row to 497, down by 124 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs rose by 2 this week to 118, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from the start of the year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 3 this week, and is now 36 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford rose by 1 and is 22 fewer than this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, fell again in the week ending September 29, to 255, down from 259 in the week prior. The frac spread count is 3 fewer than where it started the year. 

Crude oil production levels in the United States stayed at 12.9 million bpd for week ending September 29, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates—still sitting at the highest production level since 2019. U.S. production levels are now up 900,000 bpd versus a year ago. 

At 12:09 a.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.64 (+0.78%) on the day at $82.95—down $8 per barrel from this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.61 (+0.73%) at $84.68 per barrel on the day—down roughly $11 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World's Top Oil Executives Commit To Energy Transition
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com