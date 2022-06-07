Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 119.5 +0.08 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 120.6 +1.06 +0.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins 9.377 +0.084 +0.90%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 4.308 -0.013 -0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 4.159 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 113.1 -0.26 -0.23%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 4.159 +0.001 +0.02%

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +3.67 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.9 +3.42 +2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.7 +1.83 +1.61%
Graph down Basra Light 190 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.1 +1.46 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 122.2 +1.91 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.61 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 104.4 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 120.7 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 118.9 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 116.8 -0.37 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 116.1 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 119.6 -0.37 -0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 114.3 -0.37 -0.32%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 109.8 +0.75 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 123.6 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 113.4 +0.54 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 108.8 -0.25 -0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.9 -0.37 -0.30%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 43 mins "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 13 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Can Anyone Compete With China’s Battery Dominance?

Can Anyone Compete With China’s Battery Dominance?

The rise in electric vehicle…

The Gulf Of Mexico Is Gearing Up For A Wind Energy Boom

The Gulf Of Mexico Is Gearing Up For A Wind Energy Boom

The Gulf of Mexico is…

Rising U.S. Interest Rates Could Significantly Impact Emerging Markets

Rising U.S. Interest Rates Could Significantly Impact Emerging Markets

In a move to combat…

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

By Josh Owens - Jun 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Chart of the Week

- Merely a couple of days after OPEC+ sped up the pace of production increases, Saudi Aramco hiked its July formula prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels, stoking concerns that supply might be lower than expected. 

- The July ’22 OSP for Saudi Arabia’s largest crude stream Arab Light was hiked by $2.1 per barrel from June, almost a dollar above the month-on-month changes in the Dubai cash-to-futures spread.

- With Chinese buying widely expected to come back after recording some of the country’s worst post-pandemic figures in April-May, Aramco can afford to hike its prices, especially with Russia expected to drop production. 

- Also increasing prices into Europe, keeping only US pricing unchanged, Saudi Arabia might be indicating that it will not be able to produce as much crude as the OPEC+ deal stipulates, sending Brent prices above $120 per barrel again. 

Market Movers

- Australia’s largest upcoming gas project, the $3.6 billion Barossa operated by Santos (ASX:STO), might be jeopardized as groups of indigenous Australians have filed a lawsuit, saying the project threatens their way of life. 

- The US equity fund EIG is reportedly in discussions with Spanish oil major Repsol (BME:REP) to buy up to 25% of the firm’s upstream business in a deal worth $4-5 billion.

- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) signed a 25-year LNG supply deal with China Gas Holdings on a FOB basis for 0.7mtpa, coming from its upcoming Lake Charles LNG project and with first deliveries expected to start in 2026.  

Tuesday, June 07, 2022

Less than a week after OPEC+ decided to speed up its production curtailments and bring 648,000 b/d into the markets in July-August, ICE Brent is back above $120 per barrel. There are several reasons why the initial downward pressure on oil prices did not last. First of all, doubts started creeping in about whether OPEC+ can produce more - in this sense, the steep OSP hikes certainly didn't help. Second, everything is set for a particularly robust period of summer demand and global crude inventories are likely to continue declining. With expectations of weaker macroeconomics still yet to hit demand, the upcoming weeks will see considerable bullish pressure. 

Russia Confident It Can Bypass EU Insurance Ban. Russia claimed it is confident to get around the recently greenlighted EU ban on Russian crude insurance and financing that would kick in after a six-month wind-down period, primarily by using state guarantees to cover cargoes. 

White House Allows Venezuela Debt Shipments. In a symbolic move to ease Venezuela’s oil sanctions, the Biden Administration gave the nod to European oil firms Eni (NYSE:E) and Repsol (BME:REP) to begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe, resuming oil-for-debt swaps that were halted in 2020.

India Doubles Down on Russia Crude Supply. According to Bloomberg, India’s state-owned oil refiners are collectively working on finalizing and securing new six-month supply contracts with Russia’s main oil producer Rosneft, as Russian imports have already soared to 750,000 b/d in May. 

Lebanon Warns Israel Against Encroaching on Disputed Zone. Tensions have suddenly flared up in the Eastern Mediterranean after Beirut warned Israeli authorities against any activity in the disputed area that remains to be delineated between the two nations, reacting to the arrival of an FPSO vessel there. 

US NatGas Futures Jump on Rising Demand. US Henry Hub natural gas front-month futures rose to $9.37 per mmBtu yesterday as record power demand in Texas and higher cooling-driven generation overall combined with lower gas production maintained a steady upwards push on prices.

All the Big Players Are Leaving Alaska. Oil and gas companies are abandoning federal leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, with both BP (NYSE:BP) and Hilcorp Energy dropping options last week amidst fierce conservationist pressures even though state authorities still hope for a drilling revival. 

Closely Coveted NWS Well Finds No Hydrocarbons. One of the most closely followed wildcats to be drilled in Australia this year, the Sasanof-1 exploration well off Western Australia’s North West Shelf turned out to be dry despite initial estimates putting it at 7.2 TCf of gas reserves, jeopardizing future LNG output in the country. 

Kurdistan Defies Iraqi Authorities and Courts. Authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan rejected the Iraqi Federal Supreme court’s decision that declared the KRG’s separate marketing of crude illegal, with another round of negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil expected this week.

Russia's Legal Fight Over an Alumina Refinery. Russia’s aluminum conglomerate Rusal has launched legal action against Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), seeking to restore its 20% in Australia’s Queensland Alumina refinery that the two held together in a JV before Rio cut Rusal’s access to production and took it over. 

BP-Shell Tandem The Only Bidder in Trinidad Licensing. The government of Trinidad and Tobago received bids for four of 17 deepwater blocks that it auctioned to halt a decline in gas production, with a consortium comprising BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (LON:SHEL) making all the bids. 

Biden Administration Waives Solar Panel Tariffs. Despite earlier fears of China’s tariff circumvention, the White House waived tariffs on solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for two years amid a nationwide slowdown in US solar projects amid supply chain delays. 

Elliott Sues LME for Cancelled Nickel Trading. US hedge fund Elliott Associates is suing the London Metal Exchange for $456 million for canceling nickel trades in the trading mayhem seen this March, arguing that the exchange should not have erased deals after prices more than doubled above $100,000/mt in a matter of hours. 

US May Never Build Another Oil Refinery Again. Amidst never-seen refining margins boosting downstream profitability to unprecedented levels, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth stated that there may never be a new refinery built in the US, even though the last large-scale one was launched back in 1976.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Previous Post

Kazakhstan Sees Oil Exports Constrained Due To Sanctions On Russia

Next Post

Israel Sends Navy To Escort Drilling Rig In Disputed Gas Field
