Iran Is Facing A Stranded Oil Asset Crisis

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 59.66 +1.42 +2.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 62.62 +1.48 +2.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.911 +0.043 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 15 hours 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 52 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 15 hours 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.911 +0.043 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.42 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 61.28 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.40 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.43 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 15 hours 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.84 -0.38 -0.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 46.69 -0.44 -0.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 54.24 -0.44 -0.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 53.09 -0.44 -0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 hours 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 52.19 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 15 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 15 hours 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 2 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 mins Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 2 mins Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 19 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 4 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 1 day Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 4 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 20 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Utility-Scale Batteries Return 82% Of Stored Electricity

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

The green energy industry has…

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil is set for a…

Rosneft Stake Becomes Headache For Oil Major BP

Rosneft Stake Becomes Headache For Oil Major BP

Oil major BP looks to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Is Facing A Stranded Oil Asset Crisis

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 12, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Iran risks having its massive crude oil assets become stranded unless the United States lifts the sanctions that the Trump administrations imposed on Tehran three years ago, Reuters has reported, noting the sanctions have prevented the country from boosting its production capacity as other major producers have done.

Iran said last month it was already beginning to ramp up crude oil production in anticipation of the removal of sanctions, but this has yet to happen as the Biden administration has tied the removal to Iran suspending its uranium enrichment program.

Exports were also on the rise, oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said in January, noting, "I am not worried about regaining Iran's lost oil market share, and oil buyers do not limit themselves to one or two sellers." If the U.S. sanctions were lifted, he said, "We will return to the market stronger than before, sooner than you might think."

According to Reuters' Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Roslan Khasawneh, Iran doesn't have much time to regain and boost its market share: most oil demand forecasts suggest the world's oil consumption will peak within the next couple of decades. This means Iran will need to quickly adjust to a world that needs a lot less oil but a lot more alternative energy sources, the Reuters authors said.

"The dominant narrative is still to keep production optimal long-term - without realising time is running short - and to avoid exporting oil as raw material - without appreciating the refining business may not be a profitable business in the long-term anyway," said Iman Nasseri from energy consultancy FGE, as quoted by Reuters.

Iran is among the top five oil producers in the world in terms of reserves and, according to the oil ministry, could ramp up production this year to between 3.9 and 4 million bpd.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rally Stalls On Fragile Demand Recovery

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Continues To Climb Amid Soaring Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com