U.S. Unveils Program To Encourage Renewable Investment In Developing Countries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 87.62 -2.16 -2.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 86.78 -1.58 -1.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.303 -0.066 -1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.421 -0.034 -1.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 2 days 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.421 -0.034 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 356 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 53.66 -1.69 -3.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 60.15 -3.60 -5.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.55 -3.60 -4.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.80 -3.60 -4.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 78.95 -3.60 -4.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.65 -3.60 -4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.95 -3.60 -4.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.90 -3.60 -4.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 75.25 -3.60 -4.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 20 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

Lithium Stocks Could Be A Buy As Rally Stalls

Lithium Stocks Could Be A Buy As Rally Stalls

The seemingly unstoppable rally in…

Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

The construction industry accounts for…

Africa’s Energy Trilemma

Africa’s Energy Trilemma

Africa is facing a slew…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Unveils Program To Encourage Renewable Investment In Developing Countries

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • The United States has unveiled a new carbon offset program.
  • The so-called Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) will allow American companies to invest in renewable projects in developing countries and receive carbon credits in return.
    • Kerry stated at the COP27 summit, “Our administration is working as hard as we can to deliver on President Biden’s pledge to quadruple U.S. climate support by 2024.”
Join Our Community

Last week, at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry announced the potential for a carbon offset program that could go a long way to helping developing countries establish their renewable energy industries. Companies may be given the opportunity to invest in clean energy projects in other countries to counterbalance their greenhouse gas emissions if they fail to reduce their carbon output at home. It also responds to the growing global demand for clean energy.  The new carbon offset plan, known as the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), would allow companies in the U.S. to invest in renewable energy projects in developing countries to support the global transition away from fossil fuels. Philanthropic associations, including the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund, will participate in the program, which will allow private companies to channel funds into accelerating the green energy transition worldwide. 

Kerry stated at the COP27 summit, “Our administration is working as hard as we can to deliver on President Biden’s pledge to quadruple U.S. climate support by 2024. We are absolutely committed to doing our part. But no government in the world has enough money to get this job done. We will only succeed with a massive infusion of private capital. 

The scheme would provide alternative carbon offset options for companies in the U.S. that are finding it difficult to curb their emissions. Firms would have the opportunity to buy carbon offsets to counterbalance their carbon emissions by investing in the development of renewable energy projects elsewhere. It would also assist the U.S. government and other world powers in their decarbonization efforts by supporting public investment in clean energy initiatives with high levels of private funding. Countries including Chile and Nigeria have already been highlighted as potential candidates for investment under the offset scheme. 

Interest in the scheme has already been shown from Bank of America, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Standard Chartered Bank. Many heavy industries that are powered heavily by fossil fuels are also likely to favor the scheme until there is enough renewable energy in the U.S. to power these industries. 

Several companies have already established their own carbon offsetting programs in response to growing pressure from the Biden Administration and international organizations to act on climate change by curbing carbon emissions. Some of these schemes include investments in reforestation and incorporating carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology into operations. However, many of these programs have been widely criticised for their lack of regulation and need for more consistency. Many companies still need to establish effective reporting or monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, meaning that little is known about their offsetting action in practice. Moreover, many companies need to identify tried-and-tested offsetting schemes, leading them to pump funds into carbon-cutting projects that are not viable. 

The ETA would provide a coordinated, national scheme for carbon offsetting that companies could use to counter their emissions with better mechanisms for transparency and accountability, potentially reducing the criticism of carbon offsets. In addition, companies need a carte blanche to continue operating long-term with high carbon emissions. The scheme would require companies to commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as report annually on their targets and progress. In addition, oil and gas firms will be able to take part in the scheme. 

Related: EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

Yet, many environmentalist groups are critical of the scheme, once again seeing the potential for greenwashing from major corporations. Even if the scheme establishes effective methods of cutting carbon or well-researched renewable energy projects, the fact that companies are purchasing these carbon offsets will remain the same so that they can continue operating with high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The question is: can effective carbon offsets counterbalance carbon emissions?  

The world requires greater investment in renewable energy projects to achieve Paris Agreement and COP26 climate goals over the coming decades. This is particularly true in developing countries, which need more financing and infrastructure to develop their green energy sectors, many of which have the natural resources available to provide significant renewable energy output with the right funding and sectoral expertise. 

However, Rachel Cleetus, policy director of the climate program at the Union of Concerned Scientists explains “Carbon offsets are not an answer in a world already on fire, underwater and facing mounting climate losses and damage.” She adds, “A voluntary carbon credit program won’t guarantee deep, real cuts in emissions — it’s tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs as the climate ship is going down.”

While Kerry’s carbon offset scheme is attractive to many private companies looking to offset their carbon emissions in a streamlined and transparent manner, some environmentalists are skeptical of any scheme supporting the ongoing release of greenhouse gasses. The program seeks to encourage greater private investment in the development of renewable energy operations worldwide, which would help meet the growing global energy demand while supporting developing economies in their transition away from fossil fuels to green alternatives. However, it could also potentially prolong the time many American companies take to reduce their carbon emissions at home. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Material Could Replace Lead In Many Energy Storage Devices

Next Post

How Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Turn Into A Food Crisis
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases
Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com