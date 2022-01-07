Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 -0.38 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.91 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.923 +0.111 +2.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.490 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.305 +0.001 +0.03%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

U.S. Rig Count Rises Alongside Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 07, 2022, 12:11 PM CST
  • The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week.
  • Oil-directed rigs were up by 1 to 481, while gas-directed rigs were up by 1 to 107.
The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, keeping the total rig count at 588, as oil prices remain strong despite the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases brought by the new variant of the coronavirus amid several oil disruptions around the globe, including in Libya, Ecuador, and Kazahkstan.

Last week's count compared with an unchanged rig count of 586 during the previous week.

Baker Hughes reported the total active rig figure was 228 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil-directed rigs were up by 1 to 481, while gas-directed rigs were up by 1 to 107.

Oil production in the U.S. last week—the last week of 2021—stood at 11.8 million bpd for the second week in a row, according to the Energy Information Administration. This is up from 11 million bpd at the beginning of 2021.

While U.S. production remains on an upward trend, oil drillers remain cautious in their production growth plans and more focused on returning cash to investors.

The rig count in the Permian Basin decreased by 1 again this week. The number of rigs in the nation's second most prolific basin, the Eagle Ford, saw no change to the number of active rigs for the second week in a row. The Permian's total rig count is now 292, with 44 total in the Eagle Ford.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews fell by 10 this week to 234 for week ending December 31, for the fifth dip in a row. The frac spread is now down 40 over the last five weeks.

At 9:55 a.m. EDT, oil prices were trending down on the day. WTI was trading at $79.28—down 0.23% on the day but up nearly $4 on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $81.98, down 0.01% on the day but up nearly $4 on the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

