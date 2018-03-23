U.S. Rig Count Continues To Rise As Canadian Rig Count Plunges

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.50 +1.20 +1.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.40 +1.02 +1.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Mars US 20 hours 63.15 -0.82 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
Urals 2 days 64.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.44 -0.25 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.13 +1.55 +2.44%
Murban 2 days 68.58 +1.40 +2.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.15 -0.26 -0.41%
Basra Light 2 days 63.90 -0.93 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.89 -0.14 -0.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Girassol 2 days 69.16 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.27 +1.25 +2.91%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.80 -0.37 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -0.87 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.55 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.50 +0.23 +0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.80 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.80 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.55 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.75 -1.00 -1.62%
Giddings 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.94 +1.63 +2.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.25 -0.87 -1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 -0.87 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 -0.87 -1.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.75 -0.87 -1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.06 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 53 mins This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 5 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 4 hours France Terrorist Attack?! At Least One Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking
  • 8 hours Twitcoin....
  • 23 hours Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 3 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 days Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 29 mins U.S. Charges, Sanctions Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on behalf of Tehran. What about sanctions on Russia?
  • 1 day The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 6 mins Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 days U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 2 days Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 1 day EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 1 day U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 18 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy

Breaking News:

British Columbia Offers Tax Breaks To LNG Canada Project

Alt Text

Egypt: The Next Natural Gas Hotspot

The Eastern Mediterranean is poised…

Alt Text

Is Guyana Prepared For An Oil Boom?

The world’s next big offshore…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

The Energy Information Administration reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Rise As Canadian Rig Count Plunges

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 23, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Sunset oil rig

Baker Hughes reported another 5-rig increase to the number of oil and gas rigs this week.

The total number of oil and gas rigs now stands at 995, which is an addition of 186 rigs year over year.

The number of oil rigs in the United States increased by 4 this week, for a total of 804 active oil wells in the US—a figure that is 152 more rigs than this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 1 this week, and now stands at 190; 35 rigs above this week last year.

The oil and gas rig count in the United States has increased by 71 in 2018.

Canada continued its severe losing streak, with a decrease of 58 oil and gas rigs, after losing 54 rigs on top last week, and a 29-rig loss the week before. At 161 total rigs, Canada now has 84 fewer rigs than it did a year ago.

Oil prices managed to climb substantially this week and were up again today prior to data release as the Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid al-Falih, said that he expected the production cuts to last into 2019. Other factors buoying prices are tensions in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia insisted that it would pursue nuclear power plans with or without the support of the United States, and would even work on developing nuclear weapons should Iran do the same. Weighing on prices this week is US crude oil production, which continued its uptick in the week ending March 16, reaching 10.407 million bpd. Related: U.S. Electricity Sales Fall Again

At 12:28 pm EST, the price of a WTI barrel was trading up $1.11 (+1.73%) to $65.41—a ~$4.00 increase over last week’s prices. The Brent barrel was also trading up on the day, by $0.93 (+1.36%) at $69.31 $65.78. Meanwhile, WCS was trading at $35.80.

At 1:09pm EST, WTI was trading at $65.39 (+$1.09) and Brent was trading at $69.31 (+$0.93).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Global C02 Emissions Rise For The First Time In 3 Years
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw
OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com