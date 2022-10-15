The Problem With Carbon Offsetting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 85.61 -3.50 -3.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 91.63 -2.94 -3.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.63 -3.10 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 6.453 -0.288 -4.27%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.631 -0.073 -2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 320 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 54 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 days Wind droughts
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 10 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

The soaring costs of batteries…

OPEC Slashes Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Slashes Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC slashed its oil demand…

Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced

Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced

A large section of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Problem With Carbon Offsetting

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 15, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • As pressure to decarbonize grows, companies around the world are turning to carbon offsetting practices in order to hit their reduction targets.
  • Some venture capitalists are entirely avoiding companies that use carbon offsetting, citing studies that show 90% of carbon offsets are completely ineffective
  • While the concept of carbon offsetting is sound, the world needs to develop a global system to improve transparency and accountability to the practice.
Join Our Community

Multiple energy, aviation, and industrial companies are using carbon offsetting practices to ‘decarbonize’ their operations. As governments put mounting pressure on companies around the world to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, many firms are using carbon offsetting techniques to respond to reduction targets without directly reducing the amount of greenhouse gases their operations produce. But not everyone is so sure about the efficacy of this practice, with some investors actively avoiding companies that opt for offsetting.  So, what is carbon offsetting? A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere. For example, an airline can ‘offset’ the emissions it produces when burning fossil fuels by planting trees to sequester CO2. Meanwhile, a carbon offset credit refers to a transferrable instrument certified by governments or independent certification bodies to represent an emission reduction of one metric tonne of CO2 or an equivalent amount of other greenhouse gases.

Carbon offset practices are used by companies to achieve lower net greenhouse gas emissions, or at least to convey to the public that they are acting to decarbonize. Carrying out carbon offsetting operations allows companies to reduce costs and respond to government pressures to cut carbon, without actually reducing CO2 from their operations. Carbon offsetting standards can vary from country to country. 

In theory, if a company can report lower annual emissions it is complying with carbon-cutting policies and supporting international decarbonization targets. However, some investors believe that not all carbon-cutting initiatives are born equal. DCVC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm that invests in a multitude of climate tech companies, is not interested in investing in firms that use carbon offsetting. The company’s co-founder explains: “We do not look at companies that need to use carbon offsets to make their business model work.” 

 

Companies that offset their carbon emissions can purchase a certificate to show how much carbon they have reduced through offsetting techniques. This may be using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, planting trees, or other methods. But Bogue states: “There’s been some studies out there that up to 90% of carbon offsets are completely ineffective — have had no impact — which is a tragedy of our time, because big Fortune 500 companies are paying millions of dollars to these carbon offsets, and continuing to emit in the meantime.” He adds, “these offsets are actually having zero impact.” 

For example, one white paper showed, of those studied, 52 percent of companies were culpable of “additionality”. In some cases, companies had ‘protected’ trees that were never in danger to offset their emissions. Others saw projects never come to fruition due to climate change events, meaning companies failed to offset their carbon output. This can be seen in California where several companies paid to protect forests that were burnt down in recent wildfires. Bogue believes there is greater potential for carbon offsetting schemes, but that the industry needs stronger regulations and greater transparency. 

The environmental organization Greenpeace criticizes carbon offsets by suggesting that although it is a positive step to prevent deforestation and protect ecosystems, it is not a substitute for directly cutting emissions. Greenpeace accuses companies such as BP and Shell, which carry out offsetting practices, of shifting their responsibility for the climate onto the consumer rather than addressing the root cause of the problem. 

Related: Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

Aviation companies are some of the most well-known for carbon offsetting, with several airlines around the world allowing passengers to pay to ‘offset’ their emissions when purchasing a ticket. However, in 2021, an investigation found that the current system is not fit-for-purpose. The study found that “although many forest projects were doing valuable conservation work, the credits that they generated by preventing environmental destruction appear to be based on a flawed and much-criticized system.” Meanwhile, these credits supported the illusion of airlines providing “carbon-neutral flying” and meeting net-zero commitments.

The most commonly used carbon offset accreditation system internationally is the VCS (Verified Carbon Standard), administered by U.S. NGO Verra. In 2019, the market for carbon offsets was still small, at about $300m, but it is gradually growing much larger as governments around the world put increasing pressure on companies to decarbonize. Many companies have announced new ESG goals in the last two years in response to changing consumer expectations for greater transparency and accountability. While it is difficult for energy and aviation companies to decarbonize without the mechanisms and renewable energy operations in place to support direct carbon cutting, they are using carbon offsets to achieve their goals. In fact, Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor, is heading a task force to transform carbon offsetting into a multibillion-pound annual market.

There is huge potential for carbon offsetting, as funds can be pumped into vital environmental protection projects. However, a global standard with clear methodologies needs to be developed to establish greater transparency and accountability in companies’ carbon offsets, where the reduction in emissions can be accurately measured and reported. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com