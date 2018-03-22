OPEC Curbs Oil Shipments To U.S. Refiners

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.52 -0.65 -1.00%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.59 -0.48 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 19 hours 63.97 +1.63 +2.61%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 2 days 64.76 +0.50 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.27 +0.72 +1.30%
Marine 2 days 63.58 +0.85 +1.36%
Murban 2 days 67.18 +0.90 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.41 +1.96 +3.19%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 +1.72 +2.73%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.03 +2.12 +3.17%
Girassol 2 days 69.34 +2.02 +3.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 -0.34 -0.78%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.17 +2.63 +7.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.77 +1.48 +2.20%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.42 +1.63 +2.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.27 +1.63 +2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.67 +1.63 +2.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +1.63 +2.55%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.42 +1.63 +2.87%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Giddings 2 days 55.50 +2.00 +3.74%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.97 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.12 +1.77 +3.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.62 +1.77 +2.96%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 3 days 69.16 +1.34 +1.98%
All Charts
  • 5 hours Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 1 hour This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 18 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 7 hours U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 15 hours Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 4 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 20 hours U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 1 day "Rock star of science" - Stephen Hawking, Who unlocked The Secrets Of Space And Time, Dies at 76
  • 22 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 7 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 58 mins EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 22 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 19 hours Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again
  • 21 hours Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does

Breaking News:

Global Carbon Emissions Resume Rise

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Plans Its Own Shale Revolution

Saudi Aramco is looking to…

Alt Text

Is Arctic Drilling The Key To U.S. Energy Dominance?

Energy dominance is quickly becoming…

Alt Text

Trafigura Leads The U.S. Oil Export Boom

Trafigura, one of the world’s…

OPEC Curbs Oil Shipments To U.S. Refiners

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 22, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Saudi oil tanker

U.S. refiners are receiving smaller shipments of oil from members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) due to the bloc’s production cut agreement, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

Weekly crude imports from seven bloc nations dropped by 14 percent last week, the Energy Information Administration said. The fall brings import levels down to the lowest since 2010, when the agency first started collecting weekly data.

Ecuador cut shipments to the United States by 86 percent and Kuwait cut exports by 58 percent, week-over-week.

Although oil prices have been improving through 2017 and into 2018, OPEC still has work to do to bring global oil inventories back to their five-year average—the metric that OPEC has vowed to achieve with the production cut deal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said this week while on a visit to Azerbaijan.

“The worst is probably over for now. We are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel but we still have some work to do because we still have inventories that are higher than the 5-year average,” Barkindo said at a press briefing in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, as carried by Reuters.

Last month, the Energy Minister of OPEC’s leading producer Saudi Arabia, Khalid al-Falih, said that “If we have to err on over-balancing the market a little bit, so be it.” Saudi Arabia is very particular about stabilizing oil above $60 or $70 a barrel in order to ensure the impending initial public offering of Saudi Aramco raises a good chunk of change.

“In the meantime, market re-balancing is clearly moving ahead with key indicators - supply and demand becoming more closely aligned, OECD stocks falling close to average levels, the forward price curve in backwardation at prices that increasingly appear to be sustainable - pointing in that direction,” the International Energy Agency recently said.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Previous Post

North Sea Oil Has Escaped Its Death Spiral
Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on March 22 2018 said:
    This is not surprising. OPEC oil exports would go to where there is more demand and more potential for them, hence the growing flow of exports to the Asia-Pacific region particularly China. OPEC does not want its crude oil exports to the United States to end up building US crude oil inventories and being used by the EIA to manipulate oil prices.

    Moreover, the Saudis, the Iraqis and the Iranians are trying to secure a bigger share of the Chinese market. The rivalry is particularly stiff between Russia and Saudi Arabia where Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia since 2016 to become the biggest crude oil supplier to China.

    The United States still imports up to 8 mbd of crude oil from around the world despite their claims about significant rises in in US oil production. However, the importance of OPEC oil particularly from the Arab Gulf for the United States is declining. Moreover, by cutting its exports to the US market, OPEC could be in effect decelerating a build in US oil inventories thus supporting oil prices.

    But there is more to OPEC’s new strategy. On the 26th of March this year, China, the world's largest oil importer, will launch a crude oil futures contract on the Shanghai Energy Exchange (INE) denominated in petro-yuan. OPEC oil exporters want to be part of this very significant development from the start.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • John Scior on March 22 2018 said:
    It seems to me that the OPEC production cuts ( also the Venezuelan crisis ) has raised prices and this has led to increased production of oil from fracking of shale. It only makes sense for OPEC to ship their oil to Asian markets where the logistics means transportation costs are less and ultimately results in a more efficient transaction for buyers and sellers. IN the same line of reasoning US producers would benefit by selling to the US domestic market as opposed to shipping oil across the globe. I'm sure there can be found examples where this is not always the case, however it is logical to sell to a market where the transportation costs are less and more net proceeds go to the seller whereas the buyer does not have to pay as much.

Leave a comment




